Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores Dec. 26-Jan. 1

By Brendan Connelly, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

The following results were provided by high school coaches or their representatives. Send results each night to prepsports@enquirer.com. Please submit Team or Athlete of the Week nominations by Monday morning for the previous week's performances to mlaughman@enquirer.com.

Dec. 29

Boys basketball

Anderson 61, Madeira 47

Anderson (7-1): Black 4 0 9, Hensley 5 0 10, Engel 10 1 23, Thon 3 0 6, Starks 4 0 8, Platton 1 0 3, Piening 1 0 2. Totals: 28 1 61.

Madeira (7-1): Ca. Cravaack 1 1 3, Hacker 2 0 5, Co. Cravaack 7 2 17, Henry 3 1 9, Hopewell 1 0 2, Hemler 1 0 2, Davis 1 0 3, Rockwell 2 0 6. Totals: 18 4 47.

Halftime: A 26-23. 3-pointers: A 4 (Engel 2, Black, Platton), M 7 (Henry 2, Rockwell 2, Hacker, Co. Cravaack, Davis).

Bishop Brossart 55, Lewis County 41

Bishop Brossart (8-4): Woosley 4 3 11, Kruse 3 3 9, Sepate 3 2 9, Schumacher 4 1 9, Willike 2 3 8, Bezold 2 2 7, Gulley 1 0 2. Totals: 19 14 55.

Lewis County: Gerike 5 6 17, Noble 3 6 12, Gerkie 2 2 6, Puenta 1 2 4, Tackett 1 0 2. Totals: 12 16 41.

Halftime: BB 34-8. 3-pointers: BB 3 (Bezold, Sepate, Willike), LC 1 (Gerike).

Conner 66, Dublin Jerome 57

Conner (7-4)- Hamilton 10 1 23, Kramer 3 5 12, Lohr 5 5 16, Campbell 3 1 7, Fay 1 0 2, Reece 2 2 6. Totals: 24 14 66.

Dublin Jerome- Nutter 3 2 8, Krenzel 1 0 2, Kulhman 3 0 8, McDonald 4 0 9, Thomas 1 0 2, Stauroff 4 1 10, Hanneman 5 3 16, Nimako 1 0 2. Totals: 22 6 57.

Halftime: C 35-22. 3-pointers: C 4 (Hamilton 2, Kramer, Lohr) DJ 7 (Kuhlman 2, McDonald, Stauroff, Hanneman 3).

Corbin 65, Newport 52

Corbin: Pietrowski 7 2 17, Llwellyn 4 2 12, Stewart 4 1 9, Wells 4 1 9, Warren 2 3 7, Curry 2 0 5, Elam 1 2 4. Totals: 24 11 65.

Newport (9-3): Kinney 9 2 25, Covington 4 2 12, Miller 4 2 12, Anderson 1 0 2, Silverton 0 1 1. Totals: 19 6 52.

Halftime: C 28-27. 3-pointers: C 4 (Llwellyn 2, Curry, Pietrowski), N 7 (Kinney 5, Covington 2).

Covington Catholic 80, Vanguard (FL) 47

Vanguard: Gallion 5 3 13, J Jones 5 2 12, K Jones 4 0 9, Bethea 2 0 4, Manning 1 1 3, Powell 0 2 2, Robinson 1 0 2, McCray 1 0 2. Totals: 198 4 47.

Covington Catholic (10-1): Ipsaro 13 3 29, K McGillis 7 0 16, Hussey 5 0 11, Detzel 3 0 6, Fryman 2 0 4, Johnson 1 1 3, Stewart 1 0 2, Bradshaw 1 0 2, Ruthsatz 1 0 2, S Jones 1 0 2, A Jones 1 0 2, Link 0 1 1. Totals: 36 5 80.

Halftime: CC 35-26. 3-pointers: V 5 (Gallion 3, Manning, K Jones), CC 3 (K McGillis 2, Hussey).

