Business Insider

How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android

Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
livingetc.com

The best uses for an Apple Watch that you may not have thought of

If you've just gotten yourself an Apple Watch, or are thinking about getting one, then you may be mulling over whether the premium fitness tracker and smartwatch is worth it. We all know about the potential benefits of the way we keep an eye on our health and fitness, but what else can it do?
CNET

iOS 16.2 on Your iPhone: Every New Feature, Tool and More

If you haven't downloaded Apple's iOS 16.2, there are several reasons you'll want to do so. The latest iPhone update arrived Tuesday and brings a new Apple productivity tool, a karaoke mode for Apple Music and other new features to your iPhone. The update was released alongside iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page.
CNET

If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately

The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 414: 2022 Apple Year in Review

Benjamin and Zac review the year in Apple news, discussing all the major stories from the last twelve months, including reflecting on all the new 2022 hardware products, from the Mac Studio in March through to the iPhone 14 lineup in the fall. Happy New Year everyone!. Sponsored by Factor:...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
Apple Insider

Mac Studio, Studio Display, and 2022 in review on the AppleInsider Podcast

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this year-ending episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, your hosts look back at everything Apple launched in 2022 like theMac Studio and Studio Display, software features from WWDC, and more with special guest Jason Aten.
Android Authority

How to video call between Android and iPhone

Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
BGR.com

MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022 shows iPhone is losing ground

With 2022 coming to an end, YouTuber Marques Brownlee posted his annual Smartphone Awards. After testing many smartphones throughout the year, MKBHD has selected the best phones in eight different categories, which are:. Best Big Phone. Best Small Phone. Best Camera System. Best Battery. The Design Award. Value Award. Bust...
9to5Mac

3D Touch was a better iPhone feature than Dynamic Island

Stand back, folks, this take is comin’ in hot. The Dynamic Island introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro is really clever. Apple turned boring sensors into an interactive element that’s very marketable and potentially useful. 3D Touch, on the other hand, was a flagship feature on iPhone 6s, but the very useful feature was hardly marketable and even less discoverable.
9to5Mac

iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp on their phones

The popular messaging app WhatsApp is available for a variety of iPhone models and Android smartphones. However, from time to time, the Meta-owned platform drops support for older phones. In a few days, WhatsApp will stop working on dozens of smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. WhatsApp...
9to5Mac

How to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the custom fit test

AirPods Pro include four different sets of ear tips for a customizable fit, and they also have a neat fit-test feature that uses the internal microphones to analyze whether you’ve picked the right ear tips. Read on for how to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the Ear Tip Fit Test.
livingetc.com

How to set up a HomePod Mini: your guide to getting started with Siri

If you've recently bought or received a HomePod Mini, you may be wondering just how to get it started. While Siri has been around for a long time as a smart assistant, it's true that people, in general, are more familiar with Alexa or Google Assistant. This is somewhat due to the fact that the HomePod Mini is currently the only speaker with Siri on board.
9to5Mac

Developer uses iOS 16 exploit to change system font without jailbreak

We recently wrote about the first jailbreak tool available for iOS 16, which lets users read and modify internal system files, opening up a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to customizations. However, a developer managed to use an exploit found in iOS 16 to change the default font of the system without jailbreak.

