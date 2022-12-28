ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

11-19-20-26-34

(eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $266,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

