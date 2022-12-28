Read full article on original website
People in their 30s and 50s are most likely to get less sleep than young adults and seniors
The amount of sleep adults got nightly declined from ages 19-35 but then plateaued through the mid-50s before climbing again, according to a new study from researchers in London and Lyon, France.
Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know
A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
CNET
How Alcohol Is Screwing With Your Sleep
It seems logical that a glass of wine could help if you're struggling to fall asleep -- after all, drinking does tend to make you tired eventually. It's still not the best idea, though. While alcohol can make you fall asleep faster, the trade-off is that the sleep itself won't be any good.
MedicalXpress
A third of long COVID patients suffer persistent smell loss, finds survey
Smell loss is one of the most prevalent symptoms of long COVID according to a new study from the University of East Anglia. New research published today reveals that almost a third of long COVID patients suffer persistent smell loss, with almost a fifth experiencing loss of taste. The team...
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Bad Sleep, Snoring, and Sleepiness During the Day Could All Increase Your Risk of Permanent Sight Loss
New findings highlight the importance of sleep therapy for those at risk and eye exams for poor sleepers. A recent UK Biobank study published in the journal BMJ Open suggests that poor sleep quality, including too much or too little sleep, daytime sleepiness, and snoring, may be associated with an increased risk of developing glaucoma, a condition that causes irreversible vision loss.
PsyPost
Mentally healthy adolescents tend to also be physically stronger, study finds
A study in China found that mental disorder symptoms were less frequent among physically strong adolescents, those with high muscular strength, compared to adolescents with low muscular strength. The association between better mental health and higher physical strength was stronger in males than in females. The study was published in PeerJ.
scitechdaily.com
Study: People With Depression Are Less Likely To Have Children
According to a recent study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, women are at an increased risk for depression during their childbearing years, and depression is associated with a lower likelihood of having children for both men and women. The study, which used Finnish register data with...
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
Healthline
How to Know If You’re Experiencing AFib or a Panic Attack
When your heart starts racing, your chest feels constricted, and you’re overcome by an intense feeling of foreboding, you may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a panic attack — or both. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common forms of irregular or atypical heart rate, otherwise...
a-z-animals.com
Trazodone in dogs: How it works, and How Long it Lasts
As man’s best friend, dogs stick by our side through heartache, loneliness, and depression. And it probably comes as no shock to see your furry companion exhibit human-like emotions and conditions. Like people, dogs can experience stress and anxiety. Maybe they cower at loud noises or shake uncontrollably when traveling in the car. Or perhaps your dog experiences severe separation anxiety. If this sounds familiar, your vet may suggest an antidepressant. Learn about the benefits and side effects of trazodone in dogs, including how long it lasts and how you should use it.
L.A. Weekly
Using CBD For The Treatment Of Mood Disorders And Sleep Disorders In Older Adults
View the original article about Using CBD For The Treatment Of Mood Disorders And Sleep Disorders In Older Adults at Trusted Hemp Extract. Getting older is always accompanied by a decline in mental and physical health. While the changes are inevitable, there are effective ways and means to stay in shape and be at peace at any age. Taking care of mental and physical health have become a priority to older individuals in the wake of increased awareness regarding the importance of maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle at all ages.
Broken Hearts: Loneliness Could Raise Danger From Cardiovascular Disease
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For people with heart disease, new research suggests loneliness, social isolation and living alone can shave years off your life. This trio puts people with established cardiovascular disease at greater risk of premature death, according to the international study. Cardiovascular disease refers to heart disease and stroke. "Social health factors such as loneliness and social isolation have gained a significant amount of attention...
The sleep switch: the hormone supplement sending Australian children to sleep
Taking melatonin used to be the habit of the jet-lagged traveller as a way to shortcut the weary bewilderment of a confused body clock. Then it was discovered by parents. “Pretty much all the kids I see, by the time they get to me, they’ve used melatonin,” says Dr Chris Seton, a paediatric sleep physician at the Woolcock Institute and the children’s hospital at Westmead in Sydney.
psychreg.org
Ketamine Found to Increase Brain Noise
An international team of researchers including Sofya Kulikova, a senior research fellow at the HSE University-Perm, found that ketamine, being an NMDA receptor inhibitor, increases the brain’s background noise, causing higher entropy of incoming sensory signals and disrupts their transmission between the thalamus and the cortex. This finding may contribute to a better understanding of the causes of psychosis in schizophrenia. An article with the study’s findings has been published in the European Journal of Neuroscience.
docwirenews.com
People Sleep Least From Early 30s to Early 50s
People in mid-adulthood get less sleep than they do in late adulthood, according to a new study published in Nature Communications. In this study, led by UCL, researchers assessed 730,187 participants from over 63 countries. The population of interest were all playing the Sea Hero Quest mobile game, which is designed help enhance Alzheimer’s research by elucidating differences in spatial navigational abilities. In addition to performing tasks that analyzed navigational ability, game participants were asked questions regarding their sleep patterns.
ahchealthenews.com
Are you getting ‘junk sleep’?
You already know that junk food can cause you health problems. But “junk sleep” is gaining popularity, and chances are you probably have experienced it yourself. “Junk sleep” is a term being used for sleep that does not result in feeling rested and is lacking quality. If you find yourself falling asleep with the TV on, overheating under the covers, snoring or you are experiencing joint pain, you may not feel as rested the next day.
KXLY
Alcohol-Related Problems Common Eight Years After Metabolic, Bariatric Surgery in Teens
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Nearly half of adolescents who undergo metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) screen positively for alcohol use disorder, symptoms of alcohol-related harm, or alcohol-related problems eight years after surgery, according to a study published online Nov. 17 in the Annals of Surgery. Gretchen...
scitechdaily.com
Lack of Sleep Can Harm Children’s Brain and Cognitive Development
Research finds getting less than nine hours of sleep nightly is associated with cognitive difficulties, mental problems, and less gray matter in certain brain regions. Elementary school-age children who get less than nine hours of sleep per night have significant differences in certain brain regions responsible for memory, intelligence, and well-being compared to those who get the recommended nine to 12 hours of sleep per night, according to a new study led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Such differences correlated with greater mental health problems, like depression, anxiety, and impulsive behaviors, in those who lacked sleep. Inadequate sleep was also linked to cognitive difficulties with memory, problem-solving, and decision-making. The findings were published recently in the journal Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.
I’m a sleep expert – here’s why you talk in your slumber and what it means
SLEEP is a chance for us to rest and recuperate, helping our bodies recharge. But if you sleep next to someone who natters during the night, it's likely you're suffering the next day. Speaking to The Sun sleep scientist Theresa Schnorbach said around two in three people talk in their...
Psychedelic drugs may launch a new era in psychiatric treatment, brain scientists say
Psychedelic drugs were a hot topic at this year's Society for Neuroscience meeting. Researchers hope the drugs can help people with disorders like depression and PTSD.
