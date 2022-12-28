ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

USD’s Larkins named Summit League POTW

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXYvi_0jwBmrWE00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota sophomore guard Grace Larkins was named the Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Week as announced by the league Tuesday.

Larkins claims the award after combining for 48 total points in USD’s first two games in conference play including a career-high 31 points in an 82-59 win over Kansas City in the opener. She was two assists and two rebounds away from a triple-double in that game. She followed that up with another double-digit performance in a 101-57 win over Oral Roberts. Larkins contributed 13 assists and 13 rebounds and shot 66 percent from the floor (18-27) and 55 percent from the three (5-9) as she led USD at a 2-0 start in Summit play.

The Altoona, Iowa, native currently ranks third in the conference in scoring at 17.3 points per game. She also ranks third in the conference in assists at 4.2 per game and sixth in rebounds at 6.7 per game. Through 13 games of the season, Larkins is shooting 42 percent from the field and is getting it done on the defensive end with 24 steals.

Larkins and the Coyotes go on the road this week to continue conference play after the break. South Dakota plays St. Thomas on Thursday night and Western Illinois on New Year’s Eve at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

USD men top St. Thomas to earn first conference win

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Five Coyotes scored in double-figures led by Tasos Kamateros’ 21 points as South Dakota earned its first Summit League victory of the season with a 92-84 win over St. Thomas Thursday night in Vermillion. USD improved its record to 6-8 (1-1 Summit) while the Tommies picked up their first Summit League loss and […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

USD women fight off St. Thomas comeback

ST. PAUL, Minn. (USD) — South Dakota improved to 3-0 in Summit League play with a dramatic 58-56 win over St. Thomas Thursday inside Schoenecker Arena. The Coyotes had three players in double-digit scoring led by Grace Larkins who provided a game-high 12 points and seven rebounds. Alexi Hempe and Walker Demers added 10 points apiece while Morgan Hansen scored nine and Macy Guebert added eight points. […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Thursday Scoreboard – December 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here: NHLStars 4, Wild 1 COLLEGE FOOTBALLMinnesota 28, Syracuse 20 – Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLNebraska 66, Iowa 50SDSU 71, Western Illinois 64USD 92, St. Thomas 84 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 85, Western Illinois 63USD 58, St. Thomas 56 SD […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Wednesday Scoreboard – December 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Wednesday here: NBAPelicans 119, Timberwolves 118 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLEthan 67, McCook Central/Montrose 64Hamlin 55, Howard 49Little Wound 54, White Shield, ND 35Mitchell 83, Campbell County, WY 61McLaughlin 63, Mandaree, ND 43Pine Ridge 79, Wakpala 54St. Francis Indian 93, Solen, ND 11Viborg-Hurley […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Spearfish wins inaugural Floyd Farrand Girls Invitational

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first ever Floyd Farrand Girls Invitational was held on Friday in Sioux Falls, with 20 teams making their way to Lincoln High School. Girls participated in last year’s Floyd Farrand Tournament with the boys, but 2022 was the first year that saw the girls participate in their own separate […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Skyforce fall short in final minute against Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma City Blue (1-0) defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (0-1), 112-108, on Tuesday afternoon at Paycom Center. Thunder assignment player Jaylin Williams posted a triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. “I thought we came in as an improved team after the first 18 games of the season.” […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USD women win 2nd straight, 101-57 vs Oral Roberts

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota improved to 2-0 in Summit League play with an emphatic 101-57 win against Oral Roberts Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Five Coyotes scored in double figures, but South Dakota got contributions on both sides of the court from everyone. Grace Larkins had 17 points despite logging just […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Top-ranked Jefferson muscles past #2 Lincoln

**Video says the game was tied at half, Jefferson led 34-28 at halftime** SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top-ranked Jefferson Cavaliers looked the part on Tuesday as they muscled past #2 Lincoln in Sioux Falls, 71-57. The Cavs trailed Lincoln 34-28 at halftime, but that changed in the third quarter. Jefferson posted 22 points […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Kansas City men defeat USD in conference opener

KANSAS CITY, MO (USD) — South Dakota dropped the Summit League opener in Kansas City Monday night by a final score of 62-45. Kansas City outrebounded South Dakota 40-27 and managed to turn the Coyotes over 16 times. The Coyotes fall to 5-8 (0-1 Summit) while the Roos improve to 5-9 (1-0 Summit). In the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KELOLAND

Washington, Tea Area girls win on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several teams earned wins on Tuesday night, but it was Washington and Tea Area who earned wins over ‘AA’ teams on Tuesday evening. #3 WASHINGTON 62, HURON 31 Washington picked up a 62-31 win over Huron. The Warriors were led by Brooklyn Harpe who scored 13 points. Claire Woods added […]
TEA, SD
KELOLAND

USD women cruise past Kansas City in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D.—Grace Larkins scored a career-high 31 points and flirted with a triple double in leading the Coyotes to an 82-59 win against Kansas City Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the Summit League opener for both teams. Larkins was 11-of-17 from the field and had eight rebounds, a career-high eight assists, two blocks […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Augie women cruise by Mount Marty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) — Behind a triple-double from Aislinn Duffy, the Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Lancers of Mount Marty, 81-45, in the Sanford Pentagon on Monday night. The Vikings advance their record to 11-2 while sitting at 5-2 in the NSIC. Tonight’s contest was an exhibition for the Lancers resulting in no record […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Dec. 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.  CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 12. Lincoln (1) 2-0 58 23. Pierre […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Graves game winner lifts Augustana 99-98 at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – For the second-straight game, the Augustana men’s basketball team was involved with a last-second shot. This time, the Vikings were on the right end of it. Jadan Graves had a floater in the lane fall with 5.4 seconds on the clock to win the game for Augustana, 99-98, in overtime […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USF basketball wins 3rd straight 100-66 over Con. St. Paul

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team hosted the Concordia – St. Paul Golden Bears tonight as the Cougars came away with a booming 100-66 victory. WHAT HAPPENED · The Cougars opened tonight’s game strong and never looked backed. · Sioux Falls led the entirety of tonight’s match-up with […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Augie women defeat Upper Iowa, move to 9-2 on season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Peacocks of Upper Iowa, 79-56, Saturday in the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings advance to a 9-2 overall record while holding a 4-2 record in the NSIC. The Peacocks move to a 4-6 overall record and are 0-5 in the loop. Augustana applied the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USF women fall 59-49 against Golden Bears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team fell to Concordia – St. Paul tonight, 49-59. WHAT HAPPENED · The Cougars struggled to open today’s game, but found success in the second and third quarters as they outscored the Golden Bears 27-17. · Sioux Falls trailed just 21-24 at the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Powerhouse Plays – December 16

Click the video player above to watch Powerhouse Plays SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone also means the return of Powerhouse Plays. Powerhouse Plays highlights the top plays, playmakers or highlights from Friday night. Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday night scoreboard – December 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- View scores from around the area below: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No. 1 South Dakota State 39 No. 4 Montana State 18 Northwestern College 35 Keiser University 25 (NAIA National Championship) USHL Fargo 4 Sioux Falls 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sioux Falls 100 Concordia St. Paul 66 Augustana 99 Upper Iowa 98 WOMEN’S COLLEGE […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy