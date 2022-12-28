Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Tifton set to lay new pavement on 20 streets by spring 2023
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is scheduled to resurface and pave 20 streets by spring 2023. The $900,000 project is funded through a maintenance improvement grant and SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds. Mayor Julie Smith says that anytime there is traffic on roadways, there...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Experts warn Georgians before looking for cold weather home repairs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. Experts from the Better Business Bureau said during severe weather in...
WALB 10
Valdosta’s Living Bridges programs will see changes coming in 2023
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A nonprofit that is all about building bridges through several different ministries in Lowndes County says they can’t thank the community enough. However, the ministry says it does have some major changes coming to its clothes closet and food programs in the new year. Living...
WRDW-TV
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
WMAZ
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten and Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nonprofit force out of building after water pipes rupture
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Veronica Guobadia made the devastating discovery on Christmas Day. Care4All Children Services suffered massive flooding after pipes in the attic of the building ruptured during the Atlanta area's days-long freeze. The executive director is now trying to salvage what she can while working on a plan to...
As record cold recedes, there's no real idea in Georgia of its human toll
In the hope of stemming deaths from exposure to extreme temperatures, cities across Georgia either set up or expanded warming shelters heading into the record setting holiday cold snap. But now as the weather heats up again, the human toll of the cold is still unclear. Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: 4 more cold-stunned sea turtles found in Southeast Georgia taken to Georgia Sea Turtle Center
4 more cold-stunned sea turtles found in Southeast Georgia taken to Georgia Sea Turtle Center Four more cold-stunned sea turtles were found in Southeast Georgia this week and are getting help from Georgia Sea Turtle Center. (Jekyll Island Authority)
thecitymenus.com
What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
New emergency room comes to South Georgia
South Georgia is getting a new emergency room. South Georgia Medical Center converted Smith Northview into a walk-in urgent care center in 2015 — but during the height of the pandemic, their main Valdosta campus was swamped with COVID-19 cases. The state gave the nonprofit health system emergency permission...
WALB 10
Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones
Douglas paramedic’s family in need after fire destroys home. 'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture. She and her children spent Christmas in a hotel. They're currently still in a hotel because of the mold-infested home. South Georgia businesses...
Advocates push for transit connections to Georgia’s two-year colleges
Only 28% of Georgia’s 140 community and technical college campuses are within walking distance of a public transit stop.
WALB 10
Several antiques reported stolen from Albany storage unit
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several antiques were reportedly stolen from an Albany storage unit, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a storage unit at Village Green Mini Warehouses on Dawson Road. The incident report states that 15 antique Disney dolls, two antique...
Why are buildings not using antifreeze in their fire sprinkler systems? | Verify
ATLANTA — As people struggle with water outages and flooding amid persistent pipe problems across metro Atlanta, several residents are wondering what could have prevented the bursts during Georgia's cold spell. For apartment complexes, sprinkler systems have been a common culprit that triggered a series of devastating leaks. One...
fox5atlanta.com
New Year's Eve forecast: Will it rain during the Peach Bowl or Peach Drop?
ATLANTA - Atlanta is preparing for a big weekend with Georgia playing Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the College Football Playoff and with the Peach Drop’s return to Underground Atlanta. The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the latest changes with the forecast for the big New Year's Eve celebrations.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
Georgia Today: Burst pipes flooded buildings, new trafficking victim shelter, farmer mental health
On the Tuesday Dec. 27 edition of Georgia Today: An epidemic of burst pipes and flooded buildings, a new shelter for victims of human trafficking, and mental health help for farmers. ______. Secondary Content. About the authors. Author. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Georgia Today: Recycling your tree, positive news for...
WRDW-TV
Georgia agency helps frustrated residents with insurance claims
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - As thousands of people across Georgia recover from burst pipes and flooded homes, a statewide agency offers help to residents. “You’re not alone,” said Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. “We have a number of consumer service advocates who are standing by.”
A white day after Christmas for parts of NE Ga
It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
WALB 10
South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season
Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20 million pounds of food. They say they’re hoping for the same next year also. Local drug unit, Albany Rescue Mission addressing homelessness amid cold weather. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Local drug unit,...
