Pulaski, WI

Here are Tuesday's high school sports results

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 2 days ago

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pulaski 44, Luxemburg-Casco 25

LUXEMBURG - Pulaski led 27-11 at the half and received balanced scoring in the win over the Spartans.

Madeline Christenson led the Red Raiders with nine points. Alana Mrotek had seven points for Luxemburg-Casco.

Pulaski  27  17  -  44

Luxemburg-Casco  11  14  -  25

Pulaski: Lardinois 4, Fischer 7, Christenson 9, Mangold 6, Vertz 7, Olson 4, Wiese 5, Ficarri 2. 3-pt: Fischer, Christenson, Vertz. FT: 5-18. Fouls: 17.

Lux-Casco: Cherovsky 4, Jandrin 2, Mrotek 7, Treml 2, Wech 3, Debaker 2, Deprez 5. 3-pt: Mrotek, Wech, Deprez. FT: 0-5. Fouls: 18.

Green Bay Preble 55, Menominee, Mich. 44

MARINETTE - Kyla Shefchik led a balanced Preble attack with 12 points in the win over Menominee.

Preble led 34-18 at the half. Helena Paplham added 11 points for the Hornets.

Anna Axtell and Hanna Drifka each had 12 points for Menominee.

Green Bay Preble  34  21  -  55

Menominee  18  26  -  44

Preble: Smith 7, Racine 12, Shefchik 4, Novitski 4, Hernandez 5, Butterbrodt 5, Schadrie 4, Paplham 11, Raeder 3. 3-pt: Hernandez, Paplham. FT: 9-16. Fouls: 24.

Menominee: Coduti 4, Axtell 12, Drifka 12, Bayerl 2, Marineau 3, Barker 2, Olson 9. 3-pt: Axtell, Drifka 2, Olson. FT: 22-33. Fouls: 16.

Watertown 55, Bay Port 49

WATERTOWN - The Goslings outscored the Pirates 10-4 in overtime to pull out the win in the Watertown Holiday Shootout.

Kyla Hendricks made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Bay Port. Payton Dudra mad four 3-pointers, scored 14 points and had six rebounds. Melia Lemorande added 12 rebounds for the Pirates.

Watertown was led by Ellie Demet with 21 points.

Bay Port 18 27 4 - 49

Watertown 18 27 10 - 55

Bay Port: Dudra 14, Hendricks 15, McDermid 8, Simpkins 5, Knutson 3, Lemorande 4. 3-pt: Dudra 4, Hendricks 5, Simpkins. FT: 7-13.

Watertown: Demet 21, Walsh 3, Johnson 4, Doherty 7, Hinrichs 16, Maas 4. 3-pt: Hinrichs 2. FT: 15-27.

Brillion 52, Algoma 34

OSHKOSH - The Lions grabbed a 15-point halftime in the win over the Wolves at Oshkosh Arena.

Megan Schuman scored 11 of her team-leading points in the first half for Brillion.

“Our defense and offense played well throughout the game,” Brillion coach Jeff Capelle said. “We were able to get an early lead and were able to keep the lead. We were very well-balanced offensively. It was a good team win.”

Ryley Zimmerman led Algoma with eight points.

Algoma 14 20 - 34

Brillion 29 23 - 52

Algoma: Zimmerman 8, Mattson 5, Luedke 3, Panger 5, Slaby 2, Robinson 3, Kirchman 4, Gerdmann 4. 3-pt: Zimmerman 2, Luedke, Panger, Robinson. FT: 3-6. Fouls: 12.

Brillion: Emmer 5, Schuman 16, Dietrich 6, Schwahn 8, Schuh 4, Williams 2, Brooks 3, Reichardt 2, Kimmeth 2, Ott 4. 3-pt: Emmer, Dietrich 2, Brooks. FT: 4-5. Fouls: 6.

Lourdes Academy 60, Coleman 51

COLEMAN - The Knights outscored the Cougars by nine points in the second half for the final margin in the nonconference matchup.

Delaney Ruedinger led Lourdes with 22 points, including 15 in the second half. Hailee Bauer added 15 points, with 13 coming in the second half.

Coleman was led by Aubrey Bintz with 17 points and Cameron Zeitler with 14.

Lourdes Academy 26 34 - 60

Coleman 26 25 - 51

Lourdes: Bauer 15, Ruedinger 22, Mullen 1, Hafemeister 8, Slusarski 6, Moore 8. 3-pt: Ruedinger 3, Slusarski, Moore. FT: 17-30. Fouls: 19.

Coleman: Hanrahan 5, Hoida 2, Bintz 17, Zeitler 14, Compe 2, Jensen 11. 3-pt: Jensen 3, Zeitler, Bintz, Hanrahan. FT: 11-19. Fouls: 20.

