376 Beachfront Trail Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 376 Beachfront Trail, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is redesigned by bespoke Nashville designer Chad James and is located on over an acre with 95 feet of Gulf frontage. This is one of the most extraordinary master suites on the Emerald Coast, as it is one of only a few homes in the area with unobstructed views of the coastal Dune Lake and Deer Lake to the west. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 376 Beachfront Trail, please contact The Martin Group (Phone: 870-930-5197) at Coastal Luxury for full support and perfect service.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO