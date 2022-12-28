ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State OL Jarrett Kingston Earns UCLA Football Offer

By Benjamin Royer
 2 days ago

The veteran guard could remain in the Pac-12 despite leaving the Cougars via the transfer portal earlier this month.

The Bruins are once again taking aim at the transfer portal and have offered one of the top blockers in the Pac-12.

UCLA football has offered former Washington State left tackle/guard Jarrett Kingston, the Anderson, California, native announced Saturday on Twitter. Kingston has spent the last five years in Pullman and has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Kingston has also earned offers from Ohio State, USC, Auburn and Ole Miss, providing stiff competition for the Bruins.

Kingston played in eight of Washington State’s games in the 2022 season before suffering a season-ending injury in the Cougars' 52-14 win over Stanford on Nov. 5.

The 6-foot-5, 302-pound lineman emerged in 2020, even earning the distinction as Pro Football Focus' No. 1-rated pass blocking guard in the nation. In 2021, Kingston started in 13 games and led the team with seven knockdown blocks. Despite missing the final four contests in 2022, Kingston still earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

In his five seasons with the Cougars, Kingston played in 35 games while starting 25 of them at left tackle or left guard.

The Bruins did not offer Kingston out of high school. Kingston was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and earned offers from Nevada, Sacramento State, San Diego State and Wyoming.

UCLA currently has two offensive linemen joining the roster for the 2023 season. Incoming freshman Tavake Tuikolovatu is a three-star recruit who will likely serve a reserve role as a freshman, while Purdue transfer Spencer Holstege is projected to slot in as a starter as soon as he steps foot on campus.

Kingston would be primed to play a similar role with the Bruins as he did with the Cougars, should he decide to come to UCLA. Starting left guard Atonio Mafi will have exhausted his eligibility following the Sun Bowl, while starting right guard Jon Gaines II is also slated to leave for the NFL Draft.

Offensive line coach Tim Drevno still has time to recruit the portal and solidify his top five, though. With the staff's offer to Kingston going out the day after Gaines accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, it appears the former Cougar could be one of the Bruins' top targets to come in and take his place.