Oshkosh North 42, Winneconne 30

OSHKOSH - Mallory Ott scored 15 points and Ava Hanson helped clinch the victory with some free throws down the stretch to lead the Spartans over the Wolves at Oshkosh Arena.

Sheboygan Falls 50, Campbellsport 39

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - The Falcons led by 13 points at halftime in the nonconference win over the Cougars.

Julia Beeck made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Sheboygan Falls.

Campbellsport was led by Lillian Twohig with 13 points.

Campbellsport 12 27 - 39

Sheboygan Falls 25 25 - 50

Campbellsport: Schodrow 4, Neitzel 3, Twohig 13, Smith 5, Goebel 5, Morgan 9. 3-pt: Twohig 2, Neitzel, Goebel, Morgan. FT: 4-8. Fouls: 17.

Sheboygan Falls: Beeck 20, Reinl 5, Potokar 6, Schroeder 7, Muehlbauer 6, N. Nickolai 6. 3-pt: Beeck 4, Reinl. FT: 13-22. Fouls: 13.

Newman Catholic 47, Wausau East 45

WAUSAU - Maggie Wulf scored 21 points and Sidney Galang had 16 as the Cardinals held off the Lumberjacks.

Charlie Place scored 13 points and Hailey Valiska had 11 for Wausau East.

Almond-Bancroft 52, Montello 21

ALMOND - Lexie Dernbach scored 13 points and Aaliyah Newby had 12 to lead Almond-Bancroft to the victory.

Montello 3 18 - 21

Almond-Bancroft 26 26 - 52

Montello: Schulze 5, Calnin 5, Hall 2, O’Malley 2, Wagner 7. 3-pt: Calnin. FT: 2-9. Fouls: 20.

Almond-Bancroft: Petrick 2, M. Dernbach 7, R. Omernik 4, J. Newby 3, A. Newby 12, O. Omernik 2, Potts 7, L. Dernbach 13, Philips 2. 3-pt: L. Dernbach 2, A. Newby 2. FT: 16-25. Fouls: 14.

Dodgeville 51, Lomira 34

JUNEAU - Marley Busch scored 14 points and McKenna Reilly and Maggie White added 13 points each for Dodgeville in the win over the Lions.

Piersten Litterick had 13 points to lead Lomira (2-8).

Lomira  12  22  -  34

Dodgeville  21  30  -  51

Lomira: Litterick 13, Driekosen 4, Zahn 7, Zingsheim 2, Frea 8. 3-pt: Litterick. FT: 7-14. Fouls: 10.

Dodgeville: Garthwaite 2, Wiegel 3, Weasley 6, Reilly 13, White 13, Busch 14. 3-pt: Wiegel, Wasley, Reilly. FT: 10-13. Fouls: 12.

Loyal 73, Stanley-Boyd 53

LOYAL - Alyssa Zvolena scored 22 points and Sheila Tellock added 19 to pace the Greyhounds.

Teagen Becker had 26 points to lead Stanley-Boyd.

Stanley-Boyd 21 32 - 53

Loyal 40 33 - 73

Stanley-Boyd: Bergman 2, Benson 2, Eslinger 4, Potaczek 8, Becker 26, Felmlee 11. 3-pt: Becker 4. FT: 15-23. Fouls: 14.

Loyal: Alyssa Zvolena 22, Lindner 6, Wolf 10, Peroshek 2, Autumn Zvolena 3, Tellock 19, Nikolai 5, Rakovec 6. 3-pt: Zvolena, Tellock, Nikolai. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 18.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Mary Catholic 95, Lourdes Academy 65

FOX CROSSING - Fisher Mackenzie had 22 points and Cole Uhlenbrauck had 21 to lead the Zephyrs past the Knights in the Holy Buckets Holiday Classic game.

Charlie Nackers added 17 points for undefeated SMC (8-0).

Cal Tollard had 23 points and JJ McKellips chipped in 18 to lead Lourdes (5-2).

Lourdes  31  34  -  65

St. Mary Catholic  46  49  -  95

Lourdes Academy: Bauer 3, Tollard 23, Machiros 5, Wing 2, Schettle 8, Ruark 4, Behnke 2, McKellips 18. 3-pt: Tollard 4, Machiros, Schettle, McKellips 2. FT: 21-27. Fouls: 14.

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 18, Fairweather 9, Ripley 2, Brenn 3, Fields 3, Nackers 17, Uhlenbrauck 21, Mackenzie 22. 3-pt: Griffith 2, Fairweather, Uhlenbrauck 5, Mackenzie 3. FT: 10-12. Fouls: 20.

