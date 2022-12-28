Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River’s Coleman signs with UVA
Dan River senior Ty’Lyric Coleman made it official this week as he signed his national letter of intent to attend the University of Virginia. Coleman, the son of Marcquis Coleman and Latoya Motley, will continue his football career with the Cavaliers in Charlottesville as a wide receiver. Ty’Lyric had verbally committed to joining the Wahoos back in late June as the 6’3” 175-pound senior honor student picked Virginia over in-state schools Virginia Tech, James Madison, Richmond, and the College of William and Mary.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
wfxrtv.com
Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
WDBJ7.com
Man killed, two kids injured in Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and two children were injured in a crash in Campbell County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 7:19 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cabin Field Rd. and Stage Rd. 32-year-old Corey Alkire...
cbs19news
Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
WSET
Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
WHSV
Two found dead in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
wfxrtv.com
Man found with a gunshot wound on kirk ave SE.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says one man is in the hospital after being shot. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Avenue SE early Tuesday morning for reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they arrived, they found...
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police. The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who...
WDBJ7.com
Seven taken to hospitals after carbon monoxide poisoning incidents
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is urging residents not to take grills and similar devices inside homes and try to use them as auxiliary heating devices. Seven people were taken to hospitals after two carbon monoxide poisoning incidents over Christmas weekend. One was in the...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke street loses mail delivery after dog attacks
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Dog versus mailman is an old trope, but in Roanoke, it’s having very real consequences. Residents on Northridge Street NE received a letter from the United States Postal Service (USPS) saying that their mail delivery was being cut off after a local dog attacked a carrier.
WSLS
Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
