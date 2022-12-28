Dan River senior Ty’Lyric Coleman made it official this week as he signed his national letter of intent to attend the University of Virginia. Coleman, the son of Marcquis Coleman and Latoya Motley, will continue his football career with the Cavaliers in Charlottesville as a wide receiver. Ty’Lyric had verbally committed to joining the Wahoos back in late June as the 6’3” 175-pound senior honor student picked Virginia over in-state schools Virginia Tech, James Madison, Richmond, and the College of William and Mary.

