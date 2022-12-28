Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores Dec. 26-Jan. 1
The following results were provided by high school coaches or their representatives.
Dec. 29
Boys basketball
Anderson 61, Madeira 47
Anderson (7-1): Black 4 0 9, Hensley 5 0 10, Engel 10 1 23, Thon 3 0 6, Starks 4 0 8, Platton 1 0 3, Piening 1 0 2. Totals: 28 1 61.
Madeira (7-1): Ca. Cravaack 1 1 3, Hacker 2 0 5, Co. Cravaack 7 2 17, Henry 3 1 9, Hopewell 1 0 2, Hemler 1 0 2, Davis 1 0 3, Rockwell 2 0 6. Totals: 18 4 47.
Halftime: A 26-23. 3-pointers: A 4 (Engel 2, Black, Platton), M 7 (Henry 2, Rockwell 2, Hacker, Co. Cravaack, Davis).
Bishop Brossart 55, Lewis County 41
Bishop Brossart (8-4): Woosley 4 3 11, Kruse 3 3 9, Sepate 3 2 9, Schumacher 4 1 9, Willike 2 3 8, Bezold 2 2 7, Gulley 1 0 2. Totals: 19 14 55.
Lewis County: Gerike 5 6 17, Noble 3 6 12, Gerkie 2 2 6, Puenta 1 2 4, Tackett 1 0 2. Totals: 12 16 41.
Halftime: BB 34-8. 3-pointers: BB 3 (Bezold, Sepate, Willike), LC 1 (Gerike).
Conner 66, Dublin Jerome 57
Conner (7-4)- Hamilton 10 1 23, Kramer 3 5 12, Lohr 5 5 16, Campbell 3 1 7, Fay 1 0 2, Reece 2 2 6. Totals: 24 14 66.
Dublin Jerome- Nutter 3 2 8, Krenzel 1 0 2, Kulhman 3 0 8, McDonald 4 0 9, Thomas 1 0 2, Stauroff 4 1 10, Hanneman 5 3 16, Nimako 1 0 2. Totals: 22 6 57.
Halftime: C 35-22. 3-pointers: C 4 (Hamilton 2, Kramer, Lohr) DJ 7 (Kuhlman 2, McDonald, Stauroff, Hanneman 3).
Corbin 65, Newport 52
Corbin: Pietrowski 7 2 17, Llwellyn 4 2 12, Stewart 4 1 9, Wells 4 1 9, Warren 2 3 7, Curry 2 0 5, Elam 1 2 4. Totals: 24 11 65.
Newport (9-3): Kinney 9 2 25, Covington 4 2 12, Miller 4 2 12, Anderson 1 0 2, Silverton 0 1 1. Totals: 19 6 52.
Halftime: C 28-27. 3-pointers: C 4 (Llwellyn 2, Curry, Pietrowski), N 7 (Kinney 5, Covington 2).
Covington Catholic 80, Vanguard (FL) 47
Vanguard: Gallion 5 3 13, J Jones 5 2 12, K Jones 4 0 9, Bethea 2 0 4, Manning 1 1 3, Powell 0 2 2, Robinson 1 0 2, McCray 1 0 2. Totals: 198 4 47.
Covington Catholic (10-1): Ipsaro 13 3 29, K McGillis 7 0 16, Hussey 5 0 11, Detzel 3 0 6, Fryman 2 0 4, Johnson 1 1 3, Stewart 1 0 2, Bradshaw 1 0 2, Ruthsatz 1 0 2, S Jones 1 0 2, A Jones 1 0 2, Link 0 1 1. Totals: 36 5 80.
Halftime: CC 35-26. 3-pointers: V 5 (Gallion 3, Manning, K Jones), CC 3 (K McGillis 2, Hussey).
Louisville Christian 87, Holy Cross 72
Holy Cross (7-4): Meyer 11 5 29, Ward 11 0 24, Dreas 2 1 7, Smith 2 1 7, Arlinghaus 1 0 3, Gibson 1 0 2. Totals: 28 7 72.
