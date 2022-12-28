ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Arizona family’s Christmas trip among thousands affected by flight cancellations

PHOENIX — A Mesa family’s Christmas trip was one of thousands ruined by the recent flight cancellations following a massing winter storm. “Our plans were to go over to Nashville to visit my mom and my sister and my niece and nephews,” Trisha Guerrero told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “It had been about seven years since we last had a holiday together, so we were super excited for this one.”
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Southwest Airlines ‘Meltdown’ Still Slamming Sky Harbor

Southwest Airlines' first-class faux pas can be felt in Phoenix. The Dallas-based airline mothballed 15,700 flights since December 22, first citing the wintry whiteout that walloped the country. Winter Storm Elliott delayed flights from coast to coast, but by Monday, the nation’s airlines had pretty much made a full recovery....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix

9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed. WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day. Updated: 18...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa farmers asking for help halting housing development plan to save farm

Some Sky Harbor passengers said they waited for several hours to get a bag that was sitting on a plane from a canceled flight. Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed mother in Peoria. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days

Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow came to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Best New Restaurants of 2022

Over the past 12 months, lots of new restaurants have opened all over the Valley. Metro Phoenix is now the proud home of new fine dining spots, casual eateries, cocktail bars, takeout-only businesses, and inventive restaurants. Out of all the newcomers, some really hit the ground running. Here are the top 10 best new restaurants that opened in 2022.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
ARIZONA STATE

