Snowbirds flock to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As piles of snow and freezing temperatures continue to affect much of the country, many retirees have arrived to call Panama City Beach home for the next couple of months. Snowbird season is back here in the panhandle and folks from all over the north come down to Florida […]
mypanhandle.com
Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
WJHG-TV
Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
Panama City Beach man charged with shooting dog in dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after he allegedly shot a dog during an altercation in a dog park, Panama City Police said. The incident happened at a dog park on Balboa Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at about noon after shots were fired. Witnesses told police that […]
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a workout partner in the new year, Titus is your guy,. This friendly giant accompanied Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter to the studio in search of a loving home. Turner explained the adoption process and encouraged viewers to come...
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural Disasters
The Taylors prepare their Go BagsPhoto byCourtesy of the Taylors. “We're definitely experienced in natural disasters,” said Destin resident Kelly Taylor, who, along with his wife Chelsea and their Border Collie, Daisy, are accustomed to yearly hurricanes and tropical storms.
WJHG-TV
Places: Axes & Escape Rooms
After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 21 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
cenlanow.com
Bay Town Trolley team helps evacuate nursing home
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When the residents of the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home needed help evacuating, the Bay Town Trolley team came to the rescue. Bay Transit System Assistant General Manager Trey Kolmetz said he was at home when he received the call about the evacuation.
WJHG-TV
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
WJHG-TV
FHP: Don't Drink and Drive
Kensley Brooks, the event manager at Baytown Wharf, joins Alex to tell viewers all about the Baytowne Wharf New Year's festivities. Kensley Brooks, the event manager at Baytown Wharf, joins Alex to tell viewers all about the Baytowne Wharf New Year's festivities. Hot Jobs In Coming Year. Updated: 8 hours...
WJHG-TV
Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
First responders work hard over holiday weekend
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Year-round, first responders work hard to protect the community. Bay County Fire Rescue did just that during the holiday weekend. Between Monday morning and last Friday, they responded to several structure fires. “It’s the holiday weekend so with families and visitors coming into town, we do have an influx of […]
WJHG-TV
Fire rescue officials share holiday safety tips following fatal house fire in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Christmas Eve cookout turned fatal when a fire broke out at a rental home in Panama City Beach. Fire rescue officials said, unfortunately, incidents like this tend to happen more frequently during the holidays while people are entertaining and cooking. That’s why they’re stressing to everyone the importance of taking extra precautions.
WJHG-TV
Law enforcement reminds public to drive sober
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season comes with celebrations. With celebrations, typically comes alcohol. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reminding the public to be smart on the roads, especially during this time of year. “We want people to be safe, make it where they’re going safe, and not...
mypanhandle.com
Neighbor rescues disabled elderly man from fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday morning a fire broke out at a home in Panama City. The fire is just one in a string of fires to take place this place week. According to neighbors, the residence is home to an elderly man in a wheelchair. Knowing that...
New Year’s events around the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Year is just a few days away. Several events are happening in the Panhandle to celebrate the beginning of 2023. 2022 New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park Panama City Beach is hosting a special family-friendly event to ring in the New Year. Events began at 5:35 […]
WJHG-TV
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
luxury-houses.net
The Timeless Residence in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida Accented with Endless Time Spent at The Beach is Listed for $18 Million
376 Beachfront Trail Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 376 Beachfront Trail, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is redesigned by bespoke Nashville designer Chad James and is located on over an acre with 95 feet of Gulf frontage. This is one of the most extraordinary master suites on the Emerald Coast, as it is one of only a few homes in the area with unobstructed views of the coastal Dune Lake and Deer Lake to the west. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 376 Beachfront Trail, please contact The Martin Group (Phone: 870-930-5197) at Coastal Luxury for full support and perfect service.
WJHG-TV
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing like heading home after a long day at work, and hitting bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s an all too familiar feeling for those driving through Panama City Beach. Heading east or heading west, the backup on Back Beach is almost unavoidable. “That roadway...
