Warren, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS football duo signs with universities

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior football players Saboor Karriem and Jarvis Jones signed letters of intent accepting football scholarships. Karriem, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver, signed with the University of Illinois. Jones, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back, signed with the University of Connecticut. Karriem caught...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS’ Adon Shuler signs with Notre Dame football

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior defensive back and all-American Adon Shuler signed a national letter of intent accepting a full football scholarship to the University of Notre Dame during a ceremony held at the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, on national signing day. The gym...
IRVINGTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts practices for 2nd straight day | Has a decision been made on if he will play Sunday? (VIDEO)

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was on his knee Friday morning, stretching after the loud airhorn echoed to alert the players and coaches at the NovaCare Complex indoor practice facility that the session had become. Hurts began lifting his right arm in the air, trying to make the shoulder he sprained against the Chicago Bears nearly two weeks ago was limber to participate in the session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
njurbannews.com

Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL Week 17 picks: New Orleans Saints-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Will the NFC East title be clinched Sunday?

The Eagles (13-2) boarded a plane on Christmas Eve, tired from playing a hard-fought game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Instead of celebrating winning the NFC East and wearing division champion hats and t-shirts, the team was dwelling on a 40-34 loss, missed opportunity they had to wrap up the division, the top seed in the conference, and a bye week that comes along with it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s sole meadery moving in with Weyerbacher, leaving longtime Allentown digs

Weyerbacher Brewing Co., which recently reopened its Easton brewery and taproom under new ownership, is getting a roommate. The Colony Meadery is relocating its hive from Allentown to Easton and sharing Weyerbacher’s space come 2023. The meadery is leaving its former Allentown Mack Truck plant home of nine years for Easton’s south side brewery that Weyerbacher just reopened after an autumn away. The Colony Meadery announced the move on its Facebook page on Monday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Morristown Minute

Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.

Can we still call Morristown a town? Or has it officially become big enough to earn the name city?Photo byMorristown Minute. Morristown has seen substantial improvements to its infrastructure as construction quickly turns our hometown into what more closely resembles an up-and-coming city. So, what do you think, Morristown or Morris City?
MORRISTOWN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

