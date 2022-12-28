Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
watchOS 9.2 update expands the AFib History feature on Apple Watch to another country
One of the new features introduced with watchOS 9 this year is AFib History, which lets users diagnosed with atrial fibrillation keep records of their heart rhythm data in order to get deeper insights into their condition. Apple has now expanded the availability of AFib History around the world with the watchOS 9.2 update.
Four huge changes coming to WhatsApp in 2023 revealed – including new edit trick for iPhone
2023 is shaping up to be a bumper year for new WhatsApp features. The popular chat app is preparing loads of stuff for next year which takes things to a whole new level. Here are four features we hope to see in 2023 which have already been leaked. Picture-in-picture video...
livingetc.com
The best uses for an Apple Watch that you may not have thought of
If you've just gotten yourself an Apple Watch, or are thinking about getting one, then you may be mulling over whether the premium fitness tracker and smartwatch is worth it. We all know about the potential benefits of the way we keep an eye on our health and fitness, but what else can it do?
CNET
iOS 16.2 on Your iPhone: Every New Feature, Tool and More
If you haven't downloaded Apple's iOS 16.2, there are several reasons you'll want to do so. The latest iPhone update arrived Tuesday and brings a new Apple productivity tool, a karaoke mode for Apple Music and other new features to your iPhone. The update was released alongside iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
CNET
If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately
The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 414: 2022 Apple Year in Review
Benjamin and Zac review the year in Apple news, discussing all the major stories from the last twelve months, including reflecting on all the new 2022 hardware products, from the Mac Studio in March through to the iPhone 14 lineup in the fall. Happy New Year everyone!. Sponsored by Factor:...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
9to5Mac
Telegram for iOS gets new drawing and text tools, updates for hidden media, zero storage use, more
Telegram for iOS is out is a big update to close out 2022. The latest release comes with improvements to hidden media when sharing images, zero storage usage tweaks, new tools for drawing and text, the ability to replace profile photos for contacts, new/more interactive emoji, and more. Telegram launched...
Apple Insider
Mac Studio, Studio Display, and 2022 in review on the AppleInsider Podcast
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this year-ending episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, your hosts look back at everything Apple launched in 2022 like theMac Studio and Studio Display, software features from WWDC, and more with special guest Jason Aten.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022 shows iPhone is losing ground
With 2022 coming to an end, YouTuber Marques Brownlee posted his annual Smartphone Awards. After testing many smartphones throughout the year, MKBHD has selected the best phones in eight different categories, which are:. Best Big Phone. Best Small Phone. Best Camera System. Best Battery. The Design Award. Value Award. Bust...
9to5Mac
3D Touch was a better iPhone feature than Dynamic Island
Stand back, folks, this take is comin’ in hot. The Dynamic Island introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro is really clever. Apple turned boring sensors into an interactive element that’s very marketable and potentially useful. 3D Touch, on the other hand, was a flagship feature on iPhone 6s, but the very useful feature was hardly marketable and even less discoverable.
Study proves Apple Watch is ready for stress monitoring; here are 3 tracking apps so you don’t have to wait
A new study has been published that demonstrates Apple Watch has the accuracy with its heart rate sensor to help users track stress. Fortunately, while we wait to see if Apple will launch a native stress monitoring experience, its wearable already tracks an important stress-related metric that third-party apps are already using.
9to5Mac
iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp on their phones
The popular messaging app WhatsApp is available for a variety of iPhone models and Android smartphones. However, from time to time, the Meta-owned platform drops support for older phones. In a few days, WhatsApp will stop working on dozens of smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. WhatsApp...
9to5Mac
How to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the custom fit test
AirPods Pro include four different sets of ear tips for a customizable fit, and they also have a neat fit-test feature that uses the internal microphones to analyze whether you’ve picked the right ear tips. Read on for how to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the Ear Tip Fit Test.
livingetc.com
How to set up a HomePod Mini: your guide to getting started with Siri
If you've recently bought or received a HomePod Mini, you may be wondering just how to get it started. While Siri has been around for a long time as a smart assistant, it's true that people, in general, are more familiar with Alexa or Google Assistant. This is somewhat due to the fact that the HomePod Mini is currently the only speaker with Siri on board.
9to5Mac
How to use Apple Watch Ultra 2,000 nits or Series 8 1,000 nits screen brightness
Want to take advantage of Apple’s brightest screen yet on the Ultra? Or get your Apple Watch Series 8, SE, or earlier Apple Watch up to the full 1,000 nits? Here’s how to turn up Apple Watch screen brightness plus a couple of details to keep in mind.
9to5Mac
Developer uses iOS 16 exploit to change system font without jailbreak
We recently wrote about the first jailbreak tool available for iOS 16, which lets users read and modify internal system files, opening up a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to customizations. However, a developer managed to use an exploit found in iOS 16 to change the default font of the system without jailbreak.
