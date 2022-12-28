ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

whdh.com

Fire crews battling multi-alarm blaze in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several North Shore communities worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that tore through an apartment building in Beverly on Thursday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex around 7 p.m. found flames...
BEVERLY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames at Hyde Park car wash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews were called to a car wash on Washington Street in Hyde Park on Wednesday night after a vehicle went up in flames. Officials said no one was inside the car at the time, so no one was injured, and there is no major damage to the business.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Woman dead after SUV crashes into house in Chichester

CHICHESTER, N.H. — A woman is dead after an SUV crashed into a house in Chichester on Thursday. Chichester police said before 11:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue responded to a vehicle that went off the road and collided into a house. When officers arrived, they saw a 2018...
CHICHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Two-hour power outage planned for Hudson and Stow

Residents in Hudson and Stow will lose power during the overnight hours on Friday as part of a planned outage. Crews with the Hudson Light & Power Department will perform an “emergency shutdown” to fix an issue that caused town-wide outages on Friday, Dec. 23, according to HLP.
STOW, MA
NECN

Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester. Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
MERRIMAC, MA
whdh.com

Police launch death investigation in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. and clearing out around 6 p.m. The focus was a unit...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Transit police investigating assault at Government Center MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit officers are investigating an assault at the Government Center MBTA station on Thursday night. Officers could be seen blocking off a staircase at the station with crime scene tape. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Rescued After Falling Through the Ice in Winchester

A man has been hospitalized after he fell through the middle of the ice while skating with his daughter on a pond Monday in Winchester, Massachusetts. The man, whose name has not been released, spent about 15 minutes on a cold winter day in the water at Winter Pond, according to firefighters. He was grinning through pain as firefighters loaded him into an ambulance; he is displaying signs of hypothermia but is expected to be OK.
WINCHESTER, MA

