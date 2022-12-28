GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If things looked eerily similar to Night 1 at the Great Lakes Invitational, that's because they were. Jason Polin finished with a hat trick, and Western Michigan dominated on the ice once more, as they defeated Ferris State, 8-2, to claim the 2022 GLI title at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO