Memphis, TN

Meet The Memphis Distiller Bringing Whiskey To West Tennessee

Memphis is known for its music and barbecue, but certainly not whiskey. But Alex Castle, master distiller of Old Dominick, seeks to change that. She’s making a name for the city and herself as the first female master distiller in Tennessee after Prohibition. But it wasn’t the spirit that first attracted her to the industry.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'It's going to be different' | Penny Hardaway on Tyler Harris' transfer from Memphis ahead of AAC opener vs South Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis men's basketball opens conference play Thursday night hosting South Florida, and former Tiger Tyler Harris. "It's going to be different," Hardaway said. "I've never coached against him in college." Harris' relationship with the Tigers is a complicated one. After spending his first two college seasons...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum. Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep. Congratulations...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Where to get free water in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly a week after frigid temperatures, ice and snow hit the Mid-South, Memphis is still dealing with a water crisis. Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water (MLW) has approved the use of non-essential water and MLGW said that water pressure in most of the Memphis area had returned to near-normal levels on Thursday, December 29. But, MLGW’s boil-water advisory remained in place.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water.  These […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023

Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What streets will be closed around downtown Memphis for New Year's Eve?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Getting around popular downtown Memphis destinations may be a bit more difficult on New Year's Eve. The Memphis Police Department released a list of scheduled road closures in downtown Memphis starting 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers will be stationed at the following locations:. Southbound at Union Avenue...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Free water at Memphis, Shelby County sites at 2 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local officials and companies are providing free cases of water while they last beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The city of Memphis made its announcement on social media around noon. There will be seven sites around the city, one in each single-member City Council district, to pick up water. Those locations are: […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Tigers overcome Tyler Harris's revenge game, come back to beat USF 93-86

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers have proven to be a resilient team time in and time out to start the 2022-2023 NCAA Men's Basketball season, overcoming deficits and their own mistakes. The start to American Athletic Conference play against the USF Bulls looked like it was going to...
MEMPHIS, TN