Louisville Christian: Lemons 11 0 25, Sangalli 8 0 21, Col Hodge 6 2 17, Con Hodge 5 2 13, Hill 2 2 8, Wahl 1 1 3. Totals: 33 6 87.
Halftime: HC 45-40. 3-pointers: HC 9 (Meyer 2, Ward 2, Dreas 2, Smith 2, Arlinghaus), LC 15 (Sangalli 5, Col Hodge 3, Lemons 3, Hill 2, Con Hodge).
McNicholas 68, Unicoi County (TN) 50
McNicholas (7-3): Ehlers 6 7 20, Thomas 6 3 15, Haynes 4 3 12, Wells 3 0 6, Young 2 0 5, Clark 2 0 5, Keith 2 0 4, Conrad 0 1 1. Totals: 25 14 68.
Unicoi County: J Simmons 5 3 16, Slagle 7 1 15, Johnson 4 1 11, G Hensley 2 0 6, Jones 1 0 2. Totals: 19 5 50.
Halftime: M 30-23. 3-pointers: M 4 (Ehlers, Haynes, Young, Clark), UC 7 (J Simmons 3, Johnson 2, G Hensley 2).
Milford 50, Ryle 44
Milford (4-5): O'Donnell 7 2 16, Herrell 3 0 7, Dalen 5 1 11, Vollman 2 1 7, Morgan 1 0 3, Brossart 1 0 2, Neff 1 0 3, Davis 0 1 1. Totals: 20 5 50.
Ryle (2-6): Smith 3 0 6, Lorms 5 1 15, Reed 1 0 3, Coppola 1 2 5, Verax 1 2 4, D. Davis 1 0 3, Reynolds 4 0 8. Totals: 16 5 44.
Halftime: M 22-18. 3-pointers: M 5 (Vollman 2, Herrell, Morgan, Neff), R 7 (Lorms 4, Reed, Coppola, D. Davis).
Moeller 44, St. Pius X (GA) 35
Moeller (7-3): Smethwick 3 4 11, Mukes 3 2 8, George 2 4 8, McBride 2 3 7, Mafaffey 1 1 3, Havens 1 0 2, Turner 1 0 2, Williams 1 0 2, Land 0 1 1. Totals: 14 15 44.
St. Pius X: Wilson 5 3 14, Oliver 4 0 10, Kim 2 1 5, D Elliott 1 0 2, S Elliott 0 1 1, Dee 0 1 1. Totals: 13 6 35.
Halftime: M 19-18. 3-pointers: M 1 (Smethwick), SP 3 (Oliver 2, Wilson)
Others:
Campbell County 95, Bracken County 72
Cincinnati Christian 66, Middletown Madison 56
Cincinnati Country Day 62, Elizabethton (TN) 44
Cooper 74, Breckinridge County 41
Eastside (GA) 44, Mt. Healthy 36
Elder 55, North-East Bushrangers (AUS) 41
Fairdale 72, Hughes 53
Harrison 44, West Clermont 29
Henersonville (TN) 70, Lebanon 52
Highlands 77, East Jessamine 48
Indian Hill 55, Jefferson (GA) 48
Iroquois 60, Beechwood 51
Newport Central Catholic 98, Williamsburg 82
Oak Hills 60, Chapmanville (WV) 44
Princeton 66, Highlands Christian 53
Riverview East 69, Felicity-Franklin 47
St. Henry 78, Scott 69
St. Xavier 66, Alcoa (TN) 58
Simon Kenton 66, Henry Clay 57
Western Brown 57, Fayetteville 40
Western Hills 72, Wayne County 36
Whitefield Academy 67, Villa Madonna 62
Girls basketball
Bishop Brossart 59, Perry County 51
Bishop Brossart (9-3): Bertsch 2 2 6, Hummel 0 2 2, Kramer 4 4 12, Meyers 7 3 18, Planeaux 4 2 10, Rowe 1 6 9, Shewmaker 1 0 2. Totals: 19 19 59.