Louisville Christian 87, Holy Cross 72

Holy Cross (7-4): Meyer 11 5 29, Ward 11 0 24, Dreas 2 1 7, Smith 2 1 7, Arlinghaus 1 0 3, Gibson 1 0 2. Totals: 28 7 72.

Louisville Christian: Lemons 11 0 25, Sangalli 8 0 21, Col Hodge 6 2 17, Con Hodge 5 2 13, Hill 2 2 8, Wahl 1 1 3. Totals: 33 6 87.

Halftime: HC 45-40. 3-pointers: HC 9 (Meyer 2, Ward 2, Dreas 2, Smith 2, Arlinghaus), LC 15 (Sangalli 5, Col Hodge 3, Lemons 3, Hill 2, Con Hodge).

McNicholas 68, Unicoi County (TN) 50

McNicholas (7-3): Ehlers 6 7 20, Thomas 6 3 15, Haynes 4 3 12, Wells 3 0 6, Young 2 0 5, Clark 2 0 5, Keith 2 0 4, Conrad 0 1 1. Totals: 25 14 68.

Unicoi County: J Simmons 5 3 16, Slagle 7 1 15, Johnson 4 1 11, G Hensley 2 0 6, Jones 1 0 2. Totals: 19 5 50.

Halftime: M 30-23. 3-pointers: M 4 (Ehlers, Haynes, Young, Clark), UC 7 (J Simmons 3, Johnson 2, G Hensley 2).

Milford 50, Ryle 44

Milford (4-5): O'Donnell 7 2 16, Herrell 3 0 7, Dalen 5 1 11, Vollman 2 1 7, Morgan 1 0 3, Brossart 1 0 2, Neff 1 0 3, Davis 0 1 1. Totals: 20 5 50.

Ryle (2-6): Smith 3 0 6, Lorms 5 1 15, Reed 1 0 3, Coppola 1 2 5, Verax 1 2 4, D. Davis 1 0 3, Reynolds 4 0 8. Totals: 16 5 44.

Halftime: M 22-18. 3-pointers: M 5 (Vollman 2, Herrell, Morgan, Neff), R 7 (Lorms 4, Reed, Coppola, D. Davis).

Moeller 44, St. Pius X (GA) 35

Moeller (7-3): Smethwick 3 4 11, Mukes 3 2 8, George 2 4 8, McBride 2 3 7, Mafaffey 1 1 3, Havens 1 0 2, Turner 1 0 2, Williams 1 0 2, Land 0 1 1. Totals: 14 15 44.

St. Pius X: Wilson 5 3 14, Oliver 4 0 10, Kim 2 1 5, D Elliott 1 0 2, S Elliott 0 1 1, Dee 0 1 1. Totals: 13 6 35.

Halftime: M 19-18. 3-pointers: M 1 (Smethwick), SP 3 (Oliver 2, Wilson)

Others:

Campbell County 95, Bracken County 72

Cincinnati Christian 66, Middletown Madison 56

Cincinnati Country Day 62, Elizabethton (TN) 44

Cooper 74, Breckinridge County 41

Eastside (GA) 44, Mt. Healthy 36

Elder 55, North-East Bushrangers (AUS) 41

Fairdale 72, Hughes 53

Harrison 44, West Clermont 29

Henersonville (TN) 70, Lebanon 52

Highlands 77, East Jessamine 48

Indian Hill 55, Jefferson (GA) 48

Iroquois 60, Beechwood 51

Newport Central Catholic 98, Williamsburg 82

Oak Hills 60, Chapmanville (WV) 44

Princeton 66, Highlands Christian 53

Riverview East 69, Felicity-Franklin 47

St. Henry 78, Scott 69

St. Xavier 66, Alcoa (TN) 58

Simon Kenton 66, Henry Clay 57

Western Brown 57, Fayetteville 40

Western Hills 72, Wayne County 36

Whitefield Academy 67, Villa Madonna 62

Girls basketball

Bishop Brossart 59, Perry County 51

Bishop Brossart (9-3): Bertsch 2 2 6, Hummel 0 2 2, Kramer 4 4 12, Meyers 7 3 18, Planeaux 4 2 10, Rowe 1 6 9, Shewmaker 1 0 2. Totals: 19 19 59.

