Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Visiting Pittsburgh? Here's Your To-Do ListTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants
It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants make big decision on former All-Star
The San Francisco Giants are still looking to make a big splash on the open market after backing out of the Carlos Correa deal and then whiffing on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. But in the meantime, the organization is making smaller moves. Among them is the decision to designate former All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment, as reported by Robert Murray. This opens up a roster spot for recent signing Taylor Rogers, who will bolster their bullpen.
Red Sox Reportedly Did Not Make Formal Offer To Pitcher Who Wanted To Return
The Boston Red Sox did not make an offer to one of the members of last year's rotation despite having some interest in a reunion.
NBC Sports
This detail about Eovaldi, Bogaerts exits is a bad look for Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox got caught in no-man's land at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and now they're paying the price. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom tried to toe the line between buying and selling last summer, trading away popular catcher Christian Vazquez for a pair of prospects but then adding two veterans in Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer. The moves didn't make the Red Sox any better -- they tanked to a last-place finish in the American League East -- and also put them over MLB's luxury tax threshold.
Angels News: Top Prospect Highlighted for Breakout Season
He had an impressive 2022 season in the minor leagues.
FOX Sports
Braves acquire LHP Luetge from Yankees for 2 minor leaguers
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees in exchange for two minor leaguers on Wednesday night. The Yankees acquired right-hander Indigo Diaz and infielder Caleb Durbin. Luetge, 35, posted ERAs under 3.00 while pitching in at least 50 games in...
Angels Fans React to LA Signing Brandon Drury to Two-Year Deal
Fans are excited about him joining an already stacked lineup.
FOX Sports
Royals sign RHP Lyles to 2-year deal, hope for many innings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals were specific in their shopping list for a starting pitcher: They wanted someone capable of throwing a lot of innings, which would take some of the strain off the rest of their young and promising staff. They decided that right-hander...
Dodgers: Examining the Future for Nick Frasso, LA Pitching Prospect
Nick Frasso was acquired in the Mitch White trade
Angels Rumors: Insider Expects LA To Add Another Starting Pitcher This Offseason
They've been heavily linked to a few different starters on the market.
FOX Sports
Dodgers, J.D. Martinez finalize $10 million, 1-year deal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez finalized a $10 million, one-year deal Thursday. Martinez spent the last five years with the Boston Red Sox. He hit .274 with 62 RBIs and 16 home runs last season in 139 games. He earned his fourth straight All-Star appearance after hitting .302 with 38 RBIs and nine homers in the first half of the season.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox sign two-time Cy Young Award winner to one-year deal
The Boston Red Sox have finally made a meaningful upgrade to their starting rotation. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday afternoon that the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent pitcher Corey Kluber. The deal also includes a 2024 club option. Kluber played for the Tampa Bay...
The Three Biggest Dodgers Family Losses of 2022
Three Dodgers legends passed away in 2022, including the greatest broadcaster in sports history, the incomparable Vin Scully.
Blue Jays, Julian Fernandez Agree To Minor League Deal
The Blue Jays are signing reliever Julian Fernández to a minor league contract, reports Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet (Twitter link). He’ll add some hard-throwing bullpen depth to the upper minors. Fernández has over two years of major league service, but virtually all of that was spent on the...
NBC Sports
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
NBC Sports
Giants claim Wyatt Davis off waivers
The Giants claimed offensive lineman Wyatt Davis off waivers Wednesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. The Cardinals waived Davis on Tuesday. The Giants waived Chris Myarick in a corresponding move. Davis joined the Cardinals Nov. 9 when they claimed him off waivers a day after the Saints waived...
Reports: Former Phillie Jean Segura, Marlins strike 2-year deal
Veteran Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, according to multiple reports.
NBC Sports
Bears claim Michael Ojemudia off waivers, cut Taco Charlton
The Bears claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Wednesday, a day after the Broncos waived him. The team announced the move. They waived defensive end Taco Charlton in a corresponding move. The Broncos selected Ojemudia in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Iowa. He appeared in all...
NBC Sports
Sam Hubbard returns to Bengals practice
The Bengals may have a key player back for Monday’s game against the Bills. Defensive end Sam Hubbard has returned to practice, according to multiple reporters on the Cincinnati beat. Hubbard suffered a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay and missed last week’s game against...
Comments / 1