City Crews Working to get Sewers Open to Drain Water
Now that late December’s winter storms have dropped a considerable amount of snow in the region and light accumulations can still be expected over the next week and a half, City of Valentine road crews are working daily to clear city streets with plows, blades and other snow removal apparatus. According to City Manager Shane Seiwart, the primary focus is to remove what is possible as warmer temperatures turn snow pack and ice into slush. City officials are also focusing on opening street sewers so that anything that melts is able to run off, rather than pool and re-freeze. Valentine residents can help by parking off of the streets whenever.
The Winners of the Christmas Light Home Decorating Contest
KVSH Radio finalized the Christmas Light Home Decorating Contest last evening with our first ever Drive By, Play By Play of the nominated homes. Judges were Ann and Monty Niefer along with Kim Burge. Statistician was Hanna Barker of our KVSH staff. There were 7 local nominations reviewed as the judging crew drove around Valentine to view the locations and offer their “expert” opinions on Christmas lighting. When it was all said and done we had a tie for first and second place. The total possible points were 300 and Derik and Emily Waits along with Doug and Robin Wackler accumulated 279 points each. Each family will receive $50 in chamber Bucks for their efforts. Third place was Greg and Angie Browns “Ginger Bread House”, they will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Thanks to our sponsors, Bolo Beer Co, Hendersons IGA, Ron Lower Construction, Hobee’s Smokin Meats, NK Waste Management, Wrenched Auto and Recovery, The Corner Pub, The Old Mill and Heart City Drug. Tall Tails Taxidermy and Sandhills State Bank kicked in some extra Chamber Bucks so the winners would each get $50 worth. KVSH Radio provided the funds for the other Chamber Bucks. We look forward to holding the contest again in 2023.
Sandhills Santa Stocking Stuffer Winners Drawn.
KVSH Radio has drawn for the winners in our Sandhills Santa Stocking promotion. We would liike the thank our sponsors including: Ainsworth Motors, Broken Spoke Boutique, Flowerland, Hometown Lumber,. Humdinger Boots, Janies Flower Exchange, Koinzen Farms, Niobrara Valley Feed, Sandhills Family Dental, Security First Bank, Tall Tails Taxidermy, Ward Plumbing...
