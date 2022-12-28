Read full article on original website
blavity.com
A 12-Year-Old Ohio Boy Is Dead After Participating In The Viral TikTok 'Blackout Challenge'
An Ohio mother is grieving the loss of her 12-year-old son who died after participating in the viral TikTok “blackout challenge.” Blavity previously reported on the challenge in which participants try to make themselves pass out by holding their breath or choking themselves. This result is them cutting off their air supply.
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were Sleeping
26-year-old Shaniece Mona Briggs is a mother of four children, living in Columbus, Ohio. On June 16, 2013, Shaniece and her family held a cookout for her mother, Melissa Williams, for her mom's birthday. The family celebrated and her mother returned to work a few days later.
Detectives found white Hyundai Elantra in connection to suspect in Idaho killings
Officials confirmed that the white Hyundai Elantra seen on surveillance video had belonged to 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger, which is what sources who have spoken to NBC News have said is one of the biggest pieces of evidence in the case. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports. Dec. 30, 2022.
Frisco police warning about new 'jugging' theft trend
Frisco police are warning people about “jugging” it’s a crime that’s on the rise. Police say bank jugging is when criminals watch customers conduct business at a bank, and then follow them looking for an opportunity to break into their car
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still Missing
5-month-old twins Kayir and Kason Thomass and 24-year-old Child Abductor Nalah JacksonPhoto byFacebook. On Monday, December 19, 2022, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomass was out working as a Door Dash delivery driver. At 9:45 pm, she left her twins in her vehicle and went inside a Donatos pizza located at 920 North High Street in Columbus, Ohio. When she returned, the car and her twins were gone.
Where did all the wolverines go? Solving the mystery of Michigan’s "disappearing" state mascot
If Michigan is the “Wolverine State,” why has it had just one wolverine sighting in the last 200 years? As WWJ’s Brian Fisher discovered on The Daily J podcast, the reason for Michigan’s nickname might not have anything to do with the animal at all.
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
Madisonville Water Dept. asks residents to limit water usage
The city of Madisonville Water Distribution Department (MWDD) is urging its customers to limit unnecessary water usage.
WSYX ABC6
'No sidewalks, no streetlights,' CCS parent says child's walk to new bus stop is unsafe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School families are days away from adjusting to brand new bus routes. The district said it is changing all of its bus routes beginning on Jan. 3. The change was in response to transportation issues Columbus City Schools has faced. CCS said nearly...
WLTX.com
At least 82 children in Ohio infected with measles, more than half of whom are unvaccinated babies and toddlers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Measles is spreading among children in Ohio two months after cases were first detected. As of Thursday morning, there are at least 82 cases of measles in central Ohio, officials said, all of which are children. Columbus Public Health first announced an investigation into the outbreak...
O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter
Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
How to find your student’s Columbus City Schools new bus route
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When they return from winter break Wednesday, the bulk of 38,000 students at Columbus City Schools will see at least one change to their bus commute. Whether it is a new driver, different pick-up and drop-off times, or a changed location — or all of the above, at once — students […]
