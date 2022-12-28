Bowl win caps important month for Memphis football

Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield sat in his seat after the First Responder Bowl in Dallas and told reporters he could finally exhale.

The Tigers had just finished Tuesday night’s 38-10 win over Utah State, improving to 7-6 to prevent their first losing season since 2013.

It was obvious that the program was going through a rough patch at the start of November, and nobody felt that stress more than the head coach.

Instead of digging deeper into a bad situation, Silverfield led the Tigers through a joyous month that was capped with the second official bowl game victory of his head coaching tenure.

(Last year’s Hawai’i Bowl was canceled due to COVID-19 issues).

“The job as a head coach is unique from year-to-year and this season has been tough,” Silverfield said. “I always admit that no one is pleased with the final record, but to get a bowl win and end as a champion, that’s huge.”

There wasn’t much exhaling at the start of last month.

After losing their fourth straight game, the Tigers were looking at a 4-5 record five days into November.

That was the same month athletic director Laird Veatch distributed an email to university ambassadors explaining that Memphis could lose players if donors don’t contribute to the program’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) efforts.

Since then, Memphis won two of its last three regular season games to become bowl-eligible for the ninth straight year, which gave them the opportunity to compete for a winning record with a bowl victory. Silverfield and his coaching staff signed another strong recruiting class while also retaining valuable pieces on the Tigers’ roster for next year.

Not only did quarterback Seth Henigan decide to stay with the team, but he said he never even thought about entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Tight end Caden Prieskorn, linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, defensive lineman Jaylon Allen and running back Asa Martin have all publicly announced their decisions to remain. Silverfield acknowledged there is likely to be some more portal movement following the bowl game, but the Tigers appear poised to retain most of their key players who are eligible to return for the 2023 season.

While programs across the country were being gutted by the transfer portal, Silverfield found a way to retain his players despite not being in the biggest market for NIL opportunities.

“I’m just happy that most of our guys are coming back,” Henigan said.

“A lot of skill positions in (tight end Caden) Prieskorn and running backs. In this day in age, there’s the transfer portal and everything is just crazy and there’s not much loyalty to a team. I’m just grateful right now. Things could happen, but what I know is that most of our guys are coming back.”

This past month has given the program steam to build on as it looks toward the future.

Moreover, the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams for the 2024 season gives the Tigers a legitimate shot at playing on the sport’s biggest stage if they win the American Athletic Conference. Having a path to the playoffs gives Silverfield more ammunition with which to recruit.

The AAC will no longer include departing Houston, Cincinnati or UCF going forward. But the league will be adding Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA to the fold next season.

A 7-6 record isn’t anything to boast about, but the momentum the Tigers ended the year with creates a positive feeling for the program moving ahead.

Tulane just went from a 2-10 team in 2021 to an AAC champion preparing to play USC in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2. So it’s not outlandish for the Tigers to believe they can recover from back-to-back 6-6 regular seasons.

It also helps that Silverfield said confidence in the locker room never wavered during the season.

“They understood how close we are and what we’re capable of and how good we really can be,” he said.

“It’s my job to get us across the finish line to bigger and brighter days and compete for championships because that’s what we expect. I am proud that some of those guys on our team and on our roster understand there are great things ahead.”