Perry County Central: Mullins 1 0 3, Minks 3 0 8, McAlarnis 7 0 17, Naece 6 1 15, Couch 1 0 2, Lawson 1 0 2, Anderson 1 0 2, Robinson 1 0 2. Totals: 21 1 51.
Halftime: . 3-pointers: BB 2 (meyers, Rowe), PCC 8 (McAlarnis 3, Minks 2, Naece 2, Mullins).
Cincinnati Country Day 61, Evangelical Christian 44
Cincinnati Country Day (8-2): Barnes 10 3 26, M Zimmerman 7 3 18, E Zimmerman 3 3 9, Farris 2 2 6, S Easter 1 0 3. Totals: 23 11 61.
Evangelical Christian: Grant 5 2 12, Church 2 3 10, Oberski 4 1 10, Mitchell 3 2 8, Hendrik 2 2 7. Totals: 16 10 44.
Halftime: CCD 32-20. 3-pointers: CCD 5 (Barnes 3, M Zimmerman, S Easter 3), EC 2 (Oberski, Hendrik).
Harrison 50, Taylor 47
Taylor (6-4): Montag 5 2 12, Bittermann 4 3 11, Kantz 3 1 8, Everett 4 0 8, Stokes 1 2 4, Tedesco 1 0 2, Giiding 1 0 2. Totals: 19 8 47.
Harrison (9-2): Robertson 8 11 29, Seiter 3 1 9, Seger 1 3 5, Piepmeier 2 1 5, Smith 1 0 2. Totals: 15 16 50.
Halftime: H 21-19. 3-pointers: T 1 (Kantz), H 4 (Seiter 2, Robertson 2).
Lakota West 50, Simon Kenton 40
Simon Kenton (7-4): Slusser 3 5 13, Kelch 3 2 9, Flynn 2 2 7, Pernell 1 3 6, Gadzala 1 0 3, Webb 1 0 2. Totals: 11 12 40.
Lakota West (6-3): Neilson 6 3 15, Johnson 3 3 9, Wells 3 1 9, Bayliff 2 2 7, Fox 2 3 7, Owens 1 1 3. Totals: 17 13 50.
Halftime: LW 25-19. 3-pointers: SK 6 (Slusser 2, Pernell, Gadzala, Kelch, Flynn), LW 3 (Wells 2, Bayliff).
Madison Central 56, Bishop Brossart 40
Bishop Brossart (9-4): Kramer 4 5 13, Lloyd 0 3 3, Meyers 4 0 8, Planeaux 1 0 3, Rowe 5 0 13. Totals: 14 8 40.
Madison Central: Long 0 2 2, Carter 4 1 9, Bri Campbell 3 0 6, Bro Campbell 1 0 3, Lawson 1 0 2, Strader 3 2 11, Metcalfe 2 2 6, Hensley 8 1 17. Totals: 22 8 56.
Halftime: MC 35-17. 3-pointers: BB 4 (Rowe 3, Planeaux), MC 4 (Strader 3, Bro Campbell).
Princeton 70, Spire 50
Spire: Taylor 5 2 14, Leye 5 4 14, Byrd 2 8 12, Cunningham 2 1 5, Shular 1 2 4, Aziz-Alhassan 0 1 1. Totals: 15 18 50.
Princeton (9-1): Gerton 6 5 21, Williams 6 1 16, Carter-Hartley 5 0 11, Fortson 2 3 7, Brooks 2 1 5, Sneed 1 2 4, Hill 1 0 3, Francisco 1 1 3. Totals: 24 13 70.
