KTAR.com
Arizona family’s Christmas trip among thousands affected by flight cancellations
PHOENIX — A Mesa family’s Christmas trip was one of thousands ruined by the recent flight cancellations following a massing winter storm. “Our plans were to go over to Nashville to visit my mom and my sister and my niece and nephews,” Trisha Guerrero told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “It had been about seven years since we last had a holiday together, so we were super excited for this one.”
12news.com
'I'm furious': Travelers stranded across the country as 2,000 Southwest flights canceled
PHOENIX — More than 2,000 Southwest flights were canceled Tuesday nationwide, which meant another day of chaos and misery as weary travelers figured out what to do. It was a hard day, or in some cases a few days, for people who just wanted to get home. For some, there's no end in sight.
12news.com
More flights canceled as the travel chaos at airports continue Wednesday
Thousands of flights still remain canceled or delayed across the country Wednesday. Here's the latest update from Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Southwest customers return to Phoenix after cancellations left them stranded for days
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands more cancellations for Southwest Airlines are leaving people stranded away from home Wednesday. The frustration for customers is mounting as they have to spend extra money to find alternative ways back home. On Wednesday night, the Jones family returned to Phoenix after they were stranded...
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
Phoenix New Times
Southwest Airlines ‘Meltdown’ Still Slamming Sky Harbor
Southwest Airlines' first-class faux pas can be felt in Phoenix. The Dallas-based airline mothballed 15,700 flights since December 22, first citing the wintry whiteout that walloped the country. Winter Storm Elliott delayed flights from coast to coast, but by Monday, the nation’s airlines had pretty much made a full recovery....
AZFamily
Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
fox10phoenix.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace to let visitors to drink as they shop, thanks to new Arizona law
PHOENIX - Starting in the new year, shoppers in some large outdoor retail spaces can now sip alcoholic drinks as they shop thanks to a new Arizona law. At Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix, shoppers can check out stores and watch live music. Soon, they can do that with a beer, wine or cocktail in hand.
fox10phoenix.com
As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Fiesta Bowl fans find other ways to reach Arizona
PHOENIX - Continued chaos surrounds the Southwest Airlines meltdown, and now it's impacting the next big event in Phoenix: The Fiesta Bowl. The TCU Horned Frogs are poised to face the Michigan Wolverines this weekend, and fans are frantically trying to find new ways to head to the Valley in time for Saturday's game.
AZFamily
Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix
9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed. WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day. Updated: 18...
AZFamily
Mesa farmers asking for help halting housing development plan to save farm
Some Sky Harbor passengers said they waited for several hours to get a bag that was sitting on a plane from a canceled flight. Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed mother in Peoria. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of...
Big Earl’s Greasy Eats Hopes to Expand its Valley Footprint in 2023
Having opened a wildly successful candy shop, Earl’s Old Time Candy, earlier this month, owners Brooke and Collin Dallas are setting their sights on more family fun for the community.
AZFamily
Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days
Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow came to...
fox10phoenix.com
Child badly hurt in 2-car crash in Phoenix near Sky Harbor airport, fire department says
PHOENIX - A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a two-car crash near Sky Harbor airport in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix Fire crews responded to the area of 22nd and Washington streets around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a crash on Dec. 27. At the scene, a van was on its side and a truck was lodged into the bottom of it.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best New Restaurants of 2022
Over the past 12 months, lots of new restaurants have opened all over the Valley. Metro Phoenix is now the proud home of new fine dining spots, casual eateries, cocktail bars, takeout-only businesses, and inventive restaurants. Out of all the newcomers, some really hit the ground running. Here are the top 10 best new restaurants that opened in 2022.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde Foothills residents to lose water access Jan. 1: 'Water is our lifeblood'
RIO VERDE, Ariz. - Time is almost up for Rio Verde Foothills residents to find a new water source, with nearly 500 homes set to lose access at the start of the new year. For about a year, the city of Scottsdale has been hauling water to the community, but they've decided to stop because of the ongoing drought.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
kjzz.org
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert
A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