Perry County Central: Mullins 1 0 3, Minks 3 0 8, McAlarnis 7 0 17, Naece 6 1 15, Couch 1 0 2, Lawson 1 0 2, Anderson 1 0 2, Robinson 1 0 2. Totals: 21 1 51.

Halftime: . 3-pointers: BB 2 (meyers, Rowe), PCC 8 (McAlarnis 3, Minks 2, Naece 2, Mullins).

Cincinnati Country Day 61, Evangelical Christian 44

Cincinnati Country Day (8-2): Barnes 10 3 26, M Zimmerman 7 3 18, E Zimmerman 3 3 9, Farris 2 2 6, S Easter 1 0 3. Totals: 23 11 61.

Evangelical Christian: Grant 5 2 12, Church 2 3 10, Oberski 4 1 10, Mitchell 3 2 8, Hendrik 2 2 7. Totals: 16 10 44.

Halftime: CCD 32-20. 3-pointers: CCD 5 (Barnes 3, M Zimmerman, S Easter 3), EC 2 (Oberski, Hendrik).

Harrison 50, Taylor 47

Taylor (6-4): Montag 5 2 12, Bittermann 4 3 11, Kantz 3 1 8, Everett 4 0 8, Stokes 1 2 4, Tedesco 1 0 2, Giiding 1 0 2. Totals: 19 8 47.

Harrison (9-2): Robertson 8 11 29, Seiter 3 1 9, Seger 1 3 5, Piepmeier 2 1 5, Smith 1 0 2. Totals: 15 16 50.

Halftime: H 21-19. 3-pointers: T 1 (Kantz), H 4 (Seiter 2, Robertson 2).

Lakota West 50, Simon Kenton 40

Simon Kenton (7-4): Slusser 3 5 13, Kelch 3 2 9, Flynn 2 2 7, Pernell 1 3 6, Gadzala 1 0 3, Webb 1 0 2. Totals: 11 12 40.

Lakota West (6-3): Neilson 6 3 15, Johnson 3 3 9, Wells 3 1 9, Bayliff 2 2 7, Fox 2 3 7, Owens 1 1 3. Totals: 17 13 50.

Halftime: LW 25-19. 3-pointers: SK 6 (Slusser 2, Pernell, Gadzala, Kelch, Flynn), LW 3 (Wells 2, Bayliff).

Madison Central 56, Bishop Brossart 40

Bishop Brossart (9-4): Kramer 4 5 13, Lloyd 0 3 3, Meyers 4 0 8, Planeaux 1 0 3, Rowe 5 0 13. Totals: 14 8 40.

Madison Central: Long 0 2 2, Carter 4 1 9, Bri Campbell 3 0 6, Bro Campbell 1 0 3, Lawson 1 0 2, Strader 3 2 11, Metcalfe 2 2 6, Hensley 8 1 17. Totals: 22 8 56.

Halftime: MC 35-17. 3-pointers: BB 4 (Rowe 3, Planeaux), MC 4 (Strader 3, Bro Campbell).

Princeton 70, Spire 50

Spire: Taylor 5 2 14, Leye 5 4 14, Byrd 2 8 12, Cunningham 2 1 5, Shular 1 2 4, Aziz-Alhassan 0 1 1. Totals: 15 18 50.

Princeton (9-1): Gerton 6 5 21, Williams 6 1 16, Carter-Hartley 5 0 11, Fortson 2 3 7, Brooks 2 1 5, Sneed 1 2 4, Hill 1 0 3, Francisco 1 1 3. Totals: 24 13 70.