Halftime: P 34-13. 3-pointers: S 2 (Taylor 2), P 9 (Gerton 4, Williams 3, Carter-Hartley, Hill)
Others:
Alter 59, Conner 51
Belmont 62, New Richmond 59
Bracken County 50, Boone County 30
Dayton 45, Villa Madonna 27
East Central 55, Mishawaka Marian (IN) 42
Eastern 59, Western Brown 49
Fairfield 50, Little Miami 37
Frankfort 55, Newport 54
Gamble Montessori 39, DePaul Cristo Rey 20
Goshen 28, Madeira 21
Holy Cross 66, Seton 35
Lakota East 63, Summit Country Day 42
Lloyd 47, Bellevue 32
Miller Career Academy 36, Roger Bacon 32
Newport Central Catholic 53, Beechwood 40
Ross 46, Thurgood Marshall 40
Ryle 45, Bowling Green 43
St. Patrick 44, Bethel-Tate 39
Walnut Hills 44, Mercy McAuley 27
Walton Verona 67, East Jessamine 30
West Clermont 76, Anderson 28
Boys swimming
1. East Central - 115
2. Oak Hills - 70
Girls swimming
1. East Central - 98
2. Oak Hills - 87
Boys ice hockey
Moeller 6, Anthony Wayne 2
Dec. 28
Boys basketball
McNicholas 69, Demopolis (AL) 39
McNicholas (6-3): Ehlers 4 7 16, Clark 3 2 10, Haynes 4 0 10, Thomas 3 2 8, Wells 3 1 7, Conrad 2 1 7, Keith 2 0 6, Anstaett 2 0 5. Totals: 23 12 69.
Demopolis: Cort. Ward 4 3 12, Merriweather 2 2 6, Azariah 1 3 6, Jackson 1 2 4, Braxton 2 0 4, Core. Ward 1 1 4, Johnson 1 0 3. Totals: 12 11 39.
Halftime: M 36-13. 3-pointers: M 10 (Clark 2, Haynes 2, Conrad 2, Keith 2, Ehlers, Anstaett), D 4 (Cort. Ward, Azariah, Core. Ward, Johnson).
Moeller 64, Belen Jesuit (FL) 53
Moeller (6-3): Smethwick 7 0 21, Land 4 6 14, Mukes 3 2 10, McBride 3 1 9, Havens 2 0 4, George 1 1 3, Mahaffey 1 1 3. Totals: 21 11 64.
Belen Jesuit: Fitzgerald 4 6 15, Garcia 5 0 12, Cuellar 4 0 11, Rosell 4 1 10, Portoando 1 0 3, Lima 1 0 2. Totals: 19 7 53.
Halftime: M 30-26. 3-pointers: M 11 (Smethwick 7, Mukes 2, McBride 2), BJ 8 (Cuellar 3, Garcia 2, Rosell, Portoando, Fitzgerald).
Newport 69, Bell County 50
Bell County: Woolum 7 5 22, Burrett 3 4 10, Huff 1 4 6, Hall 2 0 4, Jones 2 0 4, Miracle 0 2 2, Buell 1 0 2. Totals: 16 15 50.
Newport (9-2): Covington 7 1 16, Kinney 6 0 15, Silverton 5 0 12, Miller 4 0 8, Anderson 2 2 6, Turner 2 2 6, Lowe 2 0 4, Farrell 1 0 2. Totals: 29 5 69.
Halftime: N 32-20. 3-pointers: BC 3 (Woolum 3), N 6 (Kinney 3, Silverton 2, Covington).
Olympia (FL) 61, Covington Catholic 54
Covington Catholic (9-1): Ipsaro 8 3 19, K McGinnis 6 2 18, Hussey 2 0 6, Link 3 0 6, Stewart 2 1 5. Totals: 21 6 54.
Olympia: James 10 0 21, Charles 4 4 12, Miles 5 0 10, Outlaw 3 1 7, Tolbert 2 1 5, Owens 1 0 3, White 0 2 2. Totals: 25 9 61.
Halftime: O 38-32. 3-pointers: CC 6 (K McGillis 4, Hussey 2), O 2 (James, Owens).
