North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

2-0-8-1, Fireball: 4

(two, zero, eight, one; Fireball: four)

Jets' Hardee a Pro Bowl selection driven by memory of mother

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Justin Hardee gently brushed the snow from his mother’s gravestone, enough so he could see the image of her face etched into the marble. The New York Jets’ special teams ace needed to share his good news with Estella Perryman. Just like the old days. “Mom, I did it,” Hardee told her. “I did it.” Perryman, 55, died Dec. 12, 2013, in Cleveland after a long struggle with lung disease. Coinciding with the ninth anniversary of burying her, Hardee found out during a team meeting last week he was selected to his first Pro Bowl. And coincidentally, the Pro Bowl Games will be played in Paradise, Nevada, on Feb. 5 — Perryman’s birthday.
ILLINOIS STATE
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho’s over 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” Kohberger is being held without bond in Pennsylvania and will be held without bond in Idaho once he is returned, Thompson said, and the affidavit for four charges of first-degree murder in Idaho will remain sealed until he is returned. He is also charged with felony burglary in Idaho, Thompson said. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
MOSCOW, ID
Joey Bosa expected to come off IR before Chargers face Rams

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Joey Bosa is expected to be activated off injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Coach Brandon Staley said on Friday that Bosa has had two good practices this week. Bosa has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half of a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bosa had surgery to both the left and right groin. He said on Thursday that he had been dealing with abductor muscle issues for at least two years. “We didn’t want to designate him to return if we didn’t feel like he was capable of going out there and performing. He looked good in the practices,” Staley said. “What’s been amazing for me to see is just how he feels now. There’s just a piece there where I feel good. I’m excited to see him go out there and play football like I know he knows how and to have that freedom to know that he’s healthy.”
Parents of 2 among 3 dead after fall in icy Arizona lake

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife, Haritha Muddana, and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. Authorities say deputies in Forest Lakes responded Monday afternoon to reports that three people were missing in Woods Canyon Lake. Rescuers pulled Haritha Muddana from the water, but she was pronounced dead. The two men were found the next day.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Louisiana state librarian files lawsuit against Lt. Gov.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A state librarian filed a civil lawsuit against Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, alleging that the politician removed her from her office after she reported him to the FBI for “questionable contracts.” Rebecca Hamilton, who served in the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, which is overseen by the lieutenant governor, filed a civil lawsuit against Nungesser in East Baton Rouge Parish last week. The longtime librarian seeks an injunction and restraining order barring Nungesser from disciplining or firing her, The Advocate reported. The lawsuit alleges that “at various times,” Hamilton “reported questionable contracts and other matters by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the state Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” It was not immediately clear Thursday what the “questionable contracts” that were referenced in the lawsuit are. However, Nungesser told The Advocate and The Times-Picayune last year that his office was being probed by the FBI, apparently over grants made by his office. The status of that probe was not immediately clear.
LOUISIANA STATE
Massachusetts elected officials to see pay hike in new year

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers will see their pay jump in the new year, as will statewide officeholders including the incoming governor. Minimum wage workers will also see a modest increase. Lawmaker pay hinges on changes to the state’s median household income. The median household income in Massachusetts rose by about 4.4% over the past two years. The 4.4% increase brings the base pay for lawmakers to more than $73,600, an increase of about $3,100. Lawmakers in leadership positions or who chair committees receive stipends that bump up their pay further.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
