FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCRG.com
Our Town: Peosta ready to construct an all-inclusive playground
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The semi-trailer truck arrived three hours late. But people in Peosta have actually waited more than a year for this delivery. “It feels like an early Christmas present,” said Peosta Elementary Parent Group President Emily Schmerbach. For more than a year, Peosta parents have planned...
KCRG.com
University of Iowa finds no evidence of cancer cluster at Hudson Schools, admits investigation was limited
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The University of Iowa has wrapped up an investigation at Hudson Schools after 12 teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer within a decade. For the last few months, the Iowa Cancer Registry has been working to determine if there’s a breast cancer cluster associated with the school. They did not find any evidence of a breast cancer cluster among school staff in Hudson. But the University says the investigation did have some shortfalls, and proved more difficult than most.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and prior infections impact health care workers. Questions surround actions after video of anti-Semitic signs in Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Questions surround actions after video of anti-Semitic signs in Cedar Rapids
Two Iowan organ donors, to be honored by Rose Parade float.
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe
The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn #2 to close in January
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees have confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that a long-standing restaurant in Iowa City will close sometime in January. The Hamburg Inn #2 opened way back in 1935. It is a popular politican hang out for caucus candidates with visits from past presidents including Barrack Obama, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, and countless others.
KCRG.com
Still no contaminants shown in Iowa River water following Marengo plant disaster
Still no contaminants shown in Iowa River water following Marengo plant disaster
iowapublicradio.org
Hundreds of meatpacking, farm workers sign up for $600 assistance program
Inside the Johnson Street Catholic Worker House in Iowa City, meatpacking plant and farm workers lean in with Spanish or French interpreters. In a few weeks, the USDA will be sending $600 direct assistance checks to eligible meatpacking and farm workers. The agency partnered with activist group Escucha Mi Voz to sign people up for the assistance.
KCRG.com
Study finds increase in food-insecurity nationwide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study conducted by Hunger Free America shows tens of millions of American families struggle to afford seven days’ worth of groceries. The report showed the number of people who self-reported as being without enough to eat had nearly doubled from last year: in 2021, the study found 177,233 people, and in 2022 there were 332,744 people.
ems1.com
Iowa county won't pursue city ambulance service plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A countywide plan to stabilize Scott County's ambulance service in the long term appears to be gaining ground. County Administrator Mahesh Sharma told supervisors on Tuesday that Davenport leaders have decided against pursuing city EMS and will instead back a plan to bring nonprofit MEDIC under the county's umbrella and offer countywide services.
KCRG.com
Two Iowans honored on ‘2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float’ for organ and tissue donation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Donor Network is honoring two Iowans who gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. Amanda Wilken of West Des Moines, IA, and Emily Bohnsack of Wilton, IA will both be honored on the “2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float” which is part of a national campaign to help share the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation with those who watch the Rose Parade every year.
KCRG.com
Neo-Nazi group using first amendment protections to spread hate messages in Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a statement to KCRG-TV9 it believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs earlier in November. Over the last seven days, more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer’s body camera footage...
KCRG.com
Cascade Community Food Pantry to close, combine with church pantry
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - As the world begins closing its doors to 2022, Cascade Community Food Pantry will also close its doors before the year ends. The pantry, which had been open for decades, was looking for a new location after the owner of the pantry’s current location asked them to be out by the end of the year in order to redevelop the property.
KCRG.com
Benton County couple snowed in, dug out by community members
"The best Christmas gift" Keokuk girl gets lifetime memory in signed Caitlin Clark shoes. Last week, an Iowa basketball fan made a Carver-Hawkeye memory that will last a lifetime. Ottumwa man arrested for Riverside burglary.
KCRG.com
Groups notice more veterans reaching out in mental health crisis this holiday season
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Area veterans organizations are noticing an increase in calls from men and women who served, in crisis. Groups noticed the uptick in mental health issues in the weeks leading up to the holidays. Freedom Foundation Executive Director Lexi Coberly says volunteers have been taking the time...
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. Hawk fans invade
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
KCRG.com
Analysis of Iowa River samples completed following Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to the C6-Zero facility explosion, the City of Iowa City Water Division took samples from the Iowa River to see if compounds associated with petroleum products were detected in the water. The explosion at a facility operated by C6-Zero in Marengo earlier this...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Hospital Violence
A Waterloo man who allegedly attacked a hospital employee has been arrested, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 24 year old Antoineau Frazier is accused of coming up behind a female employee in the mental health unit of Allen Hospital on December 14th and putting his arm around her neck and choking her. He then allegedly pulled her to the floor where the choking continued. It took several nurses to finally pull Frazier from the victim. Frazier has been charged with Assault on a Health Care Worker with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. His bond has been set at $5,000.
KCRG.com
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police officers attempted to...