Appleton North 58, Hartford 50

GREEN BAY - The Lightning allowed only 19 points in the second half to pull away for the win at the Sun Drop Showcase at the Kress Center.

Grant Hardy scored 15 points, Trent Mullen had 13 and Nathan Ramus scored 10 for Appleton North.

Hartford  31  19  -  50

Appleton North  28  30  -  58

Appleton North: Mullen 13, Sweeney 2, Hansen 2, Hardy 15, Kritzer 2, Ramus 10, Isom 7, Tomari 7.

St. Mary’s Springs 65, Roncalli 45

FOX CROSSING - Springs ran to an early first-half lead in getting the win over the Jets.

The Ledgers led 32-15 at the half and were in led in scoring for the game by Josiah Moul (18 points) and Lucas Rameker (15). Sam Coon added 10 points, with Noah Moul also chipping in 10.

Brett Simmer led Roncalli with 15 points.

Roncalli 15 30 - 45

Springs 32 33 - 65

Roncalli: Hyde 2, Yanda 8, Otte 5, Simmer 14, Frozena 2, Cowley 2, Cvetezar 3, Calupny 9. 3-pt: Simmer 2, Cvetezar. FT: 11-14.

Springs: Josiah Moul 18, Rameker 15, Sam Coon 10, Noah Moul 10, Jahns 5, John Coon 5, Koffman 2. 3-pt: J. Moul 6, Rameker 3. FT: 5-6.

Reedsville 66, Florence 47

REEDSVILLE - The Panthers handed Florence its first loss of the season behind 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks from Camden Dvorachek.

Zach Dvorachek also had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, for Reedsville.

Evan Johnson had 18 points to lead Florence.

Florence 26 21 - 47

Reedsville 33 33 - 66

Florence: Axley 3, Johnson 18, Kelley 13, Williams 5, Koshki 1, Holmstrum 2, Smith 2, Schuls 2, Leffler 1. 3-pt: Johnson 4, Axley, Kelley. FT: 11-18. Fouls: 9.

Reedsville: Maertz 2, Taddy 6, Prochnow 5, Maney 9, Zach Dvorachek 19, Camden Dvorachek 25. 3-pt: Z. Dvorachek 5, Maney, Prochnow. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 13.

Thorp 52, Athens 43

ATHENS - Andrew Schaer and Aiden Janke each scored 13 points for Athens in the loss.

Thorp 19 33 - 52

Athens 14 29 - 43

Athens: Schultz-Becker 8, Wolf 4, Johnson 5, Schaer 13, Janke 13. 3-pt: Schaer 3, Janke, Johnson. FT: 0-6. Fouls: 17.

BOYS HOCKEY

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 3, West Bend 2

GRAND CHUTE - Luke Sutton had two goals, including the game-winning score in overtime, and John Kriz added another goal to lead the Rockets past West Bend at the Champion Center.

Mason Hart had a pair of assists for NHM.

Caleb Moore made 23 saves in goal for the Rockets.

Bay Port 7, Marquette 1

GRAND CHUTE - The Pirates scored three goals in each of the first two periods to pull away for the win at the Champion Center.

Eliott Mikesch scored four goals and had an assist for Bay Port. Nick Voss added two goals and an assist, and Mason Spejcher also scored. Samuel Lyons had four assists.

Bay Port goalie Devin Rustlie made 11 saves.

Ashwaubenon 3, Eau Claire North 2

GRAND CHUTE - The Jaguars scored two goals in the third period to beat the Huskies at the Champion Center.

Caden Bartelme had two goals and an assist for Ashwaubenon. Caden VanDuyse also scored.

Ashwaubenon goalie Lincoln Simons made 29 saves.

Sun Prairie 6, Fox Cities 0

DELAFIELD - Sun Prairie scored four goals in the first period and cruised to the victory.

Tyler Rauls had three goals and two assists for Sun Prairie.

Fox Cities Stars goalie Elliot Reichenbacher had 33 saves. Easton Lemke had 17 saves for Sun Prairie.

Mosinee 6, WNS Storm 4

MOSINEE - Mosinee scored four goals in the third period to rally for the victory.

Brady Lokken, Ethan Oatman, Caden Schmirler, Krystof Pokorny, Daniel DeCaluwe and Spencer Swiderski scored goals for Mosinee. Swiderski and Pokorny each had two assists.

Mosinee goalies Aiden Karst and Andrew Lingl combined for eight saves.

WSFLG Blizzard 8, Medford 6

SIREN - Landyn Randt had three goals and two assists to lead the Blizzard, which scored four goals in the third period for the win.

Medford was led by Miles Searles with two goals and two assists, and Connor Gowey with two goals and one assist. Cameron Bull and Isaac Schaefer also scored for Medford.

Raiders goalie Talan Albers made 27 saves.

