Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Body found in Lake Erie in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A body was found in Lake Erie at the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve located at 8701 Lakeshore Blvd. on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed to 3News. The body was discovered on Thursday afternoon, after a concerned citizen on E. 72 reported a body out on...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Northern Ohio parents again dealing with shortage of baby formula: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Wednesday weather forecast: Sunshine returns. Baby formula: Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Julie Washington reports that since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. This comes at a time when parents are already struggling with inflation and a national shortage of children’s over-the-counter medicine that spread to northern Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
