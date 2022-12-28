ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

8-6-5-1-6

(eight, six, five, one, six)

