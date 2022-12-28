By the time patients in the ICU see Dr. Jason Morrow, it’s too late to make lifestyle changes that will have a long-term impact on their health. An associate professor at UT Health San Antonio who is board certified in internal medicine and hospice/palliative medicine, Morrow is consulted when patients and their families at University Hospital are making tough decisions about end-of-life care. “I feel most useful when I’m in the ICU helping people with life and death decisions,” says Morrow, who is also the associate director for ethics education at the Center for Medical Humanities & Ethics.

