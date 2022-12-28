Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extending Wild Winter Lights
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is giving guests more time to enjoy Wild Winter Lights. Zoo officials announced Friday morning that the celebration will be extended through Dec. 7.
Body found in Lake Erie took 4 hours to get to, Browns legend Bernie Kosar’s $19000 bet on January 1, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, December 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about a body spotted yesterday on Lake Erie that took 4 hours to recover, along with...
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
3News Investigates: Ringing in the New Year might look different in your neighborhood
CLEVELAND — The New Year’s Eve skies will shine differently than years past. Ohioans hold the key to how bright the skies will illuminate after a new state law allowing fireworks took effect this year. At American Fireworks in Hudson, fireworks season is year-round. “This is definitely our...
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
Northeast Ohioans favor replacement of Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Mayor Justin Bibb looks to swap out Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters with ones that can accept credit cards, Northeast Ohioans of all stripes are supporters of the move. Nearly 65% of respondents to a recent poll conducted by Baldwin-Wallace University’s Community Research Institute either strongly...
Northeast Ohio ODOT crews leave to assist New York with emergency management efforts
ASHTABULA, Ohio — As New York continues to clean up the aftermath of a deadly Christmas-weekend blizzard, Northeast Ohioans are jumping in to help. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced...
Body found in Lake Erie in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A body was found in Lake Erie at the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve located at 8701 Lakeshore Blvd. on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed to 3News. The body was discovered on Thursday afternoon, after a concerned citizen on E. 72 reported a body out on...
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
Northern Ohio parents again dealing with shortage of baby formula: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Wednesday weather forecast: Sunshine returns. Baby formula: Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Julie Washington reports that since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. This comes at a time when parents are already struggling with inflation and a national shortage of children’s over-the-counter medicine that spread to northern Ohio.
Cleveland Zoo needs your broken holiday lights to help protect lions, cheetahs
Do you have any broken holiday string lights or unused extension cords laying around? Instead of throwing them away, put them to good use by donating them to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Around the world, one step at a time: After walking across the United States, Cleveland man sets an even more ambitious goal
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Maczuzak jumped in the Pacific Ocean in Southern California in July 2016, the final act of a four-month adventure walking across the United States. “That’s all I planned on doing,” he said.
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays
Ohio City's historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.
New in Town: Jason Mikell visits Wyne Tasting Bar in Cleveland's Gordon Square
CLEVELAND — Opened in October in Gordan Square, Wyne Tasting Bar features a retail space, a lounge and 32 varieties to sample. 3News Meteorologist Jason Mikell met up with owner Belinda Klein to check it out for himself. "Where I come from, [back] home in Australia, wine bars and...
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
