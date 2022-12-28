Read full article on original website
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security
At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
$1.7 trillion spending bill includes ban on crack pipes
The $1.7 trillion government funding bill expected to pass this week includes a measure that bans purchases of crack or meth pipes with federal dollars.
WMTW
35-year-old Army veteran from Maine sentenced to 30 days in jail for January 6th Capitol riot
Dec. 9, 2022 -- — Nicholas Hendrix, a 35-year-old U.S. Army veteran and pipefitter, from Gorham, Maine, will spend 30 days in jail for participating in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Hendrix learned his sentence on Friday during a remote hearing with U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, in...
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law
It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
Cannabis News Week: Schumer Makes Last-Ditch Effort to Help Marijuana Sellers
Lead Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer (NY) is preparing for one last half-court heave to get cannabis banking legislation passed during this Congress, before Republicans take over control of the lower House once the new Congress takes office next year. Schumer is pushing to include the SAFE Banking Act, which would...
Federal judge OKs Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban
A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, ruled Tuesday that a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines can go into effect Thursday, but placed a 30-day hold on a permit-to-purchase requirement after local and state law enforcement agencies said they could not have a permitting system ready in time.U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, however, did not prevent the permit-to-purchase mandate from taking effect once the permitting system was worked out, according to the ruling. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum had filed papers with the court late Sunday seeking a delay in the implementation of the permitting mandate after law...
Outgoing Oregon governor commutes all 17 of the state's death sentences
With less than a month left in office, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she is using her clemency powers to commute the death sentences to life in prison.
WSAZ
Protecting veterans from PACT Act schemes
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At a town hall meeting Friday in Delaware, President Joe Biden urged veterans who served in the Vietnam and Gulf wars, as well as those who served after Sept. 11, 2001, to take advantage of the newly passed Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act and get tested for exposure to toxic chemicals such as Agent Orange, burn pits and other toxins.
Here's what VA's PACT Act Week of Action accomplished
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said the week was all about educating U.S. military veterans, their families and survivors and encouraging them to apply for the benefits they’ve earned.
In Capitol Attack, More Than 900 People Have Been Criminally Charged
Even as a House select committee prepared on Monday to recommend criminal charges in connection with a series of attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the Justice Department has not relented in its own investigation of the culmination of those efforts: the mob attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Louisiana medical board’s marijuana stance prompts threats from senators
A Louisiana Senate panel on Wednesday accused the state medical board of exploiting nuances in state law to obstruct patient access to medical marijuana as part of an agenda that dismisses the drug’s value to medicine. The Senate Health and Welfare Committee called on the attorney for the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners (LSBME) to testify […] The post Louisiana medical board’s marijuana stance prompts threats from senators appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Schatz, Murkowski: Tribal land transfer bills set to become law
News Release U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, released the following statements on Senate passage of: H.R. 441, the Don Young ...
Judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win
Kansas City (AP) — A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker's effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional. At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led...
Idaho farmers say they need this bill to hire workers. Senators likely killed it
Idaho farmworkers hoped for a bill in Congress that would provide a path to legal status for undocumented workers.
The Verge
New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law
New York governor Kathy Hochul signed the Digital Fair Repair Act on December 28th, 2022, and the law will go into effect on July 1st, 2023 — a full year after it was originally passed by the NY State legislature. The bill establishes that consumers and independent repair providers have a right to obtain manuals, diagrams, diagnostics and parts from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in order to repair their own devices. However, the bill was meaningfully compromised at the last minute by amendments that give OEMs some convenient exceptions and loopholes to get out of obligations that many right to repair advocates had been hoping for.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
'Joint employer' proposal brings a wave of warnings from the franchise community
The restaurant industry has bombarded the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) with reasons not to broaden the federal definition of “joint employer,” a move they warn could bring franchising to a near halt. Industry associations and rank-and-file franchisees that submitted feedback on the proposed redefinition during the NRLB’s...
DC is raising its minimum wage for tipped workers. This group wants Maryland to be next.
Proponents for setting a higher minimum wage for workers who earn tips, such as bartenders and restaurant servers, have their sights set on Maryland, after a successful push this year to phase out the tipped minimum wage in Washington, D.C., which is now less than a third of the District’s non-tipped minimum wage. Representatives of One Fair Wage, a national organization advocating for the ...
New law: Salary pay range must be posted by some companies
Job seekers should take a closer look at open listings in the new year as a new salary transparency law will take effect.The updated rules will require companies with 15 or more employees to list the pay range on job postings starting on January 1."As long as they are truly paying people within that pay range, that they are paying people $50,000 and they are paying someone else $100,000 for that same job, they now have to justify that there is a reason for it," said employment-law expert Robert Eassa. He also notes current employees can request a pay range for their current role.If employers do not add the pay range, people can sue or file a complaint with the Labor Commissioners Office.And if employers do not add the pay range, people can sue or file a complaint with the California Labor Commissioner's Office, where they can be fined from $100 to $10,000.
