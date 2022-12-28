Read full article on original website
Related
Xbox Game Pass January 2023 Games
A number of games are heading to Xbox Game Pass in January 2023, including both new releases and ports.
PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games Revealed
Sony have revealed the first set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for 2023. Here's what January has to offer.
Resident Evil Village VR Mode Release Date
Resident Evil Village is getting a VR mode. Here's when it's set to arrive on the PS VR2.
Pokémon GO January 2023 Spotlight Hours: Full List
Full list of the Pokémon featured in Pokémon GO's Spotlight Hours
Pokémon GO January 2023 Promo Codes
Looking for the Pokémon GO promo codes for January 2023? Here's what you need to know.
Pokémon GO Friend List Size Limit
Pokemon GO Friend List size limit is currently capped at 400 players.
Pokemon GO Holiday Cup Ultra League Edition: Meta Pokemon Guide
Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup will feature festive activities and two different leagues. With a combat power limit and a Pokemon type restriction, here's everything you need to know about choosing the best Pokemon for the Holiday Cup's Ultra League.
Content Crossovers and the Death of Movie Tie-In Games
A look at the decline of movie-tie video games and the growing trend of movie and video game crossovers popularized by Fortnite and Dead By Daylight.
Prime Gaming 2022 PC Game Holiday Offers Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Prime Gaming 2022 holiday lineup of offers.
Streets of Tarkov Extraction Areas: Full List
Full list of Streets of Tarkov Extraction Areas in Escape From Tarkov.
Apex Legends Upcoming Legend 'Ballistic' Seemingly Leaked
It appears the appearance and ability kit of the next character coming to Apex Legends has been leaked in full. According to the leak, the next Legend will be named Ballistic, and is an Assault-type that specializes in giving their team an advantage in the firearm department. The apparent leaks...
WhosImmortal Reveals Potential 'Best Gun in the Game' for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top close-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the...
Final Fantasy 16 and Silent Hill 2 Remake to be "Excluded" From Xbox
Microsoft has revealed that third-party games such as Final Fantasy 16, Silent Hill 2 remake and Bloodborne are subject to "exclusion" agreements which prevents them from releasing on Xbox.
Hell Bent Loba Skin Apex Legends: How to Get
The new Legendary "Hell Bent" Loba skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hell Bent Loba skin in Apex Legends.
When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 End?
Though Fortnite's latest chapter and season have only just begun, it's no surprise that players are already wondering when Chapter 4 Season 1 is set to end. Fortnite Chapter 4 is well underway, and with the first season of this new chapter there's plenty of things to learn, find and use throughout the new island. Plenty of new weapons have entered the pool, from the Ex-Caliber Rifle to the Thunder Shotgun.
Forspoken PC Requirements Explained
Forspoken is set to launch next month, meaning players will need to check if they meet the minimum or recommended requirements to run it on PC.
Escape from Tarkov 0.13 Patch Notes Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Escape from Tarkov 0.13 patch notes.
Apex Legends Dev Teases 'Exciting' 2023 Anti-Cheat Improvements
It appears some major boons may be making their way to the Apex Legends anti-cheat system in 2023. As many longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, the free-to-play battle royale, despite remaining one of the most popular games to date, has had its fair share of cheaters over the years.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0