Halftime: P 34-13. 3-pointers: S 2 (Taylor 2), P 9 (Gerton 4, Williams 3, Carter-Hartley, Hill)

Others:

Alter 59, Conner 51

Belmont 62, New Richmond 59

Bracken County 50, Boone County 30

Dayton 45, Villa Madonna 27

East Central 55, Mishawaka Marian (IN) 42

Eastern 59, Western Brown 49

Fairfield 50, Little Miami 37

Frankfort 55, Newport 54

Gamble Montessori 39, DePaul Cristo Rey 20

Goshen 28, Madeira 21

Holy Cross 66, Seton 35

Lakota East 63, Summit Country Day 42

Lloyd 47, Bellevue 32

Miller Career Academy 36, Roger Bacon 32

Newport Central Catholic 53, Beechwood 40

Ross 46, Thurgood Marshall 40

Ryle 45, Bowling Green 43

St. Patrick 44, Bethel-Tate 39

Walnut Hills 44, Mercy McAuley 27

Walton Verona 67, East Jessamine 30

West Clermont 76, Anderson 28

Boys swimming

1. East Central - 115

2. Oak Hills - 70

Girls swimming

1. East Central - 98

2. Oak Hills - 87

Boys ice hockey

Moeller 6, Anthony Wayne 2

Dec. 28

Boys basketball

McNicholas 69, Demopolis (AL) 39

McNicholas (6-3): Ehlers 4 7 16, Clark 3 2 10, Haynes 4 0 10, Thomas 3 2 8, Wells 3 1 7, Conrad 2 1 7, Keith 2 0 6, Anstaett 2 0 5. Totals: 23 12 69.

Demopolis: Cort. Ward 4 3 12, Merriweather 2 2 6, Azariah 1 3 6, Jackson 1 2 4, Braxton 2 0 4, Core. Ward 1 1 4, Johnson 1 0 3. Totals: 12 11 39.

Halftime: M 36-13. 3-pointers: M 10 (Clark 2, Haynes 2, Conrad 2, Keith 2, Ehlers, Anstaett), D 4 (Cort. Ward, Azariah, Core. Ward, Johnson).

Moeller 64, Belen Jesuit (FL) 53

Moeller (6-3): Smethwick 7 0 21, Land 4 6 14, Mukes 3 2 10, McBride 3 1 9, Havens 2 0 4, George 1 1 3, Mahaffey 1 1 3. Totals: 21 11 64.

Belen Jesuit: Fitzgerald 4 6 15, Garcia 5 0 12, Cuellar 4 0 11, Rosell 4 1 10, Portoando 1 0 3, Lima 1 0 2. Totals: 19 7 53.

Halftime: M 30-26. 3-pointers: M 11 (Smethwick 7, Mukes 2, McBride 2), BJ 8 (Cuellar 3, Garcia 2, Rosell, Portoando, Fitzgerald).

Newport 69, Bell County 50

Bell County: Woolum 7 5 22, Burrett 3 4 10, Huff 1 4 6, Hall 2 0 4, Jones 2 0 4, Miracle 0 2 2, Buell 1 0 2. Totals: 16 15 50.

Newport (9-2): Covington 7 1 16, Kinney 6 0 15, Silverton 5 0 12, Miller 4 0 8, Anderson 2 2 6, Turner 2 2 6, Lowe 2 0 4, Farrell 1 0 2. Totals: 29 5 69.

Halftime: N 32-20. 3-pointers: BC 3 (Woolum 3), N 6 (Kinney 3, Silverton 2, Covington).

Olympia (FL) 61, Covington Catholic 54

Covington Catholic (9-1): Ipsaro 8 3 19, K McGinnis 6 2 18, Hussey 2 0 6, Link 3 0 6, Stewart 2 1 5. Totals: 21 6 54.

Olympia: James 10 0 21, Charles 4 4 12, Miles 5 0 10, Outlaw 3 1 7, Tolbert 2 1 5, Owens 1 0 3, White 0 2 2. Totals: 25 9 61.

Halftime: O 38-32. 3-pointers: CC 6 (K McGillis 4, Hussey 2), O 2 (James, Owens).

Talawanda 57, East Central 55 (OT)

Talawanda (6-3): Smith 6 6 18, James 3 3 12, Leitch 3 2 10, Norris 4 1 9, McRoberts 2 2 7, Meade-Moss 0 1 1. Totals: 18 15 57.

East Central: Pieczonka 8 4 20, Maxwell 3 5 12, Wheat 5 0 10, Hofer 2 2 7, Kuhn 1 0 3, Richter 1 0 3. Totals: 20 11 55.

Halftime: EC 13-11. 3-pointers: T 6 (James 3, Leitch 2, McRoberts), EC 4 (Maxwell, Hofer, Kuhn, Richter).

Woodward 62, Toledo Rogers 26B

Rogers: Poon 1 0 2, Bebley 7 0 14, McAllister 2 2 6, Watson 1 0 2, Cannon 0 2 2. Totals: 11 4 26.

Woodward (8-1): Stevenson 3 0 6, Ferrell 4 0 9, Mills 10 3 23, J. Hughes 4 2 10, Leonard 2 0 4, Moreland 1 3 5, White 1 0 3, Stricklen 1 0 2. Totals 26 8 62.

Halftime: W 34-8. 3-pointers: R 0, W 2 (Ferrell, White).

Others:

Clermont Northeastern 57, Purcell Marian 34

Clinton Massie 60, Blanchester 52

Cooper 59, Butler County 48

Dixie Heights 58, Scott 47

Eastside (GA) 52, Lebanon 46

Harlan 82, Bishop Brossart 43

Holy Cross 89, Bracken County 76

Kings 71, Springboro 68

Lakota West 69, Westminster Christian 56

Mariemont 61, Norwood 54

McCracken County 64, Beechwood 54

Newport Central Catholic 94, Lee County 90

Reading 54, North College Hill 46

St. Charles (OH) 51, Conner 49

St. Xavier 75, Murray (KY) 49

Seneca 90, Highlands 81

Simon Kenton 55, Ashland Blazer 54

Trimble County 71, Villa Madonna 55

West Clermont 53, Wilmington 26

Western Brown 54, Georgetown 35

Western Hills 89, Casey County 68

Girls basketball

Bishop Brossart 55, Berea 39

Bishop Brossart (8-3): Bertsch 3 0 6, Kramer 6 2 14, Lloyd 2 2 8, Meyers 5 3 14, Planeaux 4 2 11, Rowe 1 0 2. Totals: 21 9 55.

Berea: King 2 0 4, Beard 6 4 18, L Stepp 2 0 4, Brewer 4 1 11, K Stepp 1 0 2. Totals: 15 5 39.

Halftime: BB 25-15. 3-pointers: BB 4 (Lloyd 2, Meyers, Planeaux), B 4 (Beard 2, Brewer 2).

Kings 53, Sycamore 26

Kings (7-2): Ingram 6 0 14, Marchal 2 6 10, Barnett 3 0 8, Wells 3 2 8, Burke 2 1 6, Rawlings 2 0 4, Trapp 1 0 3. Totals: 19 9 53.

Sycamore (2-8): Heaton 4 2 11, Burgess 3 1 7, Sheridan 1 4 6, Janks 1 0 2. Totals: 9 7 26.

Halftime: K 25-14. 3-pointers: K 6 (Barnett 2, Ingram 2, Burke, Trapp), S 1 (Heaton).

Princeton 69, St. Vincent St. Mary 62

St. Vincent St. Mary: Torres 7 1 16, King 4 7 16, Batchik 4 1 11, Gray 2 3 8, Metcalf 1 0 3, Gordon 1 1 3, Moss 1 1 3. Totals: 21 14 62.

Princeton (8-1): Williams 12 4 31, Hill 5 2 12, Carter-Hartley 5 0 10, Gerton 3 2 8, Fortson 2 0 4, Reed 1 0 2, Sneed 1 0 2. Totals: 29 8 69.

