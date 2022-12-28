ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Related
KMOV

1 person dead following double rollover crash in St. Clair Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a double rollover crash in St. Clair County Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 50 near Rieder Road. Illinois State Police say both vehicles were traveling on US 50, one eastbound and one westbound. For an unknown reason, the eastbound driver drifted into the westbound lane and was sideswiped by the other driver. Both vehicles overturned and the eastbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
stlpublicradio.org

Tablets help inmates at St. Louis County jail ‘feel like we’re human again’

Nearly 14 months ago, St. Louis County jail detainees first received access to tablets for education and entertainment. Now, they and jail staff alike say the program has made conditions better for everyone. Since the tablets came online, use of force by guards is down 40% and assaults on staff are down 60%, said jail Director Scott Anders.
southernillinoisnow.com

Breese man killed in St. Clair County crash

A 60-year-old Breese man has died in a two-vehicle crash on US 50 between O’Fallon and Lebanon Thursday morning. The victim, Keith Van Ness of North 11th Street, was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office. Initial information from State Police indicates that...
BREESE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash

(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man dead, woman wounded in North County shooting

BLACK JACK, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting that happened in North County Tuesday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive, which is in Black Jack, around 3:15 p.m. Officers found a woman and 19-year-old Byrom Donald shot inside a car on a parking lot. Donald was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
BLACK JACK, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area

Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
EUREKA, MO

