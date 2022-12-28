ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, CA

The Oregonian

Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security

At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law

It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Federal judge OKs Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban

A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, ruled Tuesday that a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines can go into effect Thursday, but placed a 30-day hold on a permit-to-purchase requirement after local and state law enforcement agencies said they could not have a permitting system ready in time.U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, however, did not prevent the permit-to-purchase mandate from taking effect once the permitting system was worked out, according to the ruling. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum had filed papers with the court late Sunday seeking a delay in the implementation of the permitting mandate after law...
OREGON STATE
WSAZ

Protecting veterans from PACT Act schemes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At a town hall meeting Friday in Delaware, President Joe Biden urged veterans who served in the Vietnam and Gulf wars, as well as those who served after Sept. 11, 2001, to take advantage of the newly passed Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act and get tested for exposure to toxic chemicals such as Agent Orange, burn pits and other toxins.
DELAWARE STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana medical board’s marijuana stance prompts threats from senators

A Louisiana Senate panel on Wednesday accused the state medical board of exploiting nuances in state law to obstruct patient access to medical marijuana as part of an agenda that dismisses the drug’s value to medicine. The Senate Health and Welfare Committee called on the attorney for the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners (LSBME) to testify […] The post Louisiana medical board’s marijuana stance prompts threats from senators appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
JC Post

Judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win

Kansas City (AP) — A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker's effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional. At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led...
MISSOURI STATE
The Verge

New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law

New York governor Kathy Hochul signed the Digital Fair Repair Act on December 28th, 2022, and the law will go into effect on July 1st, 2023 — a full year after it was originally passed by the NY State legislature. The bill establishes that consumers and independent repair providers have a right to obtain manuals, diagrams, diagnostics and parts from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in order to repair their own devices. However, the bill was meaningfully compromised at the last minute by amendments that give OEMs some convenient exceptions and loopholes to get out of obligations that many right to repair advocates had been hoping for.
NEW YORK STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

'Joint employer' proposal brings a wave of warnings from the franchise community

The restaurant industry has bombarded the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) with reasons not to broaden the federal definition of “joint employer,” a move they warn could bring franchising to a near halt. Industry associations and rank-and-file franchisees that submitted feedback on the proposed redefinition during the NRLB’s...
The Baltimore Sun

DC is raising its minimum wage for tipped workers. This group wants Maryland to be next.

Proponents for setting a higher minimum wage for workers who earn tips, such as bartenders and restaurant servers, have their sights set on Maryland, after a successful push this year to phase out the tipped minimum wage in Washington, D.C., which is now less than a third of the District’s non-tipped minimum wage. Representatives of One Fair Wage, a national organization advocating for the ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS LA

New law: Salary pay range must be posted by some companies

Job seekers should take a closer look at open listings in the new year as a new salary transparency law will take effect.The updated rules will require companies with 15 or more employees to list the pay range on job postings starting on January 1."As long as they are truly paying people within that pay range, that they are paying people $50,000 and they are paying someone else $100,000 for that same job, they now have to justify that there is a reason for it," said employment-law expert Robert Eassa. He also notes current employees can request a pay range for their current role.If employers do not add the pay range, people can sue or file a complaint with the Labor Commissioners Office.And if employers do not add the pay range, people can sue or file a complaint with the California Labor Commissioner's Office, where they can be fined from $100 to $10,000.
CALIFORNIA STATE

