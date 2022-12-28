ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

This Doctor Wants to Reach Patients Before Their Conditions Become Critical

By the time patients in the ICU see Dr. Jason Morrow, it’s too late to make lifestyle changes that will have a long-term impact on their health. An associate professor at UT Health San Antonio who is board certified in internal medicine and hospice/palliative medicine, Morrow is consulted when patients and their families at University Hospital are making tough decisions about end-of-life care. “I feel most useful when I’m in the ICU helping people with life and death decisions,” says Morrow, who is also the associate director for ethics education at the Center for Medical Humanities & Ethics.
10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio this New Year’s Weekend

The 20th ranked University of Texas Longhorns are in town to face the No. 12 Washington Huskies. Reserve tickets for the game at the Alamodome here. There are also several ticketed tailgate options and other events. Find a full lineup here. Thursday 8 p.m. 100 Montana St. Celebrate SA!. The...
How to Select the Right Bottle of Bubbly for Your New Year’s Eve Soirée

Scott Ota approaches wine and champagne pairings with the utmost seriousness, particularly for a holiday like New Year’s Eve—it’s his job, after all. San Antonio’s nationally recognized Level III sommelier (Wine & Spirits Magazine named him one of America’s best new sommeliers, for starters) currently lends his expertise as Pharm Table’s resident wine whisperer. The plant-based restaurant in Southtown is hosting a special New Year’s Eve dinner, but Ota offers some tips here for those looking to create their own bubbly pairings at home.
