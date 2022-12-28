Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Most recently, the Native Hawaiian community fell into mourning when Abigail Kawananakoa, often called ‘The Last Ali’i’, died in mid-December. Though...
Travel chaos has state airports stepping up to help
Always Investigating asked what steps the state took at airports on each island, and how it's using any lessons learned to smooth out travel for future problems.
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
nomadlawyer.org
Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii
Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
Southwest cancellations continue in Hawaii
According to FlightAware, more than 3,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. Tuesday, with Southwest calling of more than 2,000. About 40 flights were canceled in the last day in Honolulu.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
Here's the reason Las Vegas so often is called Hawaii's "Ninth Island."
KITV.com
Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers. The Owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
KITV.com
KITV4 over-the-air signal not transmitting programming to Maui viewers using TV antennas
KITV4’s transmitter on Maui is experiencing a power failure, interrupting service to viewers on the Island. We apologize for the inconvenience and regret we are unable to provide the service the community deserves. The problem was first reported on Dec. 19 after a powerful storm raced across the Islands...
KITV.com
Thursday Evening Weather: Light winds Remain, High Surf
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light east to southeast winds will allow for daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes setting in from time to time into the middle of next week due to the passage of two cold fronts well north of the Hawaii. A ridge aloft will keep the atmosphere dry and stable.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. In the fall, homeowner Joshua VanEmmerik created an unpermitted concrete and rebar berm to support a house as erosion...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
straightarrownews.com
Josh Green wants to address Hawaii’s homelessness, tourism challenges
Josh Green is a medical doctor, former state senator and representative who has transitioned from Hawaii’s lieutenant governor to the state’s governor. During his gubernatorial campaign, the Democrat touted his management of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Commonwealth Fund ranked Hawaii first in the country for its COVID-19 pandemic response.
Macy’s Stores ‘Sudden Permanent Closure’ of Pure Beauty Salon Leaves Stylists in ‘Disbelief,’ According to Announcement From Salon Staff
Pure Beauty salons, a chain that operates in rented spaces in Macy’s stores nationwide, among other retail outposts, joins a list of companies experiencing closures in 2022, with the latest occurring in Hawaii. According to an announcement posted to doors outside a location in Hawaii, “all Macy’s Salons” with permanently close on Dec. 31, adding that the outpost was informed that it only has a matter of days left to operate before closure. “It is with great sadness to announce the PERMANENT CLOSURE of all Macy’s Salons on December 31, 2022,” the statement read. “We want to thank you for your many...
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
KITV.com
Hawaii police urge drivers to celebrate the New Year safely, responsibly
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With New Year's Eve coming up, police are reminding people not to drink and drive. And police will be on the lookout for drunk drivers. Hawaii Island traffic fatalities are at their highest level in a decade and the Hawaii Police Department is urging motorists to drive safe and sober during the New Year's holiday. To date in 2022, there have been 34 fatalities on Big Island roads, compared to 26 at this time in 2021. The last time there more traffic deaths on island was back in 2012 when there were 38 traffic fatalities.
