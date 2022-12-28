Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Scerbo Jr., Phillipsburg basketball slam Easton in Rotary tournament final
Matt Scerbo Jr. helps Phillipsburg High School’s boys basketball team in a number of ways. But there was one aspect of his game that was lacking a little this winter. Scerbo hadn’t successfully dunked in a contest and had a pair of miscues while attempting to throw it down last week in a victory over Bridgewater-Raritan.
Southern, Old Bridge and Hunterdon Central impress at Hunterdon Central Invitational
A big chunk of Southern’s team was in Pittsburgh, Pa., competing in the Powerade Tournament on Wednesday but that didn’t stop the Rams from dominating the action at the Hunterdon Central Invitational as they crowned two individual champions, placed four in the finals and placed nine wrestlers in the top five of the annual event.
Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results and links for Thursday, Dec. 29
No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 12 Immaculate Heart vs. Hudson Catholic at St. John Vianney, 3:45. No. 19 Shawnee vs. Mainland at Southern Regional, 3:45. Thursday, Dec. 29. Bergenfield Holiday Classic. Passaic...
Shore Conference Boys Basketball Thursday Scoreboard, 12/29/22
Junior Owen Baker scored 14 points and senior Delani Hyde put up 12 points and five blocks to lead the Mariners over the Hawks. Sophomore Sherrod Nelson added 10 points for Toms River North. Senior Evan Weiner scored 14 points and sophomore Aidan Lunn scored all nine of his points...
9 Lehigh Valley standouts claim Pennsylvania All-State football honors in Class 6A, 5A, 4A
Nine local players were honored, including four from Allentown Central Catholic, as the Pennsylvania football writers revealed their All-State selections for Class 6A, 5A and 4A on Friday. Those picks joined 10 Lehigh Valley players on the Class 3A, 2A and A squads announced Thursday. Central Catholic, which reached the...
Easton leads the pack after first day of BHWC wrestling
What a difference a year makes. This time in 2021, Easton came to Liberty’s Memorial Gym for the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic and, over two days, scraped and scrapped to a fifth-place team finish with 128.5 team points. After Wednesday’s first day of the BHWC, the Red Rovers are...
West Orange HS football duo signs with universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior football players Saboor Karriem and Jarvis Jones signed letters of intent accepting football scholarships. Karriem, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver, signed with the University of Illinois. Jones, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back, signed with the University of Connecticut. Karriem caught...
Boys Basketball: No. 2 Camden, No. 6 Don Bosco Prep at John Wall Invit. in Raleigh
Aaron Bradshaw’s 22 points and 13 rebounds powered Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-48 victory over Panther Creek (N.C). in the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Coby White Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bradshaw, a University of Kentucky commit, had 14 points and eight...
Irvington HS’ Adon Shuler signs with Notre Dame football
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior defensive back and all-American Adon Shuler signed a national letter of intent accepting a full football scholarship to the University of Notre Dame during a ceremony held at the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, on national signing day. The gym...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts practices for 2nd straight day | Has a decision been made on if he will play Sunday? (VIDEO)
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was on his knee Friday morning, stretching after the loud airhorn echoed to alert the players and coaches at the NovaCare Complex indoor practice facility that the session had become. Hurts began lifting his right arm in the air, trying to make the shoulder he sprained against the Chicago Bears nearly two weeks ago was limber to participate in the session.
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
Eagles’ defense could join ‘elite’ company if they get more ‘rare opportunities’ against the Saints
PHILADEPHIA – For Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, there are a few things that are tough to describe. Having played in the NFL for 13 seasons, Graham has accumulated 68 sacks, nine of which came this season after he took the quarterback down to the ground and celebrated with his defensive linemates.
76ers vs. Pelicans prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA at Smoothie King Center on Friday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST. This...
NFL Week 17 picks: New Orleans Saints-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Will the NFC East title be clinched Sunday?
The Eagles (13-2) boarded a plane on Christmas Eve, tired from playing a hard-fought game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Instead of celebrating winning the NFC East and wearing division champion hats and t-shirts, the team was dwelling on a 40-34 loss, missed opportunity they had to wrap up the division, the top seed in the conference, and a bye week that comes along with it.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts returns to practice ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Saints (VIDEO)
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is used to stepping over the neon green hurdles placed in front of him by quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. The drill, which has been used all season, requires Hurts and the other quarterbacks to look at Johnson while stepping over the hurdles and finishing off with a throw.
Lehigh Valley’s sole meadery moving in with Weyerbacher, leaving longtime Allentown digs
Weyerbacher Brewing Co., which recently reopened its Easton brewery and taproom under new ownership, is getting a roommate. The Colony Meadery is relocating its hive from Allentown to Easton and sharing Weyerbacher’s space come 2023. The meadery is leaving its former Allentown Mack Truck plant home of nine years for Easton’s south side brewery that Weyerbacher just reopened after an autumn away. The Colony Meadery announced the move on its Facebook page on Monday.
Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.
Can we still call Morristown a town? Or has it officially become big enough to earn the name city?Photo byMorristown Minute. Morristown has seen substantial improvements to its infrastructure as construction quickly turns our hometown into what more closely resembles an up-and-coming city. So, what do you think, Morristown or Morris City?
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pa. is NCC alumnus from Poconos (UPDATE)
Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a...
Pa. taps 10 Lehigh Valley police departments to get $11M for new programs
Ten Lehigh Valley police departments will get more than $11 million as part of two new programs launched this year by the state to support local law enforcement. One program would also seek to curb gun violence in local communities, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a prepared statement. The new...
