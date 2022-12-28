USD’s Larkins named Summit League POTW

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota sophomore guard Grace Larkins was named the Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Week as announced by the league Tuesday.

Larkins claims the award after combining for 48 total points in USD’s first two games in conference play including a career-high 31 points in an 82-59 win over Kansas City in the opener. She was two assists and two rebounds away from a triple-double in that game. She followed that up with another double-digit performance in a 101-57 win over Oral Roberts. Larkins contributed 13 assists and 13 rebounds and shot 66 percent from the floor (18-27) and 55 percent from the three (5-9) as she led USD at a 2-0 start in Summit play.

The Altoona, Iowa, native currently ranks third in the conference in scoring at 17.3 points per game. She also ranks third in the conference in assists at 4.2 per game and sixth in rebounds at 6.7 per game. Through 13 games of the season, Larkins is shooting 42 percent from the field and is getting it done on the defensive end with 24 steals.

Larkins and the Coyotes go on the road this week to continue conference play after the break. South Dakota plays St. Thomas on Thursday night and Western Illinois on New Year’s Eve at 2 p.m.

