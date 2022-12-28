ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
US News and World Report

NBA Suspends 11 Players From Magic-Pistons Scuffle

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation. Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Sports

Wright earns upgraded defensive player of the game belt

The Wizards put together an all-around team victory Wednesday night against the Suns, though one individual accolade was especially memorable. The Wizards started a new tradition this season, where after every game, one player is rewarded with a Defensive Player of the Game belt. The winner on one night is determined by the last game's belt holder based on their defensive effort.
WASHINGTON, DC

