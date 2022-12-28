Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
02-03-10-18-25
(two, three, ten, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $147,000
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
02-03-10-18-25
(two, three, ten, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $147,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0