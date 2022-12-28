Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Justin Hardee gently brushed the snow from his mother’s gravestone, enough so he could see the image of her face etched into the marble. The New York Jets’ special teams ace needed to share his good news with Estella Perryman. Just like the old days. “Mom, I did it,” Hardee told her. “I did it.” Perryman, 55, died Dec. 12, 2013, in Cleveland after a long struggle with lung disease. Coinciding with the ninth anniversary of burying her, Hardee found out during a team meeting last week he was selected to his first Pro Bowl. And coincidentally, the Pro Bowl Games will be played in Paradise, Nevada, on Feb. 5 — Perryman’s birthday.

