Hays, KS

Police dismiss ticket issued to Kansas cancer patient found vaping in hospital room

By Hannah Adamson
KSN News
 2 days ago

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hays Police Department and Hays Medical Center are receiving threats after an article was published that the police chief is calling “misleading.”

Hays Police Chief Don Scheibler says a mischaracterization of this incident as a “raid” resulted in the story being spread worldwide. That being said, the son of the man at the center of this case says more needs to be done in Kansas to help terminally ill patients.

“Kansas really needs to legalize medical marijuana and help those who actually need it,” Lee Bretz, the son of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, said.

Chief Scheibler says that on Dec. 19, officers were called to HaysMed after staff caught Greg using THC-infused products in his hospital room.

“They were concerned about the potential fire hazard, but more importantly, they were also concerned about how it made him feel sick,” Chief Scheibler said.

Lee says his father is terminally ill—his cancer is now inoperable.

“So the chemo hadn’t been too kind to him, so he’s been exploring some other options, and it seemed to be helping him out a little bit, but that all went south when he got turned in by one of the hospital staff,” Lee said.

The hospital confiscated those products before turning them over to the police. Although Greg was not arrested, he was issued a ticket.

“The officer, as he was leaving the building, he didn’t feel comfortable writing the ticket,” Chief Scheibler said. “That day, the officer sent an email to the city prosecutor requesting that the charge be dismissed.”

Due to the holidays, that charge was dismissed on Tuesday, eight days after the initial incident. However, Lee says it’s just not enough.

“Well, it makes me feel good, but it still don’t stop the fact that, you know, the damage is done to him,” Lee said. “We just want the best for our loved ones, you know.”

Chief Scheibler says while the conversation surrounding medical marijuana must continue, he emphasizes the officers involved acted in accordance with state and city law.

“We shouldn’t have laws on the books that we don’t want enforced, and if we want us to be compassionate, if we want us to help people, we have to address this issue in some fashion,” Chief Scheibler said.

As for those threats, the Hays Police Department says it isn’t concerned of any immediate danger but is keeping an eye on the situation.

Comments / 3

Robert Brown Jr.
2d ago

well that officer should have just keep his noise out of it the patient was at the hospital already at least the doctors and nurses could keep and eye on him

Reply
3
Robert Brown Jr.
2d ago

the cop and the chief of police should be in trouble for even thinking of writing a ticket when the cancer is going to to take this man's life

Reply
3
 

