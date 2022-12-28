Read full article on original website
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
City officials issue boil advisory affecting nearly 800 customers in south and west Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a water boil advisory affecting nearly 800 customers in south and west Toledo Friday. Officials said in a press release that the advisory was issued as a precaution to protect public health during a repair or disruption to water service, during which water could become contaminated.
PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
13abc.com
Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
TPD: Suspect robs Dollar General in west Toledo, flees on foot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a west Toledo Dollar General Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to the location on the corner of Jackman Road and W. Sylvania Avenue at approximately 5:16 p.m. Thursday in regards to a robbery in progress. A store...
Freezing temperatures burst pipes, force two Toledo senior centers to temporarily close
TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center and Friendship Park Community Center were forced to close Tuesday due to burst water pipes from below-freezing temperatures over the weekend. The damage caused by the extreme cold is unprecedented and hasn't happened to the East Toledo Senior Center in Point...
nbc24.com
Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
whbc.com
3 From Ohio, 1 From Michigan Killed in Turnpike Whiteout Crash
FREMONT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Toledo woman and her unborn child were among the four victims of that 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike near the Route 4 Sandusky exit last Friday. The state patrol continues investigating. They haven’t come up with an injury number yet....
Maintenance work to cause lane closure on Coy Road in Oregon for 3 weeks
TOLEDO, Ohio — Maintenance work on Coy Road between Navarre Avenue and Yorktown Drive will cause a lane closure for over three weeks in January, according to a press release issued by Oregon city officials. From Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Friday, Jan. 20, Degen Excavating will perform maintenance work...
Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
‘Devastating loss’: Victims in Ohio Turnpike pileup identified
One of the four people killed in a massive pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23, was a 37-year-old Toledo woman expecting a child. Three of the victims have been identified.
Grand Kerr House bed-and-breakfast to close, owners say
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The Grand Kerr House, a bed-and-breakfast in Grand Rapids, Ohio, is set to close, the owners announced in a Facebook post Monday night. Bob and Cathy Trame have owned and lived in the B&B since 2016 and plan to enjoy their retirement in 2023. "Our...
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
Operation Santa's Sleigh is back after winter storm forces reschedule
TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders across Ohio on Wednesday hosted the annual Operation Santa's Sleigh, joining together to help Santa deliver gifts to children's hospitals across the state. Although Winter Storm Elliott delayed the event until after Christmas, first responders said the change did not damper any holiday spirits....
richlandsource.com
Son of slain Shiloh man found, jailed in Wyandot County
UPPER SANDUSKY — A man wanted in connection to a homicide that authorities believe happened days before Christmas in Shiloh is now in custody, having been missing since his father's death. Robert Hamman, 53, who was living with his father in Shiloh, was found at a restaurant near Nevada,...
Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron Co. woman who’s been missing for 5 years
The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is joining the Newburgh Heights Police Department in the search for Amanda Dean, who has been missing from Huron County for five years.
13abc.com
Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
Christmas enthusiast spends hundreds of dollars a month lighting Toledo home for holidays
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Holiday light displays can draw people from miles away. The thousands of colored lights can vary in design and luminosity, and some can even be set to music. But for Waterville resident Todd Kerschner and his family, setting up these displays is no easy feat. One...
