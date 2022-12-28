ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson: Water pressure ‘largely recovered’ at plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released an update to its water system Friday. In a press release, the City said that pressures at the plants have largely recovered and that pressure recovery to the full system is anticipated Saturday going into Sunday. The City said it will...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Unsung heroes provide food, water for Jackson residents in need

JACKSON, Miss. — Organizations are stepping into action to bring water and food to Jackson residents who are not able to get to water distribution sites. A citywide boil water notice has been in effect for Jackson water customers since Christmas Day. Crews have been repairing broken water lines as soon as they are discovered, and water pressure has been restored to much of the city, according to local and state officials.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Local restaurants adapting amid Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From low water pressure to undrinkable water, to no way to keep proper hygiene, the city of Jackson’s water system has thrown everything at the local restaurant. ”I’d like to say, being a Jackson restaurant guy, we’ve pretty much faced everything that you can face,”...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

COJ officials seeing improvement in water system

The city of Jackson announced Friday that they are anticipating a full recovery over the weekend as conditions continue to improve and recover at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. "More water is needed in the system to ultimately fill tanks - that happens over time. We need to put...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbor shares how water issues affect her life

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Frustration is running high for many Jackson neighbors who are still without water. One Jackson household has been without water for nearly a week. Some parts of Jackson have had little to no water. The entire Wayfair neighborhood has been without water since December 25. “I don’t know why I turn […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
JACKSON, MS
newsnationnow.com

‘It’s becoming normal’: Mom in Jackson speaks on water crisis

(NewsNation) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, is facing yet another water crisis, this time caused by a winter storm that killed dozens in the northeast and left a swath of the country buried under snow. In Jackson, where flooding in August pushed the city’s wastewater treatment plant to...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Well at Mississippi State Fairgrounds to provide nonpotable water for Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be offering flushable water to Jackson residents affected by the citywide boil-water notice. "The water well at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds is fully operational. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and our Fairgrounds Division is pleased to have the ability to share our resources to assist the public during times like this,” said Mississippi Commissioner Andy Gipson in a release.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Animal rescue fund considering leaving Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Animal Rescue Fund says it has been without water for days and now, it is considering leaving the Capital City for good. “I’ve always been a huge cheerleader for Jackson. [I] live in Jackson. [I] raised my children in Jackson. It’s just getting hard to be a cheerleader,” said the Director of the Animal Rescue Fund, Elizabeth Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson crews report more than 20 water leaks in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said city crews have found more than 20 water leaks throughout the city, and they are still searching for more. Although pressure has increased in the system, it has not seen a full recovery. According to Lumumba, Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said the partial recovery came […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

What renters should do when frozen pipes burst in their unit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen the impact that the hard freeze over Christmas weekend had on pipes inside some of your homes. So, what are homeowners and renters supposed to do when a pipe bursts and causes significant damage?. Well, the situation for homeowners is pretty cut and...
JACKSON, MS

