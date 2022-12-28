ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

02-03-10-18-25

(two, three, ten, eighteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $147,000

