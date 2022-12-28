ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Southwest Airlines fiasco: canceled flights, lost luggage keep bringing holiday woes

By Marissa Perlman, Mugo Odigwe
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1B8l_0jwBmFPy00

With cancellations and other havoc, one family blame Southwest Airlines for ruining Christmas 03:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A combination of the punishing winter storm that struck much of the country over the holiday, bad luck, and poor planning are behind a massive Southwest Airlines meltdown – with thousands of canceled flights and even more lost luggage.

Days after Christmas, the crisis continues as the federal government begins to investigate what happened with Southwest. Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is also reaching out in an effort to get answers.

Southwest canceled thousands more flights nationwide on Wednesday, accounting for nearly 90% of all canceled flights in the U.S., according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. More than 2,500 Southwest flights were canceled as of 10:45 a.m. Central time, including more than 230 at Midway International Airport (or 54% of that airport's flights) and 43 more at O'Hare International Airport (or 74% of that airport's flights).

On Wednesday, Southwest launched a self-service tool to help travelers who have had their flights canceled or significantly delayed. The tool allows them to request a refund; reimbursement for expenses such as hotel rooms, other airline tickets, rental cars, or food; or help rebooking a flight.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, the sea of luggage at Midway International Airport is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Workers at baggage claim said Wednesday morning it's unclear how long it will take for everyone to be able to come out and retrieve their bags.

Midway is primarily served by Southwest Airlines – and the airline warned Tuesday night that it would continue canceling flights until it gets its operations back on track.

THE SOUTHWEST MESS: CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg's analysis

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement saying he has talked with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg – whose department is working to "hold Southwest accountable for this debacle and restore the flow of travel."

Pritzker is calling for the airline to assist those stranded at Midway immediately, and for those travelers to be compensated for the time and money they lost.

For one Bridgeport family, those losses run deep. They blame Southwest Airlines for ruining their Christmas.

"I'm not giving up on Christmas with my child," said Jessica Manion.

At the Manions' Bridgeport home, the Christmas tree will stay up until there are presents under it.

Jessica Manion posted a viral video on TikTok Sunday after her flight to Pittsburgh was canceled. She was told that even though she would not be going to Pittsburgh, her bags that contained her Christmas presents for her son, Hank, would.

"They said, 'Your bags have to go to Pittsburgh because that's their final destination," Manion said. "I said, 'Well, I'm not going to Pittsburgh."

On her fourth trip back to Midway to beg for her property, Manion learned her luggage ended up in Denver. She said she was not told why.

And now she and Hank are at home, and Hank's presents are not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJpPG_0jwBmFPy00
Mess continues for Southwest Airlines with more canceled flights 02:22

Wednesday morning, travelers who have managed to find a flight to their destination were breathing a sigh of relief. Stephanie Norris said her flight was canceled on Monday.

"It was a hassle, but I'm just glad I was able to get a flight today, because I looked online, and all the flights were booked until Saturday. So after I booked my flight, I saw I was lucky to get one today," she said. "I fly Southwest all the time, and I've never had a problem like this, and so I'm hoping it's just something that's temporary."

With so many issues, experts say it is important to know your rights as a traveler. According to the Department of Transportation:

  • Airlines will be rebook you on the next flight as long as there are seats.
  • You are entitled to a full refund, even with a non-refundable ticket.
  • You are also entitled to a refund of any bag fees or "extras."
  • The U.S. Department of Education says airlines are required to rebook you on a partner airline – though Southwest does not have one.
  • Airlines are liable for damages for delayed, lost, or damaged checked baggage.

At Midway Tuesday night, the frustration from travelers continues.

"The wait time for anything is more than two hours," said Dawn Welch of Oakland, California.

Dawn Welch is trying to get home, but is quickly losing hope.

"Every six minutes, it's been delayed. From 6:05, we're up to 8:36 right now; or 8:42, I think, actually – I don't know," Welch said. "It's hard to know."

For the Manions, they are still holding out hope they'll celebrate Christmas as planned.

"The tree stays up until the gifts come," said Jessica Manion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPpE1_0jwBmFPy00
Travelers remain stranded as flight cancelations, issues with Southwest Airlines continue 02:43

Days after the delays, we are also hearing from Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan. He apologized to customers and called the chaos a "giant puzzle" that could take days to solve.

"After days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up," Jordan said. "We're focused on safely getting all of the pieces back into position to end this rolling struggle."

Jordan also said the airline is in the process of reaching out individually to stranded passengers to process refunds and help with hotel stays.

Jordan said he has also been in talks with Buttigieg, who promised to hold Southwest accountable.

"We also clearly see a system issue there that is their responsibility as an airline to manage, and that we're going to be looking into to ensure that every federal standard is met," Buttigieg said.

The secretary urged passengers to file a complaint on the Department of Transportation's Aviation Consumer Protection website .

Comments / 2

Related
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Southwest Airlines operations going back to normal Friday after canceling over 10,000 flights

Southwest will resume normal operations Friday after canceling more than 10,000 flights over the past four days. "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules, and our fleet," the airline said in a statement Thursday. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines: Customers can't rebook flights until after New Year's Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – 70% of Southwest's flights have been canceled and travelers at Love Field Airport in Dallas have been lining up trying to get answers from the airline.  Travelers at the airport say they were told they won't be able to catch another Southwest flight until Saturday. "It's too hard to wrap your head around," said Jim Lovell. The Lovell family just found out their Southwest flight home to San Diego after the holidays was canceled. "We just heard that the next possible flight we can take home would be the...
DALLAS, TX
ZDNet

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
CBS Pittsburgh

American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
travelawaits.com

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
WISCONSIN STATE
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
137K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy