bethesdamagazine.com
Post-holiday surge of severe illness could be compounded by hospital staff shortages, county officials warn
As Montgomery County health data shows an uptick in the spread of illness, health officials said they were bracing for the impact of a trio of viruses—COVID, the flu and RSV—compounded by hospital staff shortages. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitalizations have spiked each January, after...
Doctors warn residents about the dangers of radon gas
Health officials are urging people to get their homes tested for radon gas. The deadly fume is often found in homes during the winter months.
Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area
BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter. Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout. "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
NBC Washington
Federal Agency Finds Fairfax County Fire Dept. Retaliated Against Ex-Battalion Chief
A federal agency has found the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department retaliated against a former battalion chief who complained that sexual harassment and discrimination against women was prevalent in the department. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in a letter this month it supports Kathleen Stanley’s 2018 claim...
West Virginia destination requiring masks indoors again
A popular West Virginia destination is requiring guests to wear masks indoors again.
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
WJLA
Fairfax County parents call for accountability after national merit award scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A group of Fairfax County parents is demanding action after they say administrators at one of the top high schools in northern Virginia delayed informing students that they had qualified for a national award. Parents tell 7News that officials at Thomas Jefferson High School...
Pedestrian struck on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive.
PHOTOS: MSP helicopter rescues injured hiker in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued an injured hiker from an overlook on Tuesday afternoon. The Potomac Valley Fire Company had first responded to help the hiker, who had fallen and injured their leg in a “remote” part of the Maryland Heights Overlook trail near Harpers Ferry, […]
Maryland State Police assists in rescuing 35-year-old hiker in Washington County
A Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter assisted with the rescue of an injured hiker from a remote portion of Maryland Heights, above the Potomac River on Tuesday.
ICE announces arrest of 'one of El Salvador's top 100 most wanted' in Virginia
MANASSAS, Va. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday the arrest of a man they say is one of El Salvador's most wanted criminals. The arrest, which was carried out by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), was made in Virginia during a targeted operation. Herberth Bonilla-Garcia,...
SWAT team aids in hostage rescue at Virginia residence
Herndon Police are negotiating a barricade situation at a Hemlock Court apartment.
WTOP
New bike lanes on Old Georgetown Rd. draw criticism from area drivers
Bike lanes are popping up on roads throughout the D.C. region, but one of the latest installations in Maryland has sparked hundreds of complaints from local drivers. Multiple social media sites have been peppered with critical posts, primarily focused on newly installed bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road on Maryland Route 187 in Montgomery County.
Morgan County facing growth challenges
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Morgan County, West Virginia experienced tremendous growth, especially during the pandemic. So many from the Washington, D.C. area have been attracted to the relaxed, charming country lifestyle and affordable housing while still being a short drive from the nation’s capital. The question is: can the county infrastructure keep […]
NBC Washington
New Year, New Laws: Here's What Will Change in DC, Maryland and Virginia Jan. 1, 2023
With the new year comes new laws that could affect your money, healthcare and more. Read on to see what new laws will go into effect in D.C., Virginia and Maryland on Jan. 1, 2023. New Laws in Washington, DC. Minimum wage: Minimum wage in the District will increase to...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. officials propose adding 7th police district to combat crime
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is considering adding a seventh district police station to combat the increase in crime following three recent homicides in Silver Spring, including one in a downtown parking garage. Currently, the county has six police districts. “[It] would I think help us spread the load better...
Fairfax County's top prosecutor pushes back on Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban proposal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's top prosecutor is pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget that would further limit abortions in Virginia. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said, "I don't know what is happening at the General Assembly, but I do know one thing, as long as I am your Commonwealth's attorney, no woman in Fairfax County is going to be prosecuted for making her own healthcare decision."
