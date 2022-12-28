Effective: 2022-12-30 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 30 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.

DELTA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO