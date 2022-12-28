Read full article on original website
mypanhandle.com
Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
WJHG-TV
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 17 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
WJHG-TV
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
WJHG-TV
Places: Axes & Escape Rooms
After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 21 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a workout partner in the new year, Titus is your guy,. This friendly giant accompanied Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter to the studio in search of a loving home. Turner explained the adoption process and encouraged viewers to come...
WJHG-TV
Man dies in head-on collision
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fountain man died Thursday night after a head-on collision on U.S. 231 just south of Veal Road. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened as the man veered off into the opposite lane hitting a pickup truck traveling towards him. The 43-year-old...
cenlanow.com
‘My house is gone’ Bay County woman’s home destroyed in Springfield fire
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — “My house is gone, it’s gone,” evacuee Laurie Shuman said. Laurie Shuman was at a doctor’s appointment when the massive fire reached her home on Friday. She couldn’t get back in time to save her dog or any belongings.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
mypanhandle.com
One dead in near head-on collision
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person is dead following an accident on Highway 231 and Veal Road Thursday night. The accident shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 231 for several hours. Troopers said around 7:30 Thursday evening, two vehicles got into a...
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
cenlanow.com
Bay Town Trolley team helps evacuate nursing home
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When the residents of the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home needed help evacuating, the Bay Town Trolley team came to the rescue. Bay Transit System Assistant General Manager Trey Kolmetz said he was at home when he received the call about the evacuation.
WJHG-TV
Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in custody after police say he shot a dog at a Panama City dog park. Panama City Police Department officers say they responded to a call of shots being fired at the dog park on Balboa Avenue around noon today. When...
mypanhandle.com
Port St. Joe man dead following three vehicle crash
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 61-year-old Port St. Joe man was killed in a traffic accident when his sedan hit a pickup truck and another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials. The accident happened around 6:40 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 71 and Forehand Road.
wdhn.com
Community shows strong support for a family who lost their home to a fire
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For 87-year-old Franklin Knight and his oldest daughter Julie who takes care of him, the holiday weekend was difficult to celebrate as a fire on Christmas eve destroyed the home that they lived in for over 55 years. “Really a shock and at some point...
wtvy.com
Victim named in Enterprise death
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
WJHG-TV
Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
mypcblife.com
Bay Real Time Operations Center Anniversary
The Bay Real Time Operations Center, or BAYROC, is one year old. BAYROC is a county-wide law enforcement project established to make use of the latest technology to enhance law enforcement response to incidents and solve crimes– sometimes within hours. The same technology is also used to quickly locate missing and endangered adults and children.
BCSO gives insight into the dangers law enforcement faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement prepares to honor an Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputy who lost his life over the weekend. Every day law enforcement puts on the uniform is a day they put their lives on the line. The men and women in blue know they may be called on to make […]
WJHG-TV
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing like heading home after a long day at work, and hitting bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s an all too familiar feeling for those driving through Panama City Beach. Heading east or heading west, the backup on Back Beach is almost unavoidable. “That roadway...