Talawanda 57, East Central 55 (OT)
Talawanda (6-3): Smith 6 6 18, James 3 3 12, Leitch 3 2 10, Norris 4 1 9, McRoberts 2 2 7, Meade-Moss 0 1 1. Totals: 18 15 57.
East Central: Pieczonka 8 4 20, Maxwell 3 5 12, Wheat 5 0 10, Hofer 2 2 7, Kuhn 1 0 3, Richter 1 0 3. Totals: 20 11 55.
Halftime: EC 13-11. 3-pointers: T 6 (James 3, Leitch 2, McRoberts), EC 4 (Maxwell, Hofer, Kuhn, Richter).
Woodward 62, Toledo Rogers 26B
Rogers: Poon 1 0 2, Bebley 7 0 14, McAllister 2 2 6, Watson 1 0 2, Cannon 0 2 2. Totals: 11 4 26.
Woodward (8-1): Stevenson 3 0 6, Ferrell 4 0 9, Mills 10 3 23, J. Hughes 4 2 10, Leonard 2 0 4, Moreland 1 3 5, White 1 0 3, Stricklen 1 0 2. Totals 26 8 62.
Halftime: W 34-8. 3-pointers: R 0, W 2 (Ferrell, White).
Others:
Clermont Northeastern 57, Purcell Marian 34
Clinton Massie 60, Blanchester 52
Cooper 59, Butler County 48
Dixie Heights 58, Scott 47
Eastside (GA) 52, Lebanon 46
Harlan 82, Bishop Brossart 43
Holy Cross 89, Bracken County 76
Kings 71, Springboro 68
Lakota West 69, Westminster Christian 56
Mariemont 61, Norwood 54
McCracken County 64, Beechwood 54
Newport Central Catholic 94, Lee County 90
Reading 54, North College Hill 46
St. Charles (OH) 51, Conner 49
St. Xavier 75, Murray (KY) 49
Seneca 90, Highlands 81
Simon Kenton 55, Ashland Blazer 54
Trimble County 71, Villa Madonna 55
West Clermont 53, Wilmington 26
Western Brown 54, Georgetown 35
Western Hills 89, Casey County 68
Girls basketball
Bishop Brossart 55, Berea 39
Bishop Brossart (8-3): Bertsch 3 0 6, Kramer 6 2 14, Lloyd 2 2 8, Meyers 5 3 14, Planeaux 4 2 11, Rowe 1 0 2. Totals: 21 9 55.
Berea: King 2 0 4, Beard 6 4 18, L Stepp 2 0 4, Brewer 4 1 11, K Stepp 1 0 2. Totals: 15 5 39.
Halftime: BB 25-15. 3-pointers: BB 4 (Lloyd 2, Meyers, Planeaux), B 4 (Beard 2, Brewer 2).
Kings 53, Sycamore 26
Kings (7-2): Ingram 6 0 14, Marchal 2 6 10, Barnett 3 0 8, Wells 3 2 8, Burke 2 1 6, Rawlings 2 0 4, Trapp 1 0 3. Totals: 19 9 53.
Sycamore (2-8): Heaton 4 2 11, Burgess 3 1 7, Sheridan 1 4 6, Janks 1 0 2. Totals: 9 7 26.
Halftime: K 25-14. 3-pointers: K 6 (Barnett 2, Ingram 2, Burke, Trapp), S 1 (Heaton).
Princeton 69, St. Vincent St. Mary 62
St. Vincent St. Mary: Torres 7 1 16, King 4 7 16, Batchik 4 1 11, Gray 2 3 8, Metcalf 1 0 3, Gordon 1 1 3, Moss 1 1 3. Totals: 21 14 62.
Princeton (8-1): Williams 12 4 31, Hill 5 2 12, Carter-Hartley 5 0 10, Gerton 3 2 8, Fortson 2 0 4, Reed 1 0 2, Sneed 1 0 2. Totals: 29 8 69.
Halftime: P 38-28. 3-pointers: SVSM 6 (Batchik 2, Torres, King, Metcalf, Gray), P 3 (Williams 3).
Others:
Anderson County 67, Walton Verona 61
Assumption 65, Dixie Heights 56
Beechwood 57, Newport 47
Bellevue 52, Villa Madonna 29
Campbell County 63, Ludlow 32
Cooper 62, Russell 27
Deer Park 57, Withrow 50
East Clinton 53, Hillsboro 36
Fenwick 36, Southeast 19
Lloyd 48, Dayton 32
Loveland 51, St. Ursula 40
McNicholas 50, Milford 49
Middletown Madison 39, Monroe 33
Mt. Healthy 55, Colerain 44
Newport Central Catholic 62, Frankfort 32
Reading 63, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 28
Ryle 63, McCracken County 60
Ryle 59, Franklin-Simpson 44
Scott 52, Letcher County Central 43
Western Brown 74, Georgetown 23
Winton Woods 43, Waynesville Heights 39
Boys wrestling
GMVWA Holiday Tournament
1. Graham Local - 289.5
2. Springboro - 224
3. Legacy Christian - 189
4. Great Crossing - 163
5. Jonathan Alder - 143
6. Butler - 133
7. Versailles - 120
8. Walton Verona - 117
9. Wapakoneta - 108
10. Fairdale - 105
11. Covington - 104.5
12. Miamisburg - 104
13. Preble Shawnee - 102
14. Lakota West - 91
15. Reading - 88
16. Indian Valley - 87.5
17. Brookville - 85
17. Miami Trace - 85
19. River Valley - 82.5
20. St. Xavier - 81.5
Girls wrestling
Watkins Invitational
1. Harrison - 211.5
2. Greeneview - 147
3. Marysville - 111.5
4. Alliance - 101
5. West Union - 98
6. Watterson - 93
7. Lakota West - 91
8. Westerville North - 86.5
9. Hamilton - 85
10. Taylor - 76
11. Washington - 74
12. Mogadore - 67.5
13. Teays Valley - 65
14. Fairfield - 57
15. Sandusky - 47
16. DeSales - 46.5
17. Gahanna Lincoln - 45
18. Miami East - 41
19. Jackson 39.5
20. River Valley - 36
Dec. 27
Boys basketball
Conner 66, Dublin Coffman 65
Covington Catholic 65, Suncoast (FL) 45
Suncoast: Smikle 7 3 17, Breau 5 2 13, Sasser 3 2 9, Westover 1 1 4, Castor 0 2 2. Totals: 16 10 45.
Covington Catholic (9-0): Ipsaro 8 3 21, Hussey 3 3 12, K McGillis 3 2 10, A McGillis 1 2 5, Link 2 0 4, Detzel 1 0 3, Kennedy 1 0 3, Jones 1 1 3, Stewart 1 1 3, Tranter 0 1 1. Totals: 21 13 65.
Halftime: CC 36-13. 3-pointers: S 3 (Breau, Westover, Sasser), CC 10 (Hussey 3, Ipsaro 2, K McGillis 2, A McGillis, Detzel, Kennedy)
Fenwick 46, Badin 37
Fenwick (6-2, 3-1 GCLC): Brown 3 4 10, Strunk 0 3 3, Temming 7 0 14, Hooks 3 2 8, Thompson 1 5 7, Sova 1 1 4. Totals: 15 15 46.
Badin (0-8, 0-4 GCLC): Goldberg 4 2 13, Solazzo 4 0 8, Wissman 1 1 3, Brown 2 1 6, Enginger 1 2 4, Wright 1 0 3. Totals: 13 6 37.
Halftime: B 18-12. 3-pointers: F 1 (Sova), B 5 (Goldberg 3, Brown, Wright).
