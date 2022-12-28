ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Skyforce fall short in final minute against Oklahoma City

By Tanner Castora
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma City Blue (1-0) defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (0-1), 112-108, on Tuesday afternoon at Paycom Center. Thunder assignment player Jaylin Williams posted a triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists.

“I thought we came in as an improved team after the first 18 games of the season.” Head Coach Kameron Woods said. “Our guys fought hard and played well today.”

Oklahoma City continued its efficient shooting season by connecting on 57.1 percent of field goal attempts in the first quarter to grab a 31-24 lead. The Blue cooled off in the second frame but maintained a 54-50 advantage at halftime. A back-and-forth third quarter resulted in a six-point Blue lead with one quarter remaining. Sioux Falls stormed back to take its first lead since the opening quarter, 102-101, before the Blue answered with a run of its own to capture the four-point victory at home.

Two-way player Lindy Waters III scored 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Fellow two-way player Eugene Omoruyi added 13 points and five rebounds in the win.

Sioux Falls was led by Mychal Mulder, who scored 23 points on 8-of-17 FGs.

The Oklahoma City Blue heads to Austin to face the Spurs on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