Halftime: P 38-28. 3-pointers: SVSM 6 (Batchik 2, Torres, King, Metcalf, Gray), P 3 (Williams 3).

Others:

Anderson County 67, Walton Verona 61

Assumption 65, Dixie Heights 56

Beechwood 57, Newport 47

Bellevue 52, Villa Madonna 29

Campbell County 63, Ludlow 32

Cooper 62, Russell 27

Deer Park 57, Withrow 50

East Clinton 53, Hillsboro 36

Fenwick 36, Southeast 19

Lloyd 48, Dayton 32

Loveland 51, St. Ursula 40

McNicholas 50, Milford 49

Middletown Madison 39, Monroe 33

Mt. Healthy 55, Colerain 44

Newport Central Catholic 62, Frankfort 32

Reading 63, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 28

Ryle 63, McCracken County 60

Ryle 59, Franklin-Simpson 44

Scott 52, Letcher County Central 43

Western Brown 74, Georgetown 23

Winton Woods 43, Waynesville Heights 39

Boys wrestling

GMVWA Holiday Tournament

1. Graham Local - 289.5

2. Springboro - 224

3. Legacy Christian - 189

4. Great Crossing - 163

5. Jonathan Alder - 143

6. Butler - 133

7. Versailles - 120

8. Walton Verona - 117

9. Wapakoneta - 108

10. Fairdale - 105

11. Covington - 104.5

12. Miamisburg - 104

13. Preble Shawnee - 102

14. Lakota West - 91

15. Reading - 88

16. Indian Valley - 87.5

17. Brookville - 85

17. Miami Trace - 85

19. River Valley - 82.5

20. St. Xavier - 81.5

Girls wrestling

Watkins Invitational

1. Harrison - 211.5

2. Greeneview - 147

3. Marysville - 111.5

4. Alliance - 101

5. West Union - 98

6. Watterson - 93

7. Lakota West - 91

8. Westerville North - 86.5

9. Hamilton - 85

10. Taylor - 76

11. Washington - 74

12. Mogadore - 67.5

13. Teays Valley - 65

14. Fairfield - 57

15. Sandusky - 47

16. DeSales - 46.5

17. Gahanna Lincoln - 45

18. Miami East - 41

19. Jackson 39.5

20. River Valley - 36

Dec. 27

Boys basketball

Conner 66, Dublin Coffman 65

Covington Catholic 65, Suncoast (FL) 45

Suncoast: Smikle 7 3 17, Breau 5 2 13, Sasser 3 2 9, Westover 1 1 4, Castor 0 2 2. Totals: 16 10 45.

Covington Catholic (9-0): Ipsaro 8 3 21, Hussey 3 3 12, K McGillis 3 2 10, A McGillis 1 2 5, Link 2 0 4, Detzel 1 0 3, Kennedy 1 0 3, Jones 1 1 3, Stewart 1 1 3, Tranter 0 1 1. Totals: 21 13 65.

Halftime: CC 36-13. 3-pointers: S 3 (Breau, Westover, Sasser), CC 10 (Hussey 3, Ipsaro 2, K McGillis 2, A McGillis, Detzel, Kennedy)

Fenwick 46, Badin 37

Fenwick (6-2, 3-1 GCLC): Brown 3 4 10, Strunk 0 3 3, Temming 7 0 14, Hooks 3 2 8, Thompson 1 5 7, Sova 1 1 4. Totals: 15 15 46.

Badin (0-8, 0-4 GCLC): Goldberg 4 2 13, Solazzo 4 0 8, Wissman 1 1 3, Brown 2 1 6, Enginger 1 2 4, Wright 1 0 3. Totals: 13 6 37.

Halftime: B 18-12. 3-pointers: F 1 (Sova), B 5 (Goldberg 3, Brown, Wright).

