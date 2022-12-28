Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
06-09-18-24-41
(six, nine, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