Harrison 56, Monroe 48
Monroe (5-4): Taylor 5 4 17, Fetrow 3 4 11, Salyer 3 0 9, Evans 2 0 5, Snelling 2 0 4, Fults 1 0 2. Totals: 16 8 48.
Harrison (2-5): Rogers 6 3 15, Winia 3 4 11, Robertson 4 3 11, Macmurdo 3 2 10, Pittman 3 1 7, Marksberry 1 0 2. Totals: 20 13 56.
Halftime: H 28-21. 3-pointers: M 8 (Taylor 3, Salyer 3, Fetrow, Evans), H 3 (Macmurdo 2, Winia).
Lyon County 95, Holy Cross 79
Holy Cross (6-3): Meyer 19 8 49, Ward 4 1 11, Gibson 4 1 9, Dreas 1 0 3, Smith 1 1 3, Reinersman 1 0 2. Totals: 31 10 79.
Lyon County: Shoulders 12 3 31, Perry 10 2 27, Reddick 13 0 27, Kirk 3 1 8, Crawford 1 0 2. Totals: 39 6 95.
Halftime: LC 50-47. 3-pointers: HC 7 (Meyer 3, Ward 2, Dreas, Smith), LC 11 (Perry 5, Shoulders 4, Reddick, Kirk).
McNicholas 61, Monroe County 47
McNicholas (5-3): Haynes 4 3 12, Ehlers 4 3 12, Thomas 4 3 11, Clark 4 0 10, Conrad 1 2 5, Wells 2 0 4, Young, 2 0 4, Keith 1 1 3. Totals: 22 12 61.
Monroe County: Harlin 6 8 22, Biggerstaff 1 4 6, Emmert 3 0 6, Williams 2 1 5, Arnett 2 0 4, Petett 1 0 2, Carnahan 1 0 2. Totals: 16 13 47.
Halftime: M 30-19. 3-pointers: M 5 (Clark 2, Haynes, Ehlers, Conrad), MC 2 (Harlin 2).
Meadowdale 69, Woodward 62 (OT)
Meadowdale: K. Reeves 2 2 6, Thomas 5 5 16, Benson 3 5 11, Caldwell 3 0 6, Mills 2 0 4, J. Reeves 9 4 24, Jones 1 0 2. Totals: 25 16 69.
Woodward (7-1): Stevenson 4 0 8, Ferrell 3 1 9, Mills 5 8 18, J. Hughes 2 0 4, Leonard 1 0 2, Moreland 2 2 8, D. Hughes 2 0 4, Stricklen 4 1 9. Totals: 23 12 62.
Halftime: W 33-30. 3-pointers: M 3 (J. Reeves 2, Thomas), W 4 (Ferrell 2, Moreland 2).
Middletown 69, Purcell Marian 46
Middletown (6-3): Day 8 2 21, Davis 6 0 12, Hollandsworth 3 0 8, Landers 3 0 7, Blanton 2 0 5, Araujo 1 0 3, Thomas 1 0 3, Shields 1 0 2, Jamison 1 0 2, Knight 1 0 2, Bryant 1 0 2, Stamper 1 0 2. Totals: 29 2 69.
Purcell Marian (2-7): Manuel 5 3 13, Boston 4 0 9, Hunter 2 1 6, Smiley 3 0 6, Irby 2 0 5, Clark 1 0 3, Broach 1 0 2, Begood 1 0 2. Totals: 19 4 46.
Halftime: M 46-29. 3-pointers: M 9 (Day 3, Hollandsworth 2, Blanton, Landers, Araujo, Thomas), PM 4 (Boston, Irby, Hunter, Clark).
Moeller 60, Benedictine (GA) 51
Moeller (5-3): Mukes 4 6 14, McBride 5 2 13, Land 5 1 12, Smethwick 3 0 8, Mahaffey 2 2 6, Havens 2 0 5George 1 0 2. Totals: 22 11 60.
