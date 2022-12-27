KVSH Radio finalized the Christmas Light Home Decorating Contest last evening with our first ever Drive By, Play By Play of the nominated homes. Judges were Ann and Monty Niefer along with Kim Burge. Statistician was Hanna Barker of our KVSH staff. There were 7 local nominations reviewed as the judging crew drove around Valentine to view the locations and offer their “expert” opinions on Christmas lighting. When it was all said and done we had a tie for first and second place. The total possible points were 300 and Derik and Emily Waits along with Doug and Robin Wackler accumulated 279 points each. Each family will receive $50 in chamber Bucks for their efforts. Third place was Greg and Angie Browns “Ginger Bread House”, they will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Thanks to our sponsors, Bolo Beer Co, Hendersons IGA, Ron Lower Construction, Hobee’s Smokin Meats, NK Waste Management, Wrenched Auto and Recovery, The Corner Pub, The Old Mill and Heart City Drug. Tall Tails Taxidermy and Sandhills State Bank kicked in some extra Chamber Bucks so the winners would each get $50 worth. KVSH Radio provided the funds for the other Chamber Bucks. We look forward to holding the contest again in 2023.

VALENTINE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO