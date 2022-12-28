NE Portland ice cream shop damaged after storm pummels region

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A popular Portland ice cream shop is also a victim of recent storm damage, mainly from last week’s ice storm .

Nico’s Ice Cream was closed for the holiday weekend and when they went to check in on their Northeast Fremont location, they found a build-up of ice and snow caused part of the roof to cave in.

Owner Nico Vergara says the roof and flooring will need to be replaced. Damages are estimated at around $15,000 to $20,000.

Nico’s Ice Cream, in in Northeast Portland, suffered an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 in damage after an ice storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with frigid temperatures, high wind and rain. December 27, 2022 (Courtesy Nicolas Vergara).

“It hurts a lot because that location is now closed for the foreseeable future until we figure out who can fix it, and obviously, money,” said Vergara.

He says it’s hard as a small business owner as he works to expand to his second ice cream location on Killingsworth, as well as recently opening a coffee shop and cantina . Vergara urges locals to continue to support area small businesses through the season.

