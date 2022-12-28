Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
Related
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Encouraging a New Year of Culinary Blessings
Today, I want to also share what I call “Culinary Blessings.”. As we ring in the new year, I must admit that 2022 was an incredible year. I experienced with my team many opportunities where food, teamwork, creativity and growth came as true blessings. It was also one of the hardest years for me personally and professionally; however, at the end of it, I feel stronger.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
2022 Best of Business Winners
Quad Cities Business News asked you to vote for the Quad Cities’ area Best of Business. We all do business with a variety of companies in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey/Humboldt, and Chino Valley. This was your opportunity to tell us which businesses you think are the best in the categories designated. To see the 2022 winners in every category, visit the following.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
YC Positioned as a Leader in the New Educational Landscape
By investing in their education at YC, the study showed that students see a return of $6.10 in higher future earnings for every dollar students invest. As president of Yavapai College, I wish all our students and communities a safe and healthy new year filled with joy. I am excited...
theprescotttimes.com
Chef Alex Rivera Keeps Making Big Moves In Prescott, AZ!
Welcoming Chef Alex Rivera and his lovely wife Chef Alma Zamora to their new path as Partners with Los Pinos creating their own family Catering Company “ Abondance International Cuisine “ Chef Alex Rivera and Chef Alma Zamora are an amazing couple, parents and not only that, they are an amazing team.
SignalsAZ
New Years Closures for Flagstaff, Sedona
With New Year’s Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff city administration offices will be closed on Jan 2, 2023, for the...
azbigmedia.com
8 must-try Northern Arizona experiences
The Valley of the Sun has been on a massive economic development upswing, especially as it relates to the more opulent hospitality offerings available across the region. However, State 48’s capital city is not alone in its explosion of elevated experiences. Northern Arizona is similarly seeing an uptick in more extravagant and adventurous experiences and offerings in the areas of food, beverage and even accommodations. Here are some of the most momentous menus, must-stay spots and Northern Arizona experiences that are more than worth the miles in 2023:
SignalsAZ
New Year’s Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With New Year’s Days right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Civic Center. The Prescott Valley...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Reducing Taxes, Protecting Airport Land, Expanding Open Space in the New Year
As we come into 2023, I see several important and challenging issues ahead. Happy New Year! I sincerely hope that your holidays were blessed with the warmth of this wonderful season. It was great to see Arizona’s Christmas City in full swing, with all of our favorite events and a few new ones.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
ABC 15 News
Winter weather hits the Valley and high country
PHOENIX — Winter weather moved through the Valley and into the high country, causing highway closures and some flooding in the Valley. While the rain was inconvenient for some, for others like Anthony Juarez and his son it means an opportunity for quality time. “Look at the fish,” Juarez...
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights
An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
New Year, New Career, New Focus
So, as 2023 begins with its unique economic challenges, focus your attention on the opportunities that are available locally to achieve your goals. As we begin 2023, it is a good time to reflect on the past year as a benchmark to set our sights for planning innovative economic strategies.
AZFamily
Snowstorm leaves Flagstaff looking like a winter wonderland
Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys. Valley hit with rain, just in time for the morning commute. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major winter storms is hitting the entire state on...
AZFamily
Flagstaff residents preparing for winter storm
It's a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday as a winter storm moves into Arizona. First Alert Weather Day to come Wednesday, winter storm blasts US. Several winter storms are on their way to Arizona with a blast of cold air, rain and snow. How to make sure your car...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – December 26th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
nhonews.com
Native Air opens new base in Yavapai County
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. – Air Methods has announced a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood, Arizona. The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond. Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is located at the Cottonwood Airport. Native Air...
Restaurants from Scottsdale, Phoenix and Sedona make OpenTable's 'Top 100' list
Restaurants from Scottsdale, Phoenix and Sedona made it to OpenTable's 'Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022!’
kjzz.org
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert
A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
12news.com
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
ABC 15 News
Power knocked out to hundreds of APS customers in Flagstaff area
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Power was knocked out to Flagstaff-area residents as a winter storm moved through dropping inches of snow. At about noon Wednesday, APS reported more than 4,200 outages in Flagstaff. At the same time, the areas of Munds Park and Mormon Lake, south of Flagstaff, saw an...
Comments / 0