ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

KCAU 9 Year in Review: Roe v. Wade overturned, RAGBRAI kicks off in Sergeant Bluff

By Jason Takhtadjian
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7ex4_0jwBn8DV00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the number of days remaining in 2022 continues to dwindle, our 2022 Year in Review Coverage continues.

On Friday, June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , the legislation that made access to an abortion a federal right in the United States.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sparked protests from both sides of the issue nationwide, including here in Siouxland.

Both pro and anti-abortion rights demonstrators gathered at the federal courthouse in downtown Sioux City .

“It automatically comes down to the fact that it’s a woman’s right to have that in her body if she wants to give birth,” said Casey Weidler who is with the National Organization of Women. “That’s her choice and nobody should be able to take this away from us. It was established 45 years ago that this was our right and it shouldn’t be taken away.”

Those opposed to the Supreme Court ruling outnumbered those favoring it roughly 5 to 1 and both groups of demonstrators stayed about a block away from each other and protests remained peaceful.

“It’s a terrible decision that will affect, honestly, hundreds of millions of people throughout our country and we need to make sure that we are always advocating for the uplifting women,” said pro-choice advocate Toli Shearn.

“We’re here to protect life from the moment of conception until natural death. We’re here for life. We want women to know that freedom, that choice of freedom is to choose life,” said pro-life advocate Paula Parmelee.

Those demonstrations lasted nearly an hour.

A month later, the 49th RAGBRAI kicked off in Sergeant Bluff for the first time since 2006.

It’s safe to say that this year’s RAGBRAI got off to a flying start. An estimated 18,000 cyclists rode through Sergeant Bluff between July 22 and 24.

After a hilly, 53 mile journey, thousands of bikers arrive in Ida Grove, also known as Iowa’s castle town.

“Temperatures were fine. There wasn’t a lot of wind so there wasn’t a lot of headwind or tailwind. A lot of hills, which if you come to Iowa, you’re going to ride hills,” said a rider from Indiana, Robert Dawson.

“My dad did it several times when I was growing up and I lived in Iowa. RAGBRAI always came through my town at various points and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Minnesota rider Andrew McNamara.

For some, RAGBRAI provided an opportunity too good to pass up.

“This is the part of the country that I don’t have too many opportunities to go to so it’s nice to be out here in a place I wouldn’t otherwise get to see,” said Martin McDonald of Colorado.

Registration for 2023’s 50th ride is open now .

There will be a new Year in Review story posted every week day as we close out 2022, keep an eye on Siouxland Proud for more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota

Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

Conviction thrown out for Iowa man whose trial was closed to public due to COVID-19

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the public has a right to see what happens inside a courtroom. That's the ruling of the Iowa Supreme Court, which on Thursday overturned a Dubuque man's conviction for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2018. Ronald Brimmer, now 25, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty in a trial where the judge, citing COVID-19 restrictions and technology challenges, did not allow the defendant's family or any other members of the public to observe the proceedings.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Zach Nunn gearing up for first term in Congress

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A new year brings a new legislative session in Washington, D.C., and plenty of new faces Republican Congressman-Elect Zach Nunn (IA-03) will be sworn in on January 3, 2023 when the new session begins. He said that the last month and a half after his win over incumbent Democratic Congresswoman […]
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Theresa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday! This is Theresa, a 2-to-3-year-old, female, Pitbull mix. She was found on the 3400 block of 5th street back at the beginning of October. The shelter says she’s a quiet girl who loves people but doesn’t get along very well […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Nebraska

Iowa basketball will start up Big Ten Play on Thursday, Dec. 29 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are 8-4 on the season and are fresh off a stunning loss to Eastern Illinois. Nebraska is 7-6 on the year, and has lost three of its last four games, with all three of those losses coming to teams ranked inside the top-51 on KenPom.
LINCOLN, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy