WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Most recently, the Native Hawaiian community fell into mourning when Abigail Kawananakoa, often called ‘The Last Ali’i’, died in mid-December. Though...
Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii

Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022

We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers. The Owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for...
Thursday Evening Weather: Light winds Remain, High Surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light east to southeast winds will allow for daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes setting in from time to time into the middle of next week due to the passage of two cold fronts well north of the Hawaii. A ridge aloft will keep the atmosphere dry and stable.
Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii

Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
Josh Green wants to address Hawaii’s homelessness, tourism challenges

Josh Green is a medical doctor, former state senator and representative who has transitioned from Hawaii’s lieutenant governor to the state’s governor. During his gubernatorial campaign, the Democrat touted his management of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Commonwealth Fund ranked Hawaii first in the country for its COVID-19 pandemic response.
Macy’s Stores ‘Sudden Permanent Closure’ of Pure Beauty Salon Leaves Stylists in ‘Disbelief,’ According to Announcement From Salon Staff

Pure Beauty salons, a chain that operates in rented spaces in Macy’s stores nationwide, among other retail outposts, joins a list of companies experiencing closures in 2022, with the latest occurring in Hawaii. According to an announcement posted to doors outside a location in Hawaii, “all Macy’s Salons” with permanently close on Dec. 31, adding that the outpost was informed that it only has a matter of days left to operate before closure. “It is with great sadness to announce the PERMANENT CLOSURE of all Macy’s Salons on December 31, 2022,” the statement read. “We want to thank you for your many...
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
Hawaii police urge drivers to celebrate the New Year safely, responsibly

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With New Year's Eve coming up, police are reminding people not to drink and drive. And police will be on the lookout for drunk drivers. Hawaii Island traffic fatalities are at their highest level in a decade and the Hawaii Police Department is urging motorists to drive safe and sober during the New Year's holiday. To date in 2022, there have been 34 fatalities on Big Island roads, compared to 26 at this time in 2021. The last time there more traffic deaths on island was back in 2012 when there were 38 traffic fatalities.
