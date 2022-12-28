ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NE Portland ice cream shop damaged after storm pummels region

By Jami Seymore
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A popular Portland ice cream shop is also a victim of recent storm damage, mainly from last week’s ice storm .

Nico’s Ice Cream was closed for the holiday weekend and when they went to check in on their Northeast Fremont location, they found a build-up of ice and snow caused part of the roof to cave in.

Sewage actively overflowing into Willamette River due to heavy rains

Owner Nico Vergara says the roof and flooring will need to be replaced. Damages are estimated at around $15,000 to $20,000.

Nico’s Ice Cream, in in Northeast Portland, suffered an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 in damage after an ice storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with frigid temperatures, high wind and rain. December 27, 2022 (Courtesy Nicolas Vergara).

“It hurts a lot because that location is now closed for the foreseeable future until we figure out who can fix it, and obviously, money,” said Vergara.

He says it’s hard as a small business owner as he works to expand to his second ice cream location on Killingsworth, as well as recently opening a coffee shop and cantina . Vergara urges locals to continue to support area small businesses through the season.

