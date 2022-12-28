Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
WCAX
Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts: Gifting
New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide. Last year marked a record for suicides in Vermont, and the latest data from the state shows this year trending even higher. New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide. Updated: 2 hours ago. Last year...
whdh.com
Vermont animal sanctuary recovering from violent storm that damaged property
MIDDLEBURY, Vermont (WPTZ) — Days after violent wind gusts damaged property and knocked down trees across Vermont, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Addison County is in recovery mode. Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury is home to animals including a blind goat and a cow with dwarfism. At the...
Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022
Eva looks back at the friends we made during the past year and shares updates on their lives. At the beginning of the year, Eva made a video about decluttering her home and getting organized. She reveals how that went and shares some before-and-after photos of the entire renovation process. Hope everyone has a happy and healthy new year!
WCAX
Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts: Tricky topics
New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide. Last year marked a record for suicides in Vermont, and the latest data from the state shows this year trending even higher. New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide. Updated: 2 hours ago. Last year...
WCAX
Block Grant funding supports 12 projects across Vt.
Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year. Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. Food drive in need...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont
Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
WCAX
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year. Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. Food drive in need...
WCAX
Food drive in need of specific items before final day tomorrow
Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year. Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. Updated: 5 hours ago.
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
whdh.com
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
WCAX
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
WCAX
Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program that started during the pandemic could be running out of money in the new year. Since Vermont’s Everyone Eats program began in August 2020, nearly 3.5 million meals have been distributed across the state, with hundreds of restaurants taking part, including The Pizza Stone in Chester.
WCAX
Wellness report finds disparities in mental health care for emergency service providers
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report finds big disparities in getting mental health care to emergency service providers. The report was put together by the Emergency Service Provider Wellness Commission formed by the Vermont Legislature. It looks to identify ways to improve mental health support for first responders, including police, firefighters, emergency dispatch, corrections workers, EMS and ski patrol.
As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions
Two flocks of infected domestic birds have been killed in Vermont to prevent further spread of the avian flu, according to officials at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Read the story on VTDigger here: As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions.
WCAX
Vermont lawmaker to seek to close clergy reporting exemption
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation says there are about 10 more state parks on their list with signs that could be repaired or replaced. When was the last time you visited your local library?. New Kinney Drugs partnership launches over-the-counter hearing aid options. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WCAX
Financial support for N.Y. organ donors
Trends for 2023: What to expect from advertisers in the new year. Commercials are everywhere and there are strategies to make sure people’s ears and eyes notice. A Vermont marketing expert offered some insight into trends that dominated 2022 and what to expect for 2023. Food drive in need...
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
WCAX
Power back on for most Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly a week after a big storm blew through our region causing up to 90,000 outages in Vermont, most people finally have their power back on. As of Thursday morning, about 200 customers were still without power statewide. During the storm, Green Mountain Power reported downed...
3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont
Serhat Gumrukcu of California, Berk Eratay of Nevada, and Jerry Banks of Colorado all pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges brought against them in the January 2018 killing of Gregory Davis of Danville. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont.
Comments / 1