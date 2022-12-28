Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Meet The Memphis Distiller Bringing Whiskey To West Tennessee
Memphis is known for its music and barbecue, but certainly not whiskey. But Alex Castle, master distiller of Old Dominick, seeks to change that. She’s making a name for the city and herself as the first female master distiller in Tennessee after Prohibition. But it wasn’t the spirit that first attracted her to the industry.
Grandmother drives cross-country to Memphis after Southwest cancellations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After her trip to Memphis was put in jeopardy by the recent Southwest Airlines meltdown, a grandmother has been forced to take other measures to get back to Bluff City. FOX13′s reporter Jack Bilyeu, spoke to Allesia Bassett-Edwards as she took a quick break from her...
localmemphis.com
From stadium water issues to on-field fireworks, the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl was one of the most insane games of all time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For most of the week leading up to the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, fans of both Arkansas and Kansas found themselves on the short end of an unprecedented water crisis in the City of Memphis, on the forefront of most of their minds entering Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Wednesday.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
localmemphis.com
'It's going to be different' | Penny Hardaway on Tyler Harris' transfer from Memphis ahead of AAC opener vs South Florida
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis men's basketball opens conference play Thursday night hosting South Florida, and former Tiger Tyler Harris. "It's going to be different," Hardaway said. "I've never coached against him in college." Harris' relationship with the Tigers is a complicated one. After spending his first two college seasons...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum. Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep. Congratulations...
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
Where to get free water in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly a week after frigid temperatures, ice and snow hit the Mid-South, Memphis is still dealing with a water crisis. Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water (MLW) has approved the use of non-essential water and MLGW said that water pressure in most of the Memphis area had returned to near-normal levels on Thursday, December 29. But, MLGW’s boil-water advisory remained in place.
Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water. These […]
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
tri-statedefender.com
My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023
Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
Former aldermen’s prison locations revealed
We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences.
actionnews5.com
Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee in East Memphis makes water pumping system using bottled water to keep serving customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the city was under that boil water advisory, some businesses got creative to serve their customers. Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee, formerly known as Ugly Mug Coffee, at the corner of Perkins Extended and Poplar Avenue has been running their store solely on bottled water to keep the coffee flowing!
Memphians hold peaceful protest calling for the city, MLGW to do more after 2 die in the cold in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis community organized a peaceful protest in front of city hall Thursday, wanting accountability after last week’s storm, and calling on the city and MLGW to do more. “This is the first time in a long time that winter hit this early. We have...
localmemphis.com
What streets will be closed around downtown Memphis for New Year's Eve?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Getting around popular downtown Memphis destinations may be a bit more difficult on New Year's Eve. The Memphis Police Department released a list of scheduled road closures in downtown Memphis starting 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers will be stationed at the following locations:. Southbound at Union Avenue...
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
Free water at Memphis, Shelby County sites at 2 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local officials and companies are providing free cases of water while they last beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The city of Memphis made its announcement on social media around noon. There will be seven sites around the city, one in each single-member City Council district, to pick up water. Those locations are: […]
City files response to Alicia Franklin lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis has responded to a lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was raped by the same man accused of kidnapping and killing a Memphis woman as she jogged. Alicia Franklin has sued the city and the Memphis Police Department over its...
Big Bad Breakfast chef after shooting: ‘Memphis has always been a little bit of a concern for us’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they’re still looking for the person or people responsiblefor shooting two customers outside an East Memphis restaurant. Big Bad Breakfast owner and award-winning chef John Currence told WREG he hopes to find the two people and make major changes. Big Bad Breakfast opened about a year and a half ago […]
localmemphis.com
Tigers overcome Tyler Harris's revenge game, come back to beat USF 93-86
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers have proven to be a resilient team time in and time out to start the 2022-2023 NCAA Men's Basketball season, overcoming deficits and their own mistakes. The start to American Athletic Conference play against the USF Bulls looked like it was going to...
