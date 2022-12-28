Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Related
Easton girls basketball completes Rotary Classic domination by crushing Emmaus in final
The Easton girls basketball team followed up Tuesday’s 23-point semifinal victory in the Jack Bennett Easton Rotary Holiday Classic with another convincing win in the championship game on Wednesday night. The Red Rovers, who led Freedom 31-2 at halftime in the semifinals, opened up a 35-9 halftime advantage over...
Scerbo Jr., Phillipsburg basketball slam Easton in Rotary tournament final
Matt Scerbo Jr. helps Phillipsburg High School’s boys basketball team in a number of ways. But there was one aspect of his game that was lacking a little this winter. Scerbo hadn’t successfully dunked in a contest and had a pair of miscues while attempting to throw it down last week in a victory over Bridgewater-Raritan.
Frinzi’s fall, Dailey’s tech fall power Becahi wrestling to team title at Iasiello tournament
The 54th Tony Iasiello/Christmas City Tournament offered Bethlehem Catholic wrestling coach Jeff Karam the opportunity to take showcase his loaded lineup. “We’ve been pretty blessed, we have a pretty deep team. I know I have some good guys that haven’t gotten the chance to wrestle yet this year, I wanted to get them the opportunity to go out and get some matches. It was good to see that, it was good to see those guys get some matches. On the flip side, some of our guys are banged up that have been wrestling in Ironman and Beast (of the East). It was a good opportunity to give them a rest. It worked out for us,” Karam said.
9 Lehigh Valley standouts claim Pennsylvania All-State football honors in Class 6A, 5A, 4A
Nine local players were honored, including four from Allentown Central Catholic, as the Pennsylvania football writers revealed their All-State selections for Class 6A, 5A and 4A on Friday. Those picks joined 10 Lehigh Valley players on the Class 3A, 2A and A squads announced Thursday. Central Catholic, which reached the...
Easton leads the pack after first day of BHWC wrestling
What a difference a year makes. This time in 2021, Easton came to Liberty’s Memorial Gym for the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic and, over two days, scraped and scrapped to a fifth-place team finish with 128.5 team points. After Wednesday’s first day of the BHWC, the Red Rovers are...
Warren Hills wrestlers outlast Del Val in classic duel for Goles tourney title
The calendar says that the wrestling dual meet between Warren Hills and Delaware Valley will be Jan. 28, at noon, at Del Val. But on Tuesday, it sure felt like Jan. 28 had come a month early. The host Blue Streaks and the Terriers divided up the 64th John Goles...
lvpnews.com
Community mourns loss of Dante Kaintz
The Catasauqua high school sports community and the town suffered a tragic loss on Christmas afternoon. Dante Kaintz, a 2019 graduate, was killed when his car hit a tree in Lower Macungie Township. Kaintz was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. after his vehicle left the road in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. Kaintz died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.
Ups, downs and reflections after a year on the Easton Area School Board
Serving on the Easton Area School Board has been tougher than Nekisha Robertson anticipated. But if you’re going to help change your community, you have to put in the work.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts practices for 2nd straight day | Has a decision been made on if he will play Sunday? (VIDEO)
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was on his knee Friday morning, stretching after the loud airhorn echoed to alert the players and coaches at the NovaCare Complex indoor practice facility that the session had become. Hurts began lifting his right arm in the air, trying to make the shoulder he sprained against the Chicago Bears nearly two weeks ago was limber to participate in the session.
Lehigh Valley’s sole meadery moving in with Weyerbacher, leaving longtime Allentown digs
Weyerbacher Brewing Co., which recently reopened its Easton brewery and taproom under new ownership, is getting a roommate. The Colony Meadery is relocating its hive from Allentown to Easton and sharing Weyerbacher’s space come 2023. The meadery is leaving its former Allentown Mack Truck plant home of nine years for Easton’s south side brewery that Weyerbacher just reopened after an autumn away. The Colony Meadery announced the move on its Facebook page on Monday.
Eagles’ defense could join ‘elite’ company if they get more ‘rare opportunities’ against the Saints
PHILADEPHIA – For Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, there are a few things that are tough to describe. Having played in the NFL for 13 seasons, Graham has accumulated 68 sacks, nine of which came this season after he took the quarterback down to the ground and celebrated with his defensive linemates.
Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders statuses revealed for Sunday’s game against Saints
PHILADELPHIA – Heading into Sunday’s critical game against the New Orleans Saints that could clear the Eagles’ path in the postseason, the team is still sifting through who their starting quarterback will be when the offense takes the field. After taking part in Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, Jalen Hurts officially has received his injury designation, and it appears he will miss another game.
Pa. taps 10 Lehigh Valley police departments to get $11M for new programs
Ten Lehigh Valley police departments will get more than $11 million as part of two new programs launched this year by the state to support local law enforcement. One program would also seek to curb gun violence in local communities, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a prepared statement. The new...
wdiy.org
Coopersburg | What's in a Name?
On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Lehigh County borough of Coopersburg. To gain more insight, Mike speaks with Doris Clegg, President of the Coopersburg Historical Society, who talks about how the residents renamed the town of Fryberg in honor of Peter Cooper. He also speaks with the historical society's Vice President Anna Ellenberger about the borough's history with the cattle business, memorialized in Coopersburg's cow statue.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts returns to practice ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Saints (VIDEO)
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is used to stepping over the neon green hurdles placed in front of him by quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. The drill, which has been used all season, requires Hurts and the other quarterbacks to look at Johnson while stepping over the hurdles and finishing off with a throw.
WFMZ-TV Online
Weyerbacher Brewing, under new ownership, to share space with The Colony Meadery in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - The new year is bringing big changes to a pair of Lehigh Valley craft beverage producers. Weyerbacher Brewing Company, a staple of Easton's South Side for more than 25 years, in October resolved its second bankruptcy case in three years and scored a new owner, Savant Beverages LLC.
thevalleyledger.com
Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
76ers vs. Pelicans prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA at Smoothie King Center on Friday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST. This...
WFMZ-TV Online
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0