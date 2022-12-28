Read full article on original website
Amazon issues vital advice for all Ring owners – check two settings right now
AMAZON is offering some seriously handy tips to Ring doorbell owners. The company is recommending two different privacy features that you should absolutely take a look at. They're aimed at boosting privacy in your neighbourhood. And they could help you avoid falling foul of the law. "Privacy is foundational to...
How To Turn Off Skill-Based Matchmaking In Modern Warfare 2
Skill-based matchmaking has become a hot-button topic in gaming lately, especially in "Call of Duty." In early "Call of Duty" games, such as "Black Ops" and "World at War," skill-based matchmaking was less prevalent. Instead, all players would get thrown together into one lobby primarily based on network connection (per Charlieintel). Because of the system's randomness, skilled players often found themselves in a lobby with lower-skilled players, allowing them to get impressive kill scores. Conversely, lower-skilled players could get into a lobby with players much better for them, making for a miserable experience.
Metaphor Shows Off 'Best Sniper Support in Warzone 2' SMG Build
Content creator Metaphor recently posted a new YouTube video revealing what he thinks is the "best sniper support" option to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the Fennec 45 has already been well-regarded as one of, if not the best SMG for battle royale.
Building 21 Available to Play in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Building 21 has been reported to be available for infiltration. Posted on Infinity Ward's official Twitter account, the developers announced that the headliner of the new DMZ content is currently available, but gamers should expect "heavy resistance." Infinity Ward Announces Launch of Building 21 in...
Pokemon GO Holiday Cup Ultra League Edition: Meta Pokemon Guide
Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup will feature festive activities and two different leagues. With a combat power limit and a Pokemon type restriction, here's everything you need to know about choosing the best Pokemon for the Holiday Cup's Ultra League.
Warzone Maps Ranked Best to Worst
This Call of Duty: Warzone list is here to break down, reflect and chronicle all five of the maps to ever debut in the history of the popular multiplayer shooter battle royale series. Of course, the concept of trying to make a list "ranking" the Warzone maps is impossible. However,...
WhosImmortal Reveals Potential 'Best Gun in the Game' for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top close-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the...
TimTheTatman Reveals Why Warzone 2 Should Take Notes From Fortnite
Content creator TimTheTatman released a new YouTube video explaining why he thinks Fortnite may have "ruined" gaming for all of its multiplayer competitors, including Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Warzone 2 is approaching the six-week mark since its initial worldwide release and it's fair to say that Infinity Ward and...
Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Path: Best to Choose
Information about which of the three paths in the Pokemon GO timed research task Winter Wishes is the best.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift Codes January 2023
With January ready to kick off, Pokémon players will be on the hunt for new Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Warzone 2 Rebirth Release Date: When is it?
Now that we're nearly a full season into the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just when a Resurgence map will be dropping into the game. The smaller Resurgence-style maps were such fan favorites within the COD battle royale community in...
ImperialHal Shows Off Deadly Controller Aim Assist in Apex Legends
Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has given fans a glimpse at just how much more powerful controller aim assist is in Apex Legends than with mouse and keyboard. In a recent clip, the pro showed off just why he made the switch himself. It's been a hot debate for some...
Apex Legends Dev Teases 'Exciting' 2023 Anti-Cheat Improvements
It appears some major boons may be making their way to the Apex Legends anti-cheat system in 2023. As many longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, the free-to-play battle royale, despite remaining one of the most popular games to date, has had its fair share of cheaters over the years.
Warzone 2 Community Split Over High Loadout Drop Prices
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gamers have been conflicted over the expensive costs of the loadout drops. On Dec. 20, gamers were able to purchase loadout stations, but the features' high prices have prevented some fans from enjoying these experiences. With the initial release of Warzone 2, Infinity Ward received...
Pokémon GO Friend List Size Limit
Pokemon GO Friend List size limit is currently capped at 400 players.
Resident Evil Village VR Mode Release Date
Resident Evil Village is getting a VR mode. Here's when it's set to arrive on the PS VR2.
Forspoken PC Requirements Explained
Forspoken is set to launch next month, meaning players will need to check if they meet the minimum or recommended requirements to run it on PC.
Warzone 2 Players Beg Devs for Shadowban Fix
Warzone 2's banning feature has been causing a great deal of stress to players, with many calling on Raven Software to fix it. Though Warzone 2 has been live for a fair bit of time now, players are still experiencing various issues. Be it bugs, glitches or cheaters, plenty of issues have cropped up since launch that have had a negative impact on the player experience.
Content Crossovers and the Death of Movie Tie-In Games
A look at the decline of movie-tie video games and the growing trend of movie and video game crossovers popularized by Fortnite and Dead By Daylight.
Final Fantasy 16 and Silent Hill 2 Remake to be "Excluded" From Xbox
Microsoft has revealed that third-party games such as Final Fantasy 16, Silent Hill 2 remake and Bloodborne are subject to "exclusion" agreements which prevents them from releasing on Xbox.
