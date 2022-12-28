Read full article on original website
Related
Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley cause of death updates – Tributes pour in for Bob Marley’s grandson after he’s found dead at 31
JOSEPH Marley, also known as Jo Mersa, has reportedly died at the age of 31, after being found unresponsive in his vehicle. South Florida radio station WZPP reported that Joseph, the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, died of an asthma attack. Tidal just posted to Twitter honoring the late...
musictimes.com
Remembering Betty Wright: Birthday, Age, Net Worth, Cause of Death, and More Details About Late R&B Singer
Today is what would have been Betty Wright's 69th birthday. Wright, whose real name was Bessie Regina Norris, became one of the most notable R&B singers in the US. She started her career in 1956 and remained active in the industry until her death. As fans remember her on her...
BET
Daniel Bambaata Marley Describes How He’s Doing Things On His Own Regardless Of What Anyone Thinks
Daniel “Bam” Marley’s musical career trajectory is one of many twists and turns. The Kingston, Jamaica native, who’s lived in California for years now, has recorded a lot of music – even from a young age, but most of it has never been released for one reason or another. It’s something he’s well aware of, but to him, his whole musical legacy is shrouded in process and the way he ultimately wants to present it.
John Lennon’s Son Said Blondie’s ‘The Tide Is High’ Reminds Him of the Former Beatle
John Lennon's son said the former Beatle used to listen to Blondie's "The Tide is High" constantly. John also discussed "Heart of Glass."
Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92
Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
The Smokey Robinson and the Miracles Song George Harrison Thought Was ‘Fabulous’
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
Faithless Lead Singer Maxi Jazz Dead at 65
British dance music band Faithless has bid farewell to its lead singer, Maxi Jazz, who died at the age of 65 Friday. Jazz, born Maxwell Fraser, was a founding member of the band in 1995, providing vocals for all of their nine studio albums and remix album. He also formed a new band in 2015, Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys, serving as lead vocalist and a guitarist. “He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,” the band said in a Facebook statement Saturday. “It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.” A cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but the band tweeted that he died “peacefully.”
The Beach Boys’ Mike Love Specifically Commends the Beatles on Their Marketing and Merchandising
Mike Love mentioned his admiration for the Beatles, their music, and specifically, their marketing. Here's what we know about this Beach Boys member.
MSNBC
Neil Sedaka: The man behind the music
Neil Sedaka is a music legend who has been entertaining audiences for decades. In this exclusive interview, Joe Scarborough sits down with Sedaka to discuss the influence Broadway had on his music, his heroes growing up, his transition from classical to rock and roll, and his ability to transform a song from one arrangement to another.Dec. 29, 2022.
NBC Connecticut
Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Baby No. 12! See the Announcement
The "Masked Singer" star and Alyssa Scott welcomed their new baby. Nick Cannon is a father of 12. The proud pop and model Alyssa Scott's baby was announced on Scott's Instagram account Dec. 29, revealing that the baby was a girl and had been born two weeks earlier. "December 14...
Robert Trujillo’s Childhood: Metallica Bassist’s First 72 Seasons
Roberto Agustin Miguel Santiago Samuel Trujillo Veracruz was born in Santa Monica, to a Mexican and Native American family that celebrated music in their home. The family split up when Trujillo was five, and he spent most of his boyhood in the Culver City area in West L.A., between his father's place in Venice Beach and his mother's Mar Vista apartment, but he held onto his family's love of music. "My mother was a huge fan of Motown – people like Marvin Gaye, James Brown and Sly and the Family Stone," he later recalled to Louder Sound. "Her girlfriends would be dancing, and there was this chest of drawers I would climb up on and play air guitar or air saxophone – air-anything. Then I'd go hang out with my dad who lived in Venice, and he'd play anything from the Rolling Stones to Led Zeppelin to Beethoven. But then my cousins were listening to Black Sabbath or on the R&B side they were listening to Parliament."
Behind the Band Name: Jefferson Airplane
What started as a pioneering psychedelic rock band, Jefferson Airplane defined the sound of the 1960s and informed an entire counterculture in the process. Their death-marching acid rock, tinted with San Francisco fog, was the perfect vehicle for turning on, tuning in, and dropping out. Later, Jefferson Starship—born from the dissolution of the original group—would keep the same headiness alive long after the curtain was called on the decade of peace and love.
Trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf steps out of his comfort zone with 'Capacity to Love'
Common ground is the main theme of Maalouf's new album, which features a wide array of vocalists from across the pop music spectrum. Maalouf also recently revived an international trumpet competition.
Comments / 0