Tifton, GA

WALB 10

Tifton set to lay new pavement on 20 streets by spring 2023

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is scheduled to resurface and pave 20 streets by spring 2023. The $900,000 project is funded through a maintenance improvement grant and SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds. Mayor Julie Smith says that anytime there is traffic on roadways, there...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta’s Living Bridges programs will see changes coming in 2023

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A nonprofit that is all about building bridges through several different ministries in Lowndes County says they can’t thank the community enough. However, the ministry says it does have some major changes coming to its clothes closet and food programs in the new year. Living...
VALDOSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nonprofit force out of building after water pipes rupture

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Veronica Guobadia made the devastating discovery on Christmas Day. Care4All Children Services suffered massive flooding after pipes in the attic of the building ruptured during the Atlanta area's days-long freeze. The executive director is now trying to salvage what she can while working on a plan to...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
thecitymenus.com

What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones

Douglas paramedic’s family in need after fire destroys home. 'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture. She and her children spent Christmas in a hotel. They're currently still in a hotel because of the mold-infested home. South Georgia businesses...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Several antiques reported stolen from Albany storage unit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several antiques were reportedly stolen from an Albany storage unit, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a storage unit at Village Green Mini Warehouses on Dawson Road. The incident report states that 15 antique Disney dolls, two antique...
ALBANY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New Year's Eve forecast: Will it rain during the Peach Bowl or Peach Drop?

ATLANTA - Atlanta is preparing for a big weekend with Georgia playing Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the College Football Playoff and with the Peach Drop’s return to Underground Atlanta. The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the latest changes with the forecast for the big New Year's Eve celebrations.
ATLANTA, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia

Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia agency helps frustrated residents with insurance claims

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - As thousands of people across Georgia recover from burst pipes and flooded homes, a statewide agency offers help to residents. “You’re not alone,” said Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. “We have a number of consumer service advocates who are standing by.”
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

A white day after Christmas for parts of NE Ga

It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
GEORGIA STATE

