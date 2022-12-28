ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area

BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter.  Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout.  "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days 
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WTOP

New bike lanes on Old Georgetown Rd. draw criticism from area drivers

Bike lanes are popping up on roads throughout the D.C. region, but one of the latest installations in Maryland has sparked hundreds of complaints from local drivers. Multiple social media sites have been peppered with critical posts, primarily focused on newly installed bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road on Maryland Route 187 in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Morgan County facing growth challenges

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Morgan County, West Virginia experienced tremendous growth, especially during the pandemic. So many from the Washington, D.C. area have been attracted to the relaxed, charming country lifestyle and affordable housing while still being a short drive from the nation’s capital. The question is: can the county infrastructure keep […]
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WUSA9

Fairfax County's top prosecutor pushes back on Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban proposal

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's top prosecutor is pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget that would further limit abortions in Virginia. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said, "I don't know what is happening at the General Assembly, but I do know one thing, as long as I am your Commonwealth's attorney, no woman in Fairfax County is going to be prosecuted for making her own healthcare decision."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

