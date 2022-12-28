ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCCI.com

Iowa DIA working through backlog of nursing home investigations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said it was making up for the lost time when it comes to inspecting care facilities. The DIA said it was not allowed to conduct surveys during the 2020 pandemic so care facilities could learn to navigate COVID-19, KCRG reports. The DIA interacts with and investigates care facilities in several different ways. A surveyor can show up unannounced to investigate, or people can fill out a complaint for the state to investigate.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Testing encouraged with continued rise in STI cases

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - According to the CDC, this is the second year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that STI numbers have gone up. “Sexually transmitted infections are often very stigmatized yet most are treatable, and all are preventable with knowledge about safe sex,” said Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. “We can help decrease the spread of STIs by encouraging testing and conversations about practicing safer sex. Planned Parenthood is proud to offer STI testing and treatment, and to provide comprehensive sex education across the upper Midwest.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Under proposed Iowa bill, child safety seat rules would increase

DES MOINES — The ages and weights at which children would be required to ride in car safety seats would increase under proposed state legislation. Recurring campaign donations without the donor’s active consent would be illegal, as would any hand-held use of a mobile device while driving. And pointing a laser at an aircraft would become a crime.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license

A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
newsfromthestates.com

Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit

Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
DES MOINES, IA
advantagenews.com

Illinois license plate renewal fees dropping for some

A new Illinois law taking effect January 1, 2023 reduces license plate fees for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The cost of a yearly license plate sticker will drop from $24 to just $10. More information is available at www.ilaging.illinois.gov. Click on "programs" then "benefit access" and follow the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

‘I’m very thankful,’ Miller says as he prepares to leave office after serving for 40 years

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The longest-serving attorney general in US history is sharing his gratitude with Iowans as he prepares to leave office on January 3rd, 2023. ‘I’m very thankful,’ said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Organization monitoring excess road salt in waterways

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The sun and road salt helped to clean up some of the snow from last week’s winter storm, but some agencies worry about where the excess road salt could end up. The Izaak Walton League of America enlists volunteers to track rates of certain...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Bacteria that Causes Rare Brain Disease Found in Iowa

While this isn't quite the same as the brain-eating amoeba headline we shared in July of this year, it's definitely not something to be taken lightly for the folks here in Iowa. According to the Des Moines Register, "State public health officials say 'multiple cases' of meningococcal disease have been...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowans Are Urged To Make Their Passwords ‘Strong’ To Ward Off Scammers

Statewide Iowa — With new online scams emerging almost daily, Iowans are being encouraged to use a little of their extra time during the holiday break to brush up on their computer security precautions. Consumer protection advocate Michael Domke says you should consider using a password manager on your...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

JUUL agrees to pay $5 million over advertising to Iowa youth

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced that JUUL Labs Inc. will update its advertising and retail practices, and pay $5 million over a four-year period in order to resolve potential violations of Iowa law. Miller alleged that JUUL exposed Iowans under the age...
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Large cattle feedlot fined $2,000 for stream contamination

An employee of the third-largest open feedlot in Iowa improperly pumped manure water onto a field this year that was too saturated with rainwater to absorb the liquid, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. As a result, feedlot owner Brian Wendl, of rural Willey in western Iowa, has...
IOWA STATE