Harrison 56, Monroe 48

Monroe (5-4): Taylor 5 4 17, Fetrow 3 4 11, Salyer 3 0 9, Evans 2 0 5, Snelling 2 0 4, Fults 1 0 2. Totals: 16 8 48.

Harrison (2-5): Rogers 6 3 15, Winia 3 4 11, Robertson 4 3 11, Macmurdo 3 2 10, Pittman 3 1 7, Marksberry 1 0 2. Totals: 20 13 56.

Halftime: H 28-21. 3-pointers: M 8 (Taylor 3, Salyer 3, Fetrow, Evans), H 3 (Macmurdo 2, Winia).

Lyon County 95, Holy Cross 79

Holy Cross (6-3): Meyer 19 8 49, Ward 4 1 11, Gibson 4 1 9, Dreas 1 0 3, Smith 1 1 3, Reinersman 1 0 2. Totals: 31 10 79.

Lyon County: Shoulders 12 3 31, Perry 10 2 27, Reddick 13 0 27, Kirk 3 1 8, Crawford 1 0 2. Totals: 39 6 95.

Halftime: LC 50-47. 3-pointers: HC 7 (Meyer 3, Ward 2, Dreas, Smith), LC 11 (Perry 5, Shoulders 4, Reddick, Kirk).

McNicholas 61, Monroe County 47

McNicholas (5-3): Haynes 4 3 12, Ehlers 4 3 12, Thomas 4 3 11, Clark 4 0 10, Conrad 1 2 5, Wells 2 0 4, Young, 2 0 4, Keith 1 1 3. Totals: 22 12 61.

Monroe County: Harlin 6 8 22, Biggerstaff 1 4 6, Emmert 3 0 6, Williams 2 1 5, Arnett 2 0 4, Petett 1 0 2, Carnahan 1 0 2. Totals: 16 13 47.

Halftime: M 30-19. 3-pointers: M 5 (Clark 2, Haynes, Ehlers, Conrad), MC 2 (Harlin 2).

Meadowdale 69, Woodward 62 (OT)

Meadowdale: K. Reeves 2 2 6, Thomas 5 5 16, Benson 3 5 11, Caldwell 3 0 6, Mills 2 0 4, J. Reeves 9 4 24, Jones 1 0 2. Totals: 25 16 69.

Woodward (7-1): Stevenson 4 0 8, Ferrell 3 1 9, Mills 5 8 18, J. Hughes 2 0 4, Leonard 1 0 2, Moreland 2 2 8, D. Hughes 2 0 4, Stricklen 4 1 9.  Totals: 23 12 62.

Halftime: W 33-30. 3-pointers: M 3 (J. Reeves 2, Thomas), W 4 (Ferrell 2, Moreland 2).

Middletown 69, Purcell Marian 46

Middletown (6-3): Day 8 2 21, Davis 6 0 12, Hollandsworth 3 0 8, Landers 3 0 7, Blanton 2 0 5, Araujo 1 0 3, Thomas 1 0 3, Shields 1 0 2, Jamison 1 0 2, Knight 1 0 2, Bryant 1 0 2, Stamper 1 0 2. Totals: 29 2 69.

Purcell Marian (2-7): Manuel 5 3 13, Boston 4 0 9, Hunter 2 1 6, Smiley 3 0 6, Irby 2 0 5, Clark 1 0 3, Broach 1 0 2, Begood 1 0 2. Totals: 19 4 46.

Halftime: M 46-29. 3-pointers: M 9 (Day 3, Hollandsworth 2, Blanton, Landers, Araujo, Thomas), PM 4 (Boston, Irby, Hunter, Clark).

Moeller 60, Benedictine (GA) 51

Moeller (5-3): Mukes 4 6 14, McBride 5 2 13, Land 5 1 12, Smethwick 3 0 8, Mahaffey 2 2 6, Havens 2 0 5George 1 0 2. Totals: 22 11 60.

