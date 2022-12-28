ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

‘I don’t know how long the ice will hold up:’ Reel in ice fishing lines as temps climb, DNR warns

By Arman Rahman
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gumIp_0jwBqqLh00

MADISON, Wis. — Mother Nature’s mood is about to swing again. After a blast of winter, we’ll soon see temperatures above their seasonal averages — just as ice fishers started enjoying being out on freshly frozen lakes.

“It’s going be unfortunate,” said angler Jim Kochanny on Monona Bay Tuesday. “I don’t know how long the ice will hold up.”

Still, he wasn’t heading back home to Illinois with an empty bucket.

“(I’ve got) two bluegills here, roughly eight to nine inches, got a total of 15 over 7.5 inches today; one crappie, and probably 50 or 60 little dinks.”

“I don’t care if I’m catching 3-inchers, it’s just the action and something to do in the middle of winter,” Kochanny said.

But even he knew that’s all he’d be reeling in for a couple of weeks.

RELATED: Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day

There was about five to six inches of ice out on Monona Bay Tuesday afternoon, but officials from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the perfect storm is coming of warm temperatures and precipitation that could change that before you start your augers.

“Don’t assume that if the ice was good right now, over the weekend, don’t assume that it’s going to be good in a couple of days,” off-highway vehicle administrator Jim Holsclaw said.

Forecasters said temps will bob well above freezing, even near 50 over the next several days.

“We also may have some rain, I think in the forecast,” Holsclaw said. “And that can also kind of deteriorate that snow condition that can put water on top of the ice, so it might be harder to judge the thickness of that ice.”

All that is enough pressure to crack Kochanny: “I’d say three to four days of that and I wouldn’t be out here.”

According to Holsclaw, there’s no such thing as safe ice. It can vary widely, even on the same body of water.

“You may have an area that can support your weight or even a vehicle’s weight in one spot, but then maybe a few feet away from that area, you could have a current or a spring or something under that lake or river that you don’t know about,” he said.

He said that if you fall in the ice, don’t panic.

“Monitor your breathing and get turned around so that you can face the area that you went in. That ice held you until that point,” he said.

Then make sure you get to warmth and out of your wet clothes as soon as possible, because hypothermia can set in quickly even at 40 degrees and above.

RELATED: Dane County Sheriff’s Office offers ice safety tips

If you still chose to venture out on a lake in the coming days, check conditions, make sure you have your cell phone and something waterproof to put it in or bring a buddy along.

And don’t become bait for the freezing water – wear a float coat or flotation device, and carry an ice pick — “just something you can keep kind of around your neck on a lanyard or in your pocket easy to access, and those ice picks will really help pull you out of the water,” Holsclaw said.

Still, even if you thought you were prepared enough to cast your line on a frozen lake the next few days, you’d still be on thin ice – or worse.

“We got to make sure everybody stays safe,” Kochanny said Tuesday, gear on a sled in tow. “Got here at daybreak, and it’s time to go home.”

Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Don’t rely on the warmer weather to melt that snow’: City of Madison seeing rise in uncleared sidewalk complaints

MADISON, Wis. — Mother Nature may have thrown us a bone with these warm temperatures, but Madison city officials want to remind property owners: don’t expect her to pick up the shovel – as they’re seeing complaints of sidewalks with piles of snow and ice pile up. According to Liz Stanislawski, the public information officer for the city’s building inspection...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County watershed improvement efforts removed 25K tons of sediment in 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s ongoing watershed improvement program “Suck the Muck” pulled an estimated 25,000 pounds of sediment from area creeks and streams as part of an effort to improve water quality and reduce the risk of future floods. The purpose of the county’s efforts is two-fold: dredge phosphorous-filled sediment from area waterways to prevent algal blooms and remove...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest lake officially froze over on Christmas Day thanks in large part to a recent stretch of sustained sub-freezing temperatures. Last week’s extremely cold temperatures helped set the stage for the big freeze just five days after the lake’s median ice-on date, which is December 20. To meet the Wisconsin State Climatology Office’s criteria, the ice...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Metro won’t offer extended service, free rides this New Year’s Eve

MADISON, Wis. — Those planning to travel around Madison on New Year’s Eve may have to plan ahead due to limited bus schedules throughout the weekend. While Metro Transit has offered free rides and extended service on New Year’s Eve in the past, the city’s transit service won’t offer the same resource this year. Buses will follow regular Saturday schedules...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Wisconsin waitress gets $1,000 tip from Christmas customer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin waitress got a $1,000 tip from Christmas morning customer. The Wisconsin State Journal reports 29-year-old Callie Blue was waiting tables at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie at 6 a.m. Sunday. She started chatting with one of the few customers in the restaurant at that hour. He left her a $1,000 tip. The customer was Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. He told the newspaper he was looking for people in need as part of the club’s Pay It Forward campaign.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy