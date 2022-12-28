Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers
Two Iowan organ donors, to be honored by Rose Parade float. Two Iowans will be honored at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. Some choosing dry bars for New Year's celebrations. Updated: 7 hours ago. The start of 2023 is a few days away, and some people will...
KCCI.com
Iowa DIA working through backlog of nursing home investigations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said it was making up for the lost time when it comes to inspecting care facilities. The DIA said it was not allowed to conduct surveys during the 2020 pandemic so care facilities could learn to navigate COVID-19, KCRG reports. The DIA interacts with and investigates care facilities in several different ways. A surveyor can show up unannounced to investigate, or people can fill out a complaint for the state to investigate.
KCCI.com
Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board recommends increasing number of dispensaries in the state
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Health and Human Services says the state needs more medical marijuana dispensaries. That's just one recommendation its Medical Cannabidiol Board released Wednesday. Currently, Iowa law limits the number of medical marijuana dispensaries at five statewide. The Board says increasing the number of dispensaries would...
dakotanewsnow.com
Testing encouraged with continued rise in STI cases
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - According to the CDC, this is the second year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that STI numbers have gone up. “Sexually transmitted infections are often very stigmatized yet most are treatable, and all are preventable with knowledge about safe sex,” said Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. “We can help decrease the spread of STIs by encouraging testing and conversations about practicing safer sex. Planned Parenthood is proud to offer STI testing and treatment, and to provide comprehensive sex education across the upper Midwest.”
iowapublicradio.org
New report finds nearly half of Iowa drivers involved in serious crashes tested positive for drugs
A new study has found nearly half of Iowa drivers involved in a traffic crash tested positive for at least one drug. The study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration screened people involved in crashes for drugs at seven Level 1 trauma centers nationally, ranging from Massachusetts to California.
Sioux City Journal
Under proposed Iowa bill, child safety seat rules would increase
DES MOINES — The ages and weights at which children would be required to ride in car safety seats would increase under proposed state legislation. Recurring campaign donations without the donor’s active consent would be illegal, as would any hand-held use of a mobile device while driving. And pointing a laser at an aircraft would become a crime.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
advantagenews.com
Illinois license plate renewal fees dropping for some
A new Illinois law taking effect January 1, 2023 reduces license plate fees for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The cost of a yearly license plate sticker will drop from $24 to just $10. More information is available at www.ilaging.illinois.gov. Click on "programs" then "benefit access" and follow the...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KCRG.com
‘I’m very thankful,’ Miller says as he prepares to leave office after serving for 40 years
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The longest-serving attorney general in US history is sharing his gratitude with Iowans as he prepares to leave office on January 3rd, 2023. ‘I’m very thankful,’ said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”
northwestmoinfo.com
New Iowa Attorney General Looks to Hire More Prosecutors, Create Cold Case Unit
Brenna Bird, Iowa Republican Candidate for Attorney General. Photo by birdforiowa.com. (Radio Iowa) Brenna Bird will take over Monday as Iowa’s attorney general, the first Republican to hold the office in 40 years. Bird’s central campaign promise was to — in her words — see Joe Biden in court.
KCRG.com
Organization monitoring excess road salt in waterways
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The sun and road salt helped to clean up some of the snow from last week’s winter storm, but some agencies worry about where the excess road salt could end up. The Izaak Walton League of America enlists volunteers to track rates of certain...
Documented COVID cases plummet in Iowa
Iowa's COVID-19 infection rate declined about 40% over the past week, according to state health data.
Bacteria that Causes Rare Brain Disease Found in Iowa
While this isn't quite the same as the brain-eating amoeba headline we shared in July of this year, it's definitely not something to be taken lightly for the folks here in Iowa. According to the Des Moines Register, "State public health officials say 'multiple cases' of meningococcal disease have been...
kiwaradio.com
Iowans Are Urged To Make Their Passwords ‘Strong’ To Ward Off Scammers
Statewide Iowa — With new online scams emerging almost daily, Iowans are being encouraged to use a little of their extra time during the holiday break to brush up on their computer security precautions. Consumer protection advocate Michael Domke says you should consider using a password manager on your...
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
KCRG.com
JUUL agrees to pay $5 million over advertising to Iowa youth
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced that JUUL Labs Inc. will update its advertising and retail practices, and pay $5 million over a four-year period in order to resolve potential violations of Iowa law. Miller alleged that JUUL exposed Iowans under the age...
Agriculture Online
Large cattle feedlot fined $2,000 for stream contamination
An employee of the third-largest open feedlot in Iowa improperly pumped manure water onto a field this year that was too saturated with rainwater to absorb the liquid, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. As a result, feedlot owner Brian Wendl, of rural Willey in western Iowa, has...
KHBS
'I call it a Christmas blessing': Man receives life-saving heart transplant just before the holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man received a heart transplant and a second chance at life after waiting more than five years for a donor. "Khalil doesn't really meet strangers," his mother Tinika Roland said. "He can talk to anyone. Someone recently said that he can't turn the charisma off."
