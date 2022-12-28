Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Arrest Storyline Has Produced an Insane WWE Shirt
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to ruin another holiday for the Mysterio family earlier this week, only for it to horribly backfire. The pair arrived at Rey Mysterio's house and teased jumping him again just like back at Thanksgiving, only this time Rey goaded Dom to step outside to fight. This turned out to be a trap as police immediately apprehended the two and wound up arresting Dominik. He was eventually "freed" from jail on Christmas Day, but WWE Shop decided to have some fun with the situation by creating a new shirt with Dom in the back of a cop car.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?
Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
JBL Reveals TNA Reference He Tried To Include On WWE Raw
JBL recently coordinated a "gentleman's" game of poker, but nearly made a reference to one of professional wrestling's most lawless factions. On the December 5 episode of "Raw," the WWE Hall of Famer hosted a poker invitational, featuring some of the red brand's male and female stars. Amongst the competitors were JBL's protege Baron Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Akira Tozawa, The O.C., and many more. Towards the conclusion of one game, Corbin lined up a winning hand against Chad Gable and Luke Gallows before getting caught cheating by A.J. Styles. Corbin and Styles began shoving each other, which eventually led to the challenge of a six-man tag team match between The O.C. and Alpha Academy alongside Corbin.
Watch WWE Referee Hit Sami Zayn with a Stunner
Tomorrow night's WWE SmackDown will have Sami Zayn teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Kevin Owens and John Cena, and he very well could end up on the wrong side of the Stone Cold Stunner during that match. Thing is we didn't have to wait to see that happen though, as last night Zayn got in the face of referee Jessika Carr at a live event and ended up getting a Stunner from her, setting him up for another Stunner from Kevin Owens and a loss. The exchange is great and you can watch the full video via Mitchell Cook below.
The Usos React To WWE Telling Them Not To Look Like Roman Reigns
The Usos have been achieving success in the tag team division for years now, and during their early days they often wore bright colors and face paint. But when it came time for The Usos to turn heel they switched up their look and swapped out the bright colors for black outfits.
Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022
The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
Dragon Lee signs with WWE, joining NXT in January
Lee announced the news during AAA's Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday.
Notable Name Admits Planning Brock Lesnar WWE Match Was ‘A Little Uncomfortable’
Cain Velasquez has discussed his match with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019, sharing his honest thoughts on the bout. Velasquez made his WWE in-ring debut at the October 2019 Saudi Arabia show, challenging for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship. The ex-UFC stars didn’t have a long match, with Lesnar...
Almost: WWE Faces Visa Issues Preventing World Champion From Working WrestleMania
They have a plan. Wrestling has a long history of having athletes from other sports coming in to try their hand in the squared circle. It offers an easy concept for fans to grasp and might bring some other fans from the other sport over with them. Now it seems that WWE has their eye on bringing back a champion from another sport who has worked with them in the past.
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
WWE Releases Footage Of Previously Untelevised Roman Reigns Match
Baron Corbin holds the distinct honor of being the last person to pin current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Walking into the WWE TLC pay-per-view in December 2019, Reigns and Corbin — referred to as King Corbin at the time — were engaged in a heated rivalry. The two then clashed in the signature Tables, Ladders & Chairs match stipulation, which saw Corbin walk away as the victor after pinning Reigns, with some outside assistance.
John Cena's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reportedly Revealed
John Cena will be making his WWE return on tonight's SmackDown for his one and only match of the year, but he could very well be back for another match at WrestleMania 39. WWE no doubt wants to make that a major spectacle, and a new report from WrestlingNews.co says that Cena's opponent for the big event will be Logan Paul. They wouldn't be competing for a Championship, but it would no doubt get people talking, as we've already seen that Paul can hold his own in a ring and can certainly get his fanbase hyped up for a match.
WWE Raw Superstar Possibly Injured at House Show
You never want to see an injury happen, let alone this close to one of the biggest shows of the year, but it looks like one WWE Superstar might have just suffered an injury at a house show. The house show took place in Hershey, PA tonight, and part of the lineup had The OC's AJ Styles and Karl Anderson alongside Mia Yim taking on The Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately at one point Styles seemed to come down wrong on his leg, and Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston posted a photo of Styles sitting near the steel steps and added the caption that an X was up and he might be injured.
Impact Wrestling Star Signs Contract Extension
Brian Myers is sticking with Impact Wrestling. As reported by Sports Illustrated, Myers has extended his deal with the red and black promotion through 2023, meaning he will be remaining with Impact for at least one more year. Myers has been with Impact since he was released from WWE in 2020 and has found success with long-time partner Matt Cardona. In a singles capacity, Myers captured the Impact Digital Media Championship on one occasion, reigning for 113 days before losing the gold to Joe Hendry. While Myers has ties to multiple major companies, he emphasized that Impact is where he wants to be.
WWE Signs Top Lucha Libre Star
There were several surprises during tonight's AAA Noche de Campeones event, and that included the announcement of a surprising WWE signing. During tonight's event, the AAA World Tag Team Championships were on the line, as FTR was defending their Titles against Dragon Lee and Dralistico. It was probably shocking enough that Lee and Dralistico would defeat them to become the new AAA World Tag Team Champions, but then Lee revealed that he had signed with WWE as well, so it was a pretty big night all around for him.
