KMOV
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant North County home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to police, Jaylen Miles was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Drive at 3:37 p.m. He was reportedly shot at least once.
Bomb squad called to south St. Louis County MSD pump station
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A suspicious device has been found at a Metropolitan Sewer District pump station in south St. Louis County. The MSD bomb threat has been cleared, and the device has been removed for disposal. It was a collection of spray paint bottles duct taped around a “4th of July” type fireworks […]
'I want justice for my son,' says father of north St. Louis County man left dead in car, woman wounded
BLACK JACK, Mo. — "Unfortunately, I got the news from his mother, and it was really just heartbreaking, and it was just the worst thing I could possibly hear in my life," Byrom Donald Sr. said. The devastated dad said no words can describe the pain he and his...
Double shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Louis County
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Unit are looking into the murder of a man that happened on the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive.
KMOV
1 person dead following double rollover crash in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a double rollover crash in St. Clair County Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 50 near Rieder Road. Illinois State Police say both vehicles were traveling on US 50, one eastbound and one westbound. For an unknown reason, the eastbound driver drifted into the westbound lane and was sideswiped by the other driver. Both vehicles overturned and the eastbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
stlpublicradio.org
Tablets help inmates at St. Louis County jail ‘feel like we’re human again’
Nearly 14 months ago, St. Louis County jail detainees first received access to tablets for education and entertainment. Now, they and jail staff alike say the program has made conditions better for everyone. Since the tablets came online, use of force by guards is down 40% and assaults on staff are down 60%, said jail Director Scott Anders.
southernillinoisnow.com
Breese man killed in St. Clair County crash
A 60-year-old Breese man has died in a two-vehicle crash on US 50 between O’Fallon and Lebanon Thursday morning. The victim, Keith Van Ness of North 11th Street, was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office. Initial information from State Police indicates that...
mymoinfo.com
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
Man dies in rural Missouri highway crash
A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.
KMOV
Man dead, woman wounded in North County shooting
BLACK JACK, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting that happened in North County Tuesday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive, which is in Black Jack, around 3:15 p.m. Officers found a woman and 19-year-old Byrom Donald shot inside a car on a parking lot. Donald was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
kjluradio.com
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
Truck spills produce over I-44 after collision with Grant’s Trail bridge
In the early morning hours, a semi-truck crashed with a bridge support beam.
KOMU
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was killed the morning of Christmas Eve in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot to death in an unincorporated area of the...
SBA opens flood disaster loan outreach center in East St. Louis
More help is available for people needing disaster assistance after the flooding of last July.
Steamboat Arabia’s future uncertain after St. Charles plan fizzles
The future of Kansas City's Arabia Steamboat Museum is in limbo after a plan to move the collection to St. Charles falls through.
Protesters Arrested at Moolah Shriners Meeting Allege Assault
One protester dressed as Santa says a fez-wearing Shriner put her in a chokehold
Allendale Township man faces long road to recovery following barn explosion
Family says the doctors have removed Carl Beintema's right leg below his knee- and they're still working to save his left leg.
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
myleaderpaper.com
Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area
Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
