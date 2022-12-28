ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Find Sky Jellies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Looking for Sky Jellies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1? Here's where to start looking. Fortnite Chapter 4 is well underway, and with the first season of this new chapter there's plenty of things to learn, find and use throughout the new island. Plenty of new weapons have entered the pool, from the Ex-Caliber Rifle to the Thunder Shotgun. But elsewhere on the island are other phenomena to discover.
Kyurem Pokemon GO Raid Guide

Pokemon GO will have a legendary Ice- and Dragon-type Pokemon in its second half of a winter holiday 2022 event. Beginning on Dec. 23 and ending on Dec. 31, players will be able to fight this special Pokemon during a five-star raid.
Forspoken PC Requirements Explained

Forspoken is set to launch next month, meaning players will need to check if they meet the minimum or recommended requirements to run it on PC.
Is the Heavy Shotgun Back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Is the fan-favorite Heavy Shotgun back in Fortnite? Here's what you need to know. Part of Fortnite's charm is its ever-changing rotation of weapons and items to use on the quest for the Victory Royale. With the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, there's been plenty of new weapons enter the pool, including the Ex-Caliber Rifle and the Thunder Shotgun.
ImperialHal Shows Off Deadly Controller Aim Assist in Apex Legends

Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has given fans a glimpse at just how much more powerful controller aim assist is in Apex Legends than with mouse and keyboard. In a recent clip, the pro showed off just why he made the switch himself. It's been a hot debate for some...
