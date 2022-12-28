ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WMBB

Snowbirds flock to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As piles of snow and freezing temperatures continue to affect much of the country, many retirees have arrived to call Panama City Beach home for the next couple of months. Snowbird season is back here in the panhandle and folks from all over the north come down to Florida […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a workout partner in the new year, Titus is your guy,. This friendly giant accompanied Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter to the studio in search of a loving home. Turner explained the adoption process and encouraged viewers to come...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Places: Axes & Escape Rooms

cenlanow.com

Bay Town Trolley team helps evacuate nursing home

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When the residents of the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home needed help evacuating, the Bay Town Trolley team came to the rescue. Bay Transit System Assistant General Manager Trey Kolmetz said he was at home when he received the call about the evacuation.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

FHP: Don't Drink and Drive

PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

First responders work hard over holiday weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Year-round, first responders work hard to protect the community. Bay County Fire Rescue did just that during the holiday weekend. Between Monday morning and last Friday, they responded to several structure fires. “It’s the holiday weekend so with families and visitors coming into town, we do have an influx of […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fire rescue officials share holiday safety tips following fatal house fire in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Christmas Eve cookout turned fatal when a fire broke out at a rental home in Panama City Beach. Fire rescue officials said, unfortunately, incidents like this tend to happen more frequently during the holidays while people are entertaining and cooking. That’s why they’re stressing to everyone the importance of taking extra precautions.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Law enforcement reminds public to drive sober

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season comes with celebrations. With celebrations, typically comes alcohol. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reminding the public to be smart on the roads, especially during this time of year. “We want people to be safe, make it where they’re going safe, and not...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Neighbor rescues disabled elderly man from fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday morning a fire broke out at a home in Panama City. The fire is just one in a string of fires to take place this place week. According to neighbors, the residence is home to an elderly man in a wheelchair. Knowing that...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New Year’s events around the Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Year is just a few days away. Several events are happening in the Panhandle to celebrate the beginning of 2023. 2022 New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park Panama City Beach is hosting a special family-friendly event to ring in the New Year. Events began at 5:35 […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Timeless Residence in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida Accented with Endless Time Spent at The Beach is Listed for $18 Million

376 Beachfront Trail Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 376 Beachfront Trail, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is redesigned by bespoke Nashville designer Chad James and is located on over an acre with 95 feet of Gulf frontage. This is one of the most extraordinary master suites on the Emerald Coast, as it is one of only a few homes in the area with unobstructed views of the coastal Dune Lake and Deer Lake to the west. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 376 Beachfront Trail, please contact The Martin Group (Phone: 870-930-5197) at Coastal Luxury for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing like heading home after a long day at work, and hitting bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s an all too familiar feeling for those driving through Panama City Beach. Heading east or heading west, the backup on Back Beach is almost unavoidable. “That roadway...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

