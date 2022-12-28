Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Fire crews battling multi-alarm blaze in Beverly
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several North Shore communities worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that tore through an apartment building in Beverly on Thursday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex around 7 p.m. found flames...
3 Hospitalized In Stoneham Double Vehicle Rollover That Blocked I-93 (UPDATE)
One person was trapped and three were hospitalized in a multiple-vehicle incident on I-93 North, officials say. Firefighters were called to the scene of an incident in which two vehicles rolled over on Friday, Dec. 30 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Stoneham Fire Department. Emer…
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Car goes up in flames at Hyde Park car wash
BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews were called to a car wash on Washington Street in Hyde Park on Wednesday night after a vehicle went up in flames. Officials said no one was inside the car at the time, so no one was injured, and there is no major damage to the business.
2 firefighters hospitalized, 9 displaced after fire in Malden
A raging house fire in Malden caused two firefighters to be sent to the hospital and nine people to be displaced Monday night. According to the Malden Fire Department, crews responded to the home on John Street shortly before 9:00 pm for the fire that started on the right side of the home and crept into the attic.
WMUR.com
Woman dead after SUV crashes into house in Chichester
CHICHESTER, N.H. — A woman is dead after an SUV crashed into a house in Chichester on Thursday. Chichester police said before 11:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue responded to a vehicle that went off the road and collided into a house. When officers arrived, they saw a 2018...
whdh.com
Two-hour power outage planned for Hudson and Stow
Residents in Hudson and Stow will lose power during the overnight hours on Friday as part of a planned outage. Crews with the Hudson Light & Power Department will perform an “emergency shutdown” to fix an issue that caused town-wide outages on Friday, Dec. 23, according to HLP.
Truck Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 1 North In Peabody (UPDATE)
A crash with injuries shut down Route 1 North at the jughandle in Peabody on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter. Route 1 north shut down at jughandle in Peabody following a truck crash with injuries. Responders working at scene. #MATraffic— Mass S…
Person Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Home On Gallivan Boulevard In Boston
One person is in the hospital after a car crash into a home on a major roadway in Boston, authorities said.Boston EMS responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building near 592 Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, a spokesperson told Daily Voice. …
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
WMUR.com
Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester. Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods...
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac
MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
whdh.com
Police launch death investigation in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. and clearing out around 6 p.m. The focus was a unit...
whdh.com
Merrimack Premium Outlets to reopen some stores after gas leak caused by a rockslide forced closure
At least 20 stores at the Merrimack Premium Outlets will reopen Thursday after a rockslide punctured a gas line at the building Wednesday morning, forcing the shopping center to temporarily shut down. According to the Merrimack Premium Outlets website, stores set to reopen first include Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store,...
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
whdh.com
Transit police investigating assault at Government Center MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit officers are investigating an assault at the Government Center MBTA station on Thursday night. Officers could be seen blocking off a staircase at the station with crime scene tape. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
‘I’m sorry, I had to do it’: Woman charged with arson after Dorchester home goes up in flames
BOSTON — A 45-year-old Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in a Dorchester triple-decker where she lives, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Nikea Rivera was arraigned on Tuesday in connection with the two-alarm fire at 74 Mora St.,...
WMUR.com
In year since search for missing girl Harmony began, many changes made to system
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One year ago, the Manchester chief of police stunned the community and the world when he announced the search for a missing 5-year-old girl who had not been seen in two years. The case of Harmony Montgomery unleashed a flurry of outrage, criticism and calls for...
NECN
Man Rescued After Falling Through the Ice in Winchester
A man has been hospitalized after he fell through the middle of the ice while skating with his daughter on a pond Monday in Winchester, Massachusetts. The man, whose name has not been released, spent about 15 minutes on a cold winter day in the water at Winter Pond, according to firefighters. He was grinning through pain as firefighters loaded him into an ambulance; he is displaying signs of hypothermia but is expected to be OK.
