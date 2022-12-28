ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts: Gifting

New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide. Last year marked a record for suicides in Vermont, and the latest data from the state shows this year trending even higher.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022

Eva looks back at the friends we made during the past year and shares updates on their lives. At the beginning of the year, Eva made a video about decluttering her home and getting organized. She reveals how that went and shares some before-and-after photos of the entire renovation process. Hope everyone has a happy and healthy new year!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts: Tricky topics

New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide. Last year marked a record for suicides in Vermont, and the latest data from the state shows this year trending even higher. New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide. Updated: 2 hours ago. Last year...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Block Grant funding supports 12 projects across Vt.

Block Grant funding supports 12 projects across Vt.
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont

Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023

Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Food drive in need of specific items before final day tomorrow

Food drive in need of specific items before final day tomorrow

Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year. Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people's ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
MOSCOW, ID
WCAX

Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program that started during the pandemic could be running out of money in the new year. Since Vermont’s Everyone Eats program began in August 2020, nearly 3.5 million meals have been distributed across the state, with hundreds of restaurants taking part, including The Pizza Stone in Chester.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wellness report finds disparities in mental health care for emergency service providers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report finds big disparities in getting mental health care to emergency service providers. The report was put together by the Emergency Service Provider Wellness Commission formed by the Vermont Legislature. It looks to identify ways to improve mental health support for first responders, including police, firefighters, emergency dispatch, corrections workers, EMS and ski patrol.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont lawmaker to seek to close clergy reporting exemption

Vermont lawmaker to seek to close clergy reporting exemption
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Financial support for N.Y. organ donors

Financial support for N.Y. organ donors
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Power back on for most Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly a week after a big storm blew through our region causing up to 90,000 outages in Vermont, most people finally have their power back on. As of Thursday morning, about 200 customers were still without power statewide. During the storm, Green Mountain Power reported downed...
VERMONT STATE