Benedictine: Frazier 6 3 17, Dorsey 3 0 9, Hampton 3 0 7, Jones 3 0 7, Bryant 1 2 4, Kromenhoek 1 1 3, Jackson 1 0 2, Mann 1 0 2. Totals: 19 6 51.

Halftime: M 24-20. 3-pointers: M 5 (Smethwick 2, Land, Havens, McBride), B 7 (Dorsey 3, Frazier 2, Hampton, Jones).

North Laurel 71, Campbell County 56

Campbell County (6-4): Hamilton 8 7 24, Gross 2 2 7, Jackson 2 0 6, Smith 2 1 6, Combs 2 2 6, Weinel 2 0 4, Sorgenfel 1 0 3. Totals: 19 12 56.

North Laurel: Ry Davidson 12 3 28, Sheppard 10 2 22, Keen 3 0 6, Brock 2 0 5, C Rawlings 2 0 4, Elza 1 1 4, J Rawlings 1 0 2. Totals: 31 6 71.

Halftime: NL 35-30. 3-pointers: CC 6 (Jackson 2, Gross, Sorgenfel, Smith, Hamilton), NL 3 (Elza, Brock, Davidson).

Turpin 55, La Salle 54

La Salle (4-3): Arnold 6 3 16, Heffron 6 0 15, O'Connor 2 5 9, Schneider 3 1 8, McLaughlin 3 0 6. Totals: 20 9 54.

Turpin (7-1): Hardewig 11 0 28, O'Toole 4 0 8, Hayas 2 0 4, Schauer 2 0 4, Meyer 1 0 3, Helgason 1 0 2. Totals: 23 2 55.

Halftime: LS 26-22. 3-pointers: LS 5 (Heffron 3, Schneider, Arnold), T 7 (Hardewig 6, Meyer).

Others:

Beechwood 70, Seneca 61

Conner 66, Dublin Coffman 65

Elder 50, Fairfield 44

Gulf Breeze (FL) 67, Lebanon 55

Indian Hill 53, Starrs 35

Jefferson County (TN) 47, Cincinnati Country Day 32

Mason 39, Loveland 35

McCracken County 59, Highlands 43

Mt. Healthy 59, Fannin County 42

Northwest 58, Colerain 39

Ross 60, Taylor 50

St. Henry 86, Ludlow 49

Sycamore 59, Milford 45

Talawanda 59, Valley View 55

Villa Madonna 71, Frankfort Christian 52

Girls basketball

Bishop Brossart 52, Boyle County 45

Bishop Brossart (7-3): Bertsch 2 2 6, Kramer 7 4 18, Lloyd 0 3 3, Meyers 4 3 12, Planeaux 2 5 10, Rowe 1 0 3. Totals: 16 17 52.

Boyle County: Bugg 6 5 19, Robbins 1 0 3, Yates 1 6 9, Coffee 5 3 13, Glasscock 0 1 1. Totals: 13 15 45.

Halftime: BC 25-20. 3-pointers: BB 3 (Meyers, Planeaux, Rowe), BC 4 (Bugg 2, Robbins, Yates).

Harrison 41, Oak Hills 31

Harrison (8-2): Robertson 6 4 16, Smith 4 0 8, Piepmeier 2 3 8, Egan 1 3 5, Seger 0 4 4. Totals: 13 14 41.

Oak Hills (4-6): McMullen 6 0 12, Philpot 3 0 9, Kammerer 1 0 2, Moore 1 0 2, Cornett 1 0 2, Dehner 1 0 2, Campbell 1 0 2. Totals: 14 0 31.

Halftime: H 18-10. 3-pointers: H 1 (Piepmeier), OH 3 (Philpot 3).

Others:

Clinton Massie 67, Blanchester 35

Cooper 67, Rowan County 50

Fenwick 67, Linsly 29

Highlands 50, Roger Bacon 36

Norwood 75, Reading 59

Scott 80, Shelby County 41

West Clermont 58, Seton 32

Williamsburg 58, St. Bernard 21