Benedictine: Frazier 6 3 17, Dorsey 3 0 9, Hampton 3 0 7, Jones 3 0 7, Bryant 1 2 4, Kromenhoek 1 1 3, Jackson 1 0 2, Mann 1 0 2. Totals: 19 6 51.
Halftime: M 24-20. 3-pointers: M 5 (Smethwick 2, Land, Havens, McBride), B 7 (Dorsey 3, Frazier 2, Hampton, Jones).
North Laurel 71, Campbell County 56
Campbell County (6-4): Hamilton 8 7 24, Gross 2 2 7, Jackson 2 0 6, Smith 2 1 6, Combs 2 2 6, Weinel 2 0 4, Sorgenfel 1 0 3. Totals: 19 12 56.
North Laurel: Ry Davidson 12 3 28, Sheppard 10 2 22, Keen 3 0 6, Brock 2 0 5, C Rawlings 2 0 4, Elza 1 1 4, J Rawlings 1 0 2. Totals: 31 6 71.
Halftime: NL 35-30. 3-pointers: CC 6 (Jackson 2, Gross, Sorgenfel, Smith, Hamilton), NL 3 (Elza, Brock, Davidson).
Turpin 55, La Salle 54
La Salle (4-3): Arnold 6 3 16, Heffron 6 0 15, O'Connor 2 5 9, Schneider 3 1 8, McLaughlin 3 0 6. Totals: 20 9 54.
Turpin (7-1): Hardewig 11 0 28, O'Toole 4 0 8, Hayas 2 0 4, Schauer 2 0 4, Meyer 1 0 3, Helgason 1 0 2. Totals: 23 2 55.
Halftime: LS 26-22. 3-pointers: LS 5 (Heffron 3, Schneider, Arnold), T 7 (Hardewig 6, Meyer).
Others:
Beechwood 70, Seneca 61
Conner 66, Dublin Coffman 65
Elder 50, Fairfield 44
Gulf Breeze (FL) 67, Lebanon 55
Indian Hill 53, Starrs 35
Jefferson County (TN) 47, Cincinnati Country Day 32
Mason 39, Loveland 35
McCracken County 59, Highlands 43
Mt. Healthy 59, Fannin County 42
Northwest 58, Colerain 39
Ross 60, Taylor 50
St. Henry 86, Ludlow 49
Sycamore 59, Milford 45
Talawanda 59, Valley View 55
Villa Madonna 71, Frankfort Christian 52
Girls basketball
Bishop Brossart 52, Boyle County 45
Bishop Brossart (7-3): Bertsch 2 2 6, Kramer 7 4 18, Lloyd 0 3 3, Meyers 4 3 12, Planeaux 2 5 10, Rowe 1 0 3. Totals: 16 17 52.
Boyle County: Bugg 6 5 19, Robbins 1 0 3, Yates 1 6 9, Coffee 5 3 13, Glasscock 0 1 1. Totals: 13 15 45.
Halftime: BC 25-20. 3-pointers: BB 3 (Meyers, Planeaux, Rowe), BC 4 (Bugg 2, Robbins, Yates).
Harrison 41, Oak Hills 31
Harrison (8-2): Robertson 6 4 16, Smith 4 0 8, Piepmeier 2 3 8, Egan 1 3 5, Seger 0 4 4. Totals: 13 14 41.
Oak Hills (4-6): McMullen 6 0 12, Philpot 3 0 9, Kammerer 1 0 2, Moore 1 0 2, Cornett 1 0 2, Dehner 1 0 2, Campbell 1 0 2. Totals: 14 0 31.
Halftime: H 18-10. 3-pointers: H 1 (Piepmeier), OH 3 (Philpot 3).
Others:
Clinton Massie 67, Blanchester 35
Cooper 67, Rowan County 50
Fenwick 67, Linsly 29
Highlands 50, Roger Bacon 36
Norwood 75, Reading 59
Scott 80, Shelby County 41
West Clermont 58, Seton 32
Williamsburg 58, St. Bernard 21
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores Dec. 26-Jan. 1
