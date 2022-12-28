Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
‘Forget bottled water’: Jackson councilman says city should have prepared more for current crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tiny stream of water coming out of Catina Baldridge’s kitchen faucet may not look like much, but it beats what has had since last Friday: barely a drop. Baldridge, who lives off McDowell Road, is one of many South Jackson residents dealing with little...
WLBT
Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
WLBT
City of Jackson: Water pressure ‘largely recovered’ at plants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released an update to its water system Friday. In a press release, the City said that pressures at the plants have largely recovered and that pressure recovery to the full system is anticipated Saturday going into Sunday. The City said it will...
WAPT
Unsung heroes provide food, water for Jackson residents in need
JACKSON, Miss. — Organizations are stepping into action to bring water and food to Jackson residents who are not able to get to water distribution sites. A citywide boil water notice has been in effect for Jackson water customers since Christmas Day. Crews have been repairing broken water lines as soon as they are discovered, and water pressure has been restored to much of the city, according to local and state officials.
WLBT
Local restaurants adapting amid Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From low water pressure to undrinkable water, to no way to keep proper hygiene, the city of Jackson’s water system has thrown everything at the local restaurant. ”I’d like to say, being a Jackson restaurant guy, we’ve pretty much faced everything that you can face,”...
WLBT
Jackson Zoo providing clean drinking water for animals during latest crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents aren’t the only ones impacted by the capital city’s water crisis. What about the two and four-legged residents of the Jackson Zoo?. “This population is being taken care of as well,” said Ison Harris Jr. Jackson’s Parks and Recs director said...
magnoliastatelive.com
‘You hear gunshots almost every night’ Mississippi community leader says it’s time for unity in response to violence
One Mississippi community leader said it is time to step up and fill the gap for the area youth who have turned to violence and local gangs. “You can hear gunshots almost every night,” Rev. Phillip Sterling said. As pastor of Grace Community Church, Sterling hears from a number...
WAPT
COJ officials seeing improvement in water system
The city of Jackson announced Friday that they are anticipating a full recovery over the weekend as conditions continue to improve and recover at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. "More water is needed in the system to ultimately fill tanks - that happens over time. We need to put...
Jackson neighbor shares how water issues affect her life
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Frustration is running high for many Jackson neighbors who are still without water. One Jackson household has been without water for nearly a week. Some parts of Jackson have had little to no water. The entire Wayfair neighborhood has been without water since December 25. “I don’t know why I turn […]
Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
newsnationnow.com
‘It’s becoming normal’: Mom in Jackson speaks on water crisis
(NewsNation) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, is facing yet another water crisis, this time caused by a winter storm that killed dozens in the northeast and left a swath of the country buried under snow. In Jackson, where flooding in August pushed the city’s wastewater treatment plant to...
WAPT
Well at Mississippi State Fairgrounds to provide nonpotable water for Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be offering flushable water to Jackson residents affected by the citywide boil-water notice. "The water well at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds is fully operational. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and our Fairgrounds Division is pleased to have the ability to share our resources to assist the public during times like this,” said Mississippi Commissioner Andy Gipson in a release.
WLBT
‘Things are looking up’: Jackson mayor says system recovering days into latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water treatment plants are producing around 55 million gallons a day, and water pressure throughout the system is up, a sign the city could be coming out of its latest water crisis. Even so, Jackson remains under a city-wide boil water notice, and several...
WLBT
Residents facing several challenges, some people without power due to busted pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents say they are frustrated and overwhelmed as they continue to battle water woes in the capital city. I spoke with a mother of three, who says she’s been without power and water since Friday night. “Everything is going to be all right. Y’all know...
WLBT
Isolated outages, fluctuating pressure continue nearly a week into latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A week after an arctic front ripped across the metro area crippling Jackson’s fragile water system, many residents are still without running water, while others are seeing pressures fluctuate when they turn on the tap. Thursday, work crews slowed production at the O.B. Curtis Water...
WLBT
Animal rescue fund considering leaving Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Animal Rescue Fund says it has been without water for days and now, it is considering leaving the Capital City for good. “I’ve always been a huge cheerleader for Jackson. [I] live in Jackson. [I] raised my children in Jackson. It’s just getting hard to be a cheerleader,” said the Director of the Animal Rescue Fund, Elizabeth Jackson.
Jackson crews report more than 20 water leaks in city
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said city crews have found more than 20 water leaks throughout the city, and they are still searching for more. Although pressure has increased in the system, it has not seen a full recovery. According to Lumumba, Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said the partial recovery came […]
WLBT
Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact...
WLBT
Belhaven resident says main breaks have gone unrepaired for a year, despite being reported to the city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the city of Jackson grapples to restore water pressure as part of yet another water crisis, one Belhaven resident says several major leaks on her street have gone unrepaired for at least a year. “You can come by and see it bubbling up. It’s not...
WLBT
What renters should do when frozen pipes burst in their unit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen the impact that the hard freeze over Christmas weekend had on pipes inside some of your homes. So, what are homeowners and renters supposed to do when a pipe bursts and causes significant damage?. Well, the situation for homeowners is pretty cut and...
Comments / 2