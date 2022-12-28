ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Frinzi’s fall, Dailey’s tech fall power Becahi wrestling to team title at Iasiello tournament

The 54th Tony Iasiello/Christmas City Tournament offered Bethlehem Catholic wrestling coach Jeff Karam the opportunity to take showcase his loaded lineup. “We’ve been pretty blessed, we have a pretty deep team. I know I have some good guys that haven’t gotten the chance to wrestle yet this year, I wanted to get them the opportunity to go out and get some matches. It was good to see that, it was good to see those guys get some matches. On the flip side, some of our guys are banged up that have been wrestling in Ironman and Beast (of the East). It was a good opportunity to give them a rest. It worked out for us,” Karam said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Community mourns loss of Dante Kaintz

The Catasauqua high school sports community and the town suffered a tragic loss on Christmas afternoon. Dante Kaintz, a 2019 graduate, was killed when his car hit a tree in Lower Macungie Township. Kaintz was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. after his vehicle left the road in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. Kaintz died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.
CATASAUQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts practices for 2nd straight day | Has a decision been made on if he will play Sunday? (VIDEO)

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was on his knee Friday morning, stretching after the loud airhorn echoed to alert the players and coaches at the NovaCare Complex indoor practice facility that the session had become. Hurts began lifting his right arm in the air, trying to make the shoulder he sprained against the Chicago Bears nearly two weeks ago was limber to participate in the session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s sole meadery moving in with Weyerbacher, leaving longtime Allentown digs

Weyerbacher Brewing Co., which recently reopened its Easton brewery and taproom under new ownership, is getting a roommate. The Colony Meadery is relocating its hive from Allentown to Easton and sharing Weyerbacher’s space come 2023. The meadery is leaving its former Allentown Mack Truck plant home of nine years for Easton’s south side brewery that Weyerbacher just reopened after an autumn away. The Colony Meadery announced the move on its Facebook page on Monday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders statuses revealed for Sunday’s game against Saints

PHILADELPHIA – Heading into Sunday’s critical game against the New Orleans Saints that could clear the Eagles’ path in the postseason, the team is still sifting through who their starting quarterback will be when the offense takes the field. After taking part in Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, Jalen Hurts officially has received his injury designation, and it appears he will miss another game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdiy.org

Coopersburg | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Lehigh County borough of Coopersburg. To gain more insight, Mike speaks with Doris Clegg, President of the Coopersburg Historical Society, who talks about how the residents renamed the town of Fryberg in honor of Peter Cooper. He also speaks with the historical society's Vice President Anna Ellenberger about the borough's history with the cattle business, memorialized in Coopersburg's cow statue.
COOPERSBURG, